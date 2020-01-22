To the Editor:
The Avon Lake Regional Water bills arrived this past weekend. Our bill was 250% higher than the same period last year. I thought it was an error and there must have been a broken pipe. Unfortunately the bill is accurate. It was explained that September and October were dry and my sprinkler system was busy. Rates are discounted in the summer because of watering but increased 15% effective Sept. 1.
The other issue is the wastewater charge versus lawn watering. The water company assumes a 50/50 split in usage. Wastewater usage charges are more than three times higher than water usage. As a result of the dry months of September and October the water company grossly overcharged lawn watering as wastewater as well. Customers should get a rebate because this was grossly unfair.
Allan Mihalik
Avon Lake
To the Editor:
The Avon Women’s Club and Avon Lions Club would like to acknowledge the generous donations made over November and December (last) year. We would like to thank Avon East Elementary School, Avon Heritage, Avon Middle School, Avon Early Learning Center, Avon High School – Student Council organized, Avon Senior Center, The Avon Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 145, The Leo Club, Lorain County Office on Aging – Northeast and all of the volunteers who helped put the baskets together and deliver them. Thank you to the Avon National Honor Society for their generous donations to the toy drive. We would like to say a special “thank you” to Michelle Wintrode from the Avon Parks Department for being at our beck and call when she is needed.
Thank you once again for the kindness, good will, time and effort everyone contributed into making the Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets a huge success.
Marge Spatafore
Avon Women’s Club
Craig Witherspoon
Avon Lions Club
To the Editor:
Recent news reports related that FBI Director Christopher Wray said his agency would make "more than 40 changes to its internal procedures" in response to the serious violations found by Inspector General Michael Horowitz in the FBI's handling of applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC).
It should be very apparent from what has already been disclosed about the manner in which James Comey and his cohorts handled the FISC applications that the problem wasn't the internal procedures that existed and won't be corrected by simply changing these procedures. The obvious problem was the corrupt group of people that ignored the procedures.
The American press that once prided itself on "holding government accountable" and protecting the rule of law has been neutered by its ties to the Democratic party. And it is because of this one-sidedness that the Trump/Russian collusion hoax (starting with the FISA abuses) could go uncontested for three years. If President George W. Bush's administration had attempted such a coup when Barack Obama was coming into office, can anyone imagine that it would have continued for even a day without every mainstream media outlet covering the corruption night and day? Didn't think so.
All sides should be concerned about protecting the rule of law (in fact, even Hillary Clinton has recently spoke about its importance). But if we are to have any hope of retaining it, the individuals that participated in this coup attempt need to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. And it would certainly help if some of the liberal media outlets that have been noticeably silent on the scandal were to find their voices.
Jim Johnston
Avon Lake
To the Editor:
Strong Hearts, Strong Community. That is the theme of the 2020 Charity Ball to benefit CRS, and it defines how our community comes together to help the residents of Avon and Avon Lake.
We received many generous donations for the annual CRS Santa’s Workshop this past December. Santa’s Workshop gives CRS parents an opportunity to select a coat, gifts, and pajamas for each of their children. We also offer pre-made stockings and a family basket, non-perishable food and a gift card for perishables to each family. Not to be forgotten, senior citizens also received a holiday gift bag. Santa’s Workshop is entirely stocked from donations we receive from local individuals, church groups, businesses, civic organizations, giving trees and schools. Each donation comes with individual thought and kindness that we have the pleasure of passing along to the families we serve. Without the support of this generous community, we would not be able to offer this kind of holiday assistance.
There are far too many people and groups to acknowledge, as we received more than 100 individual donations. We are grateful for each and every one of you. Some of our larger contributions came from the following: Avon PTA, Holy Trinity Church, The Goddard School-Westlake, GenOn, Hinkley Lighting, Avon Lake Police Department, Christ Church Westshore, Avon Lake United Church of Christ and Independence Village. Special thanks to Bucky Kopf, VIP Property Management, for providing the space where we held Santa's Workshop.
All of the donations brightened the lives of 174 Avon and Avon Lake families (192 Adults and 332 Children). Thank you to everyone who helped us make this holiday season a special time for our CRS families. We are so fortunate to live in such a caring community. Please accept our wishes for the New Year!
Pam Ohradzansky
Director at Community Resource Services
Avon Lake
