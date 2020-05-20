The Lakewood City School District has begun a $395,459 project to replace First Federal Lakewood Stadium’s turf to meet updated safety standards for contact sports. The project is expected to be finished by June 12.
“Our current turf is past its useful life,” said district spokesperson Christine Gordillo. “It gets a lot of use and it’s time to replace it.”
Last week, FieldTurf, the contractor responsible for implementing the new field, removed the 14-year-old turf. Crews are installing the replacement turf in sections on the 80,000-square-foot field. The project is being funded through a turf fund created to replace the existing field, said district operations manager Chris Donahoe.
Ironically, the project is ahead of schedule because of the pandemic. Workers were able to start two weeks earlier because of the school shutdowns.
It’s unclear when the field will be open to the public. The school district is following state guidelines and will open based on Gov. Mike DeWine’s directives.
First Federal Football Stadium is seen as a workhorse athletic complex. Not only is it used by Lakewood High School, it is used by the city’s recreation department and St. Edward High School. The school district approved the project earlier this year.
“This is a significantly used field, so it’s important that we get this done now before the following school year,” Donahoe said.
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 216-307-6614.
