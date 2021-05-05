For the past 20 or so years, the NFL draft was a dark period of the year for Browns fans. Yes, those optimistic ones saw saviors coming, but, unfortunately, those saviors often turned into a punch line.
Players such as Courtney Brown, Braylon “Hands of Stone” Edwards, Justin Gilbert, William Green and many others were easily forgotten. Then, the list of quarterbacks that'll save the franchise was far from impressive, players such as Tim Couch, Brady Quinn, Brandon Weedon and Johnny Maziel.
And these were just the picks from the first round.
Couch was a victim of having no offensive line. Still, he passed for 11,131 yards while starting 59 games in five seasons.
Green had potential to become a solid back, but off-the-field issues prevented him from reaching his potential. From what I've read, he's cleared up many of his problems, but in his four seasons with the Browns, he gained 2109 yards, averaging 3.7 yards per carry.
Since 2017, the Browns have been hit or miss with many, but then, the ones that have been a hit are the nucleus of the team. In that season, Myles Garrett was picked first, and he's one of the top defensive linemen in the league. Jabrill Peppers was drafted that year, but was involved in the trade for Odell Beckham Jr. The other player was David Njoku, who expressed displeasure with playing in Cleveland last season.
The next year was an excellent one getting Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward. With the exception of the Freddy Kitchen experimental season, Mayfield has been a solid starter, while Ward has been a shut-down corner.
After having no first-round pick in 2019, Jedrick Willis became the starter at the all-important left tackle spot.
How will this year's picks fare? We'll have to wait three or four seasons to truly make a fair assessment. However, we can make some early overall comments.
First, I liked the picks. Before the draft, I wanted a corner, a linebacker, a receiver, and an offensive lineman. And I liked the players selected.
First, the Browns need someone to go with Ward. Greedy Williams did not live up to his hype in his rookie season of 2019, then was out all of last season. If Williams comes back, that's great. A team needs corners. Greg Newsome could be the starter or could push Williams to improve.
Second, linebacker was just an OK position in 2020. I wish Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was a little bit bigger, but everything I've read says he's a blue-collar, hard-working type that could become a fan favorite.
Anthony Schwartz is exceptionally fast, but I expect the locals to call him a bust in 2021. To put it simply, his coaching in college was not too great. In fact, that's one of the reasons Gus Malzahn is no longer coaching at Auburn. Once he learns to run routes, he'll be excellent.
James Hudson will need a year or two to adjust to the NFL as do most linemen. Adding depth to a quality line was just something the Browns haven't been able to do in years.
Now, we've got to wait for preseason training.
Brian Love is a freelance writer in Cleveland.
