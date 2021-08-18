Avon Branch Library
37485 Harvest Ave., Avon, 440-934-4743, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Storytime in the Woods
Storytime in the Woods will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Every Child’s Playground, 36265 Detroit Road, Avon. Dress for the weather and bring a blanket. In case of inclement weather, this event will be canceled.
LPLS Zoom Writers Group
The Lorain Public Library System via Zoom will hold a writers group workshop at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Adult writers are invited to write and discuss together.
Avon Lake Public Library
32649 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, 440-933-8128, alpl.org
Scavenger Hunt
Put on your thinking caps for the monthly scavenger hunt. Hunts take place outside of the library building or at home. Pick up a scavenger hunt sheet from the south door box or print one from the website. Small completion prizes are available curbside or at the “Holds” window.
Take-and-Make Craft
Tweens and teens ages 10-17 sign up ahead of time to let the library know you want to make a craft. Make water beads, stress balls/fidget toys. Most materials provided, with remaining needs listed. Instructions included. Use curbside pickup beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.
Bay Village Branch Library
502 Cahoon Road, 440-871-6392, cuyahogalibrary.org
Computer donation drive
Cuyahoga County Public Library is teaming up with PCs for People and AT&T to help bridge the digital divide in the community. Through Sunday, you can donate used desktop and laptop computers (no older than seven years) at the Bay Village Branch Library from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Collection bins are inside the library. For a complete list, visit pcsforpeople.org/ewaste-pickup-and-removal/.
Meet the author
Cuyahoga County Public Library will hold a virtual meet the author event at 7 p.m. Monday, “A Conversation with Gervais Hagerty.” She will discuss her debut novel, “In Polite Company.” The event will be broadcast live via Zoom. An email address is required to receive a Zoom invitation.
Domonkas Branch Library
4152 Lake Road, Sheffield Lake, 440-949-7410, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Baby and Me Storytime
Lorain Public Library System via Facebook presents Baby and Me Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. This storytime is intended for babies, birth through 18 months or early walkers, with their caregivers. Visit facebook.com/LorainPublicLibrarySystem.
Food Friday
Lorain Public Library System via Facebook presents “Food Friday: Don’t Miss the Bus! Healthy and Quick Breakfasts for Families” at 3 p.m. Friday. Visit facebook.com/LorainPublicLibrarySystem.
Summer lunch
Summer lunch for kids will be provided from noon-1 p.m. Children ages 18 and younger are invited to come to lunch at the library Monday through Friday all summer long.
Fairview Park Branch Library
21255 Lorain Road, 440-333-4700, cuyahogalibrary.org
Meet the author
Cuyahoga County Public Library will hold a virtual meet the author event at 7 p.m. Tuesday. “A Conversation with Jonathan Santlofer.” He will discuss his latest book, “The Last Mona Lisa.” The event will be broadcast live via Zoom. An email address is required to receive a Zoom invitation.
Minecraft
“Tech Spotlight:Minecraft” for sixth- through 12th-graders will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 1. Interested in video games, coding or new tech? The group will explore a new piece of technology each month. For your child to participate you must sign the “Release and Hold Harmless” form and return it to the library.
North Olmsted Branch Library
27403 Lorain Road, 440-777-6211, cuyahogalibrary.org
3D print earrings
Cuyahoga County Public Library via Zoom presents 3D print earrings at 7 p.m. Thursday. Explore hands-on digital creation using the 3D modeling program Tinkercad. Your design will be printed on the 3D printer and will be available for pickup one week after the program. A valid email address and basic computer skills are required. Space is limited and registration is required.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the library from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday. For more information or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call the American Red Cross at 800-RED-CROSS.
Cuyahoga Works
Schedule an individual career counseling session at the library from 1-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Career Services counselors/coaches are available by appointment only to help you discover your occupational interests, create an effective job search strategy and prepare for job interviews. This is a free service. For an appointment, call Cuyahoga Works Job & Career Services at 216-475-2225.
Summer Lunch
Lunch is available from noon-1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Are you 18 or younger? The library will be serving grab-and-go style meals provided by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, while supplies last.
North Ridgeville Branch Library
35700 Bainbridge Road, 440-327-8326, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Storytime on the Lawn
Storytime on the Lawn will be held at 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Thursday on the west lawn of the library. Dress for the weather and bring a blanket. In case of inclement weather, this event will be canceled. Please register all attendees, including adults and caregivers.
Musical Toolbox
Musical Toolbox, designed for children with special needs and their families, will meet on the library lawn at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Dress for the weather and bring a blanket. In case of inclement weather, this event will be canceled.
Produce pickup
Support North Ridgeville farmers by reserving a fresh produce bag for pickup at the library from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays in August and Sept. 7. Each produce bag is $10 and exact change is required. Reservations can be made at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/904044DABA72EAA8-north2 for all dates or specific dates. This event is sponsored by North Ridgeville Heart and Sole.
Rocky River Public Library
1600 Hampton Road, 440-333-7610, rrpl.org.
Senor Lecture Series
The Senior Lecture Series continues online at 10 a.m. Thursday. The topic is “What is the Best Hearing Aid for Me?” presented by Cleveland Hearing and Speech Center.
Crafting with Creativebug
Crafting with Creativebug will be held online at 7 p.m. Thursday. The topic is “Summer Photo Keepsake Book.” Register for a Creativebug account on the library website using your library card and PIN in advance. Materials provided for pickup at the library.
Internet Safety Series
The Internet Safety Series continues online at 10 a.m. Friday. The topic is “Ransomware.”
Tech tips
Ten Minute Tech Tips presents “How Do I Cast To Screen?” at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Join online at Livestream.com/rrpl. No registration.
Westlake Porter Public Library
27333 Center Ridge Road, 440-871-2600, westlakelibrary.org
DIY Crafts
“DIY Crafts for Your Learning Space” for fifth- through seventh-graders will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday. The library will provide most of the supplies with instructions to complete four crafts. The program will take place in the Reading Garden. Please register.
Suma the Puma
“Happy Birthday Suma the Puma!” for ages 4-6 will celebrate a jungle theme. Pick up your party pack beginning at 9 a.m. Friday. Party packs will be available until Aug. 28 unless other arrangements are made. Please register.
Adapted Storytime in the Garden
Adapted Storytime in the Garden for children ages 3-7 with varying learning styles and abilities will be held at 10 a.m. Friday and at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26. This 30-minute storytime is designed for children who may not be successful in a typical storytime experience. Siblings may attend but must register separately. This program is weather permitting. If the group cannot meet in person, the staff will notify you to register for a Zoom invitation.
Nonprofit Community Hours
“Nonprofit Community Hours” will be presented at 10 a.m. Friday. Schedule a one-to-one 15-minute virtual reference session with WPPL’s candid FIN manager Natalie to discuss the needs of your 501(c)(3) organization.
Shredding Day
Shredding Day will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. The staff will handle the documents for shredding while you watch. Please limit materials to the capacity of two standard-size copy paper boxes (10 inches by 18 inches by 9 inches). Plan to arrive early.
Yoga
“Yoga for Every Body” will be held via Zoom at 2 p.m. Saturday. Register and Zoom instructions will be emailed before the program.
Home efficiency
“Tighten Up Home Efficiency and Save Money” will be presented via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Handouts will be emailed after the program. Please register. Zoom instructions will be emailed before the program.
Basics of Zoom
“Learn the Basics of Zoom” will be presented at 7 p.m. Aug. 25. Join for an hour of activities designed to increase your familiarity with Zoom meetings features. This class will take place in the library Technology Training Lab. Please provide an email address when registering.
Discovery Box
Teens in grades seven through 12, sign up for Discovery Box at 8 p.m. Aug. 25. You’ll receive a survey to fill out, and the library will use your responses to create a custom Discovery Box. Pickup begins at 8 p.m. Sept. 1.
