Avon Branch Library
37485 Harvest Ave., Avon, 440-934-4743, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Browser’s Reading Buddies
Browser’s Reading Buddies will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday. Children ages 5-10 are invited to read to a therapy dog in the library. Register for a 15-minute reading time.
Zoom Writers Group
Lorain Public Library System will hold a Zoom Writers Group at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Adults will write and discuss together.
Pokemon Trainer Walk
The Pokemon Trainer Walk will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Every Child’s Playground, 36265 Detroit Road, Avon. Battle fellow trainers, trade Pokemon, hatch eggs and catch Pokemon.
Avon Lake Public Library
32649 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, 440-933-8128, alpl.org
In-Person Step-Up Club
The Step-Up Club for ages 4-6 will meet at 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the McMahan meeting room. Join Miss Nicole for stories and songs. Crafts will be taken home to complete. Masks required.
‘Discover Your Past’
“Discover Your Past: How to Use FamilySearch.org in Your Genealogy Research” will be presented via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Family Storytime on lawn
Family Storytime for babies, toddlers and preschoolers with an adult will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday on the south lawn circle. Dress for the weather and bring a blanket. In case of inclement weather, this will be canceled.
Preparing the garden
“Preparing a Winter Garden” will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Waugaman Gallery. Local organic gardener Marcia Coleman will present the program. Masks required.
Take-and-Make
Take-and-Make for adults begins at 9 a.m. Monday through Oct. 2, using curbside pickup. The kitchen project is homemade yogurt.
Jr. Tree House Club
Jr. Tree House Club for ages 6-7 will meet at 4 p.m. in DiscoveryWorks. The topic is “Seeds on the Move.”
Bay Village Branch Library
502 Cahoon Road, 440-871-6392, cuyahogalibrary.org
Safety pin earrings
Fifth- through 12th-graders, create your own safety pin earrings at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Bay meeting room. Using safety pins and beads to add a punky look to your wardrobe.
Meet the author
Cuyahoga County Public Library will hold a virtual meet the author event at 2 p.m. Thursday, featuring “A Conversation with author Jon McGregor.” As part of Cleveland Book Week, McGregor will discuss his latest novel, “Lean Fall Stand.” The event will be broadcast live via Zoom. An email address is required to receive a Zoom invitation.
Domonkas Branch Library
4152 Lake Road, Sheffield Lake, 440-949-7410, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Book sale
The Domonkas Friends Book Sale will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today; 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursday; 2-5:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission to the book sale preview from 4:30-5:30 p.m. today is reserved for Friends of the library. New members may join or former members may renew at this time.
Adult book discussion
The Page Turners will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday. This month’s selection is “The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11” by Garrett M. Graff. Books are available at the library. New members welcome.
Food tasting
“Family Fall Food Tasting” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. This is an interactive program where families will learn about seasonal produce and how to prepare it. Families will work together to prepare and taste an autumnal dish.
Lakeview Pen
The Lakeview Pen, Domonkas writing group, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Bring drafts of your work and be prepared to critique as well as have others review your writing.
Fairview Park Branch Library
21255 Lorain Road, 440-333-4700, cuyahogalibrary.org
Lapsit Storytime
Lapsit Storytime for children birth-18 months with a caregiver will be held at 6:45 p.m. Monday in the meeting room. Registration required. Spaces are limited.
Baby Club
The Baby Club for children birth-35 months with a caregiver will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the meeting room. Get answers about your growing child. Siblings welcome.
‘Banned Bookopoly’
“Banned Bookopoly” for fourth- through 12th-graders will be held at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. Complete a Release and Hold Harmless form before the program.
North Olmsted Branch Library
27403 Lorain Road, 440-777-6211, cuyahogalibrary.org
Mother/daughter journey
Join via Zoom a discussion with author Katie Piazza at 7 p.m. Thursday. She will discuss her book, “Victorious: A Mother and Daughter’s Journey through the Valley of the Shadow,” concerning pediatric cancer.
Book Kids Book Club
Book Kids Book Club for third- through fifth-graders will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. This week’s selection is “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Pilkey. Books are available for pickup at the library.
Writers Center Stage
Writers Center Stage presents Richard Powers at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Powers, the prolific writer and award-winning author of 12 novels, is known for his exploration of modern science and technology. His latest book, “Bewilderment,” was released Tuesday.
Homework Center
The Homework Center for kindergarten through eighth grade is held from 4-6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Children can do their homework with a tutor.
Kids Cafe
Kids Cafe is available from 3-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Are you 18 or younger? The library will be serving grab-and-go style meals provided by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, while supplies last.
North Ridgeville Branch Library
35700 Bainbridge Road, 440-327-8326, lorainpubliclibrary.org
‘Tai Chi for Arthritis’
“Tai Chi for Arthritis” will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels, presented by Michael Stadul, retired instructor from Cuyahoga Community College. Wear comfortable clothes and bring a water bottle.
Storytime on the lawn
Storytime will be held on the library’s lawn at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Dress for the weather and bring a blanket. Canceled if there is inclement weather.
Charlie Cart program
“No Bake, No Cook Snacks – A Charlie Cart Program” will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday. Families will participate in creating good-for-you snacks that kids will really eat.
String art
Create art using wood, nails and string at 6 p.m. Monday.
Music Makers
Music Makers for families with children of all ages will meet at 6;30 p.m. Monday or at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Coding
“Candy Coated Coding” for preschool and school-age kids will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29. The children will map out and follow their path to get to King Kandy’s candy.
Rocky River Public Library
1600 Hampton Road, 440-333-7610, rrpl.org.
STEAM Studio Online
STEAM Studio Online for first- through third-graders will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday. Discover, imagine, create.
‘Cyberbullying’
“Cyberbullying” for adults and teens will be held online at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Learn how to recognize bullying and understand its negative immediate and long-term impacts.
Movie Matinee
Movie Matinee for adults will be held at noon Friday in the auditorium. The feature film is “In the Heights.”
‘Smart Art @ Home’
“Smart Art @ Home” for ages 5-10 will be held online all day Saturday. Supplies must be picked up in person or via the drive-through before the program.
‘Pollinator Pathways’
“Pollinator Pathways” for kindergarteners through third-graders will be held at 4 p.m. Monday on the front lawn.
Back to School
“Back to School: Library Resources Part 3 – What’s the Digital Library” will be presented online at 7 p.m. Monday
Film Club
The Film Club will meet online at 7 p.m. Monday. This month’s film is “Parasite,” a 2019 South Korean dark comedy/thriller.
Tech tips
Ten Minute Tech Tips presents “How Do I Share My locations?” at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Join online at Livestream.com/rrpl. No registration.
RRPL Trivia Night
RRPL Trivia Night will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Coffee chat
“Morning Tech Coffee Chat” will be held via Zoom at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 29.
Westlake Porter Public Library
27333 Center Ridge Road, 440-871-2600, westlakelibrary.org
Roblox Arcade
Roblox Arcade for tweens in grades four through six will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Registration required.
Fun Science
Fun Science Friday for ages 4-6 through kindergarten will be held at 4 p.m. Friday. The topic is “Dinosaur Discovery.” Please register every person attending.
Adapted Storytime
Adapted Storytime will be held via Zoom at 11 a.m. Saturday. Content is geared toward ages 3-7. Pick up a kit for a hands-on experience. Registration required.
American Red Cross
The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the library from 1-7 p.m. Monday.
Indoor Movie Night
Indoor Movie Night will be held from 6:30-10 p.m. Tuesday. The movie is “Hidden Figures.” Please register every person attending.
‘Comics and the Clinic’
“Comics and the Clinic: History of the Comic Book and Mental Health” will be presented via Zoom at 7 p.m. Sept. 29. Valentino Zullo will discuss the portrayal of mental health in comics and how this medium offers unique insight into the minds of its characters. Please register.
Discovery Box
Discovery Box signup for seventh- through 12th-graders will be held at 8 p.m. Sept. 29. You will receive a survey to fill out and your responses will be used to create a custom Discovery Box.
