Avon Branch Library
37485 Harvest Ave., Avon, 440-934-4743, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Zoom distance learning
Join the Lorain Public Library System via Zoom for “Distance Learning Resources for Parents and Caregivers” at 7 p.m. Thursday. Learn about free homework help and eLibary resources that can help you and your child with distance learning or homeschooling.
Grab and go
Pick up your grab-and-go bag featuring “Apple on Your Head” Monday through Sept. 26. While supplies last. Call for availability. Tape or glue is needed to complete the project.
Avon Lake Public Library
32649 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, 440-933-8128, alpl.org
Wee Science
DiscoveryWorks Take-Home Wee Science for children ages 3-5 will be held all day Thursday. The theme is “A-Mazing Bee.” Come inside to the “Holds” window or use the curbside service for pickup. You may also need glue, tape and scissors.
Genealogy
“Discover Your Past: Recording Your Family History” via Zoom will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. It is easier than ever to record your family history. Learn ways to do it in many different formats.
Tween take-and-make craft
Tweens ages 10-17 sign up ahead of time to make a craft and pickup at curbside. This month’s theme is “Friendship Bracelets.” Craft instructions will go live with a link to the YouTube video.
Tree House Club
Tree House Club for children ages 8-11 be available all day Sept. 23. The theme is “Grow a Monster!” Come inside to the “Holds” window or use the curbside service for pickup. You may also need glue, tape and scissors.
Lakeshore Writers Group
The Lakeshore Writers Group will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Published Avon Lake author Kathryn Eyring hosts this monthly group. Participants meet each other, share their writing and get feedback on the process. Sign up to join anytime.
Bay Village Branch Library
502 Cahoon Road, 440-871-6392, cuyahogalibrary.org
Friends of the Library
The Friends of the Bay Village Library are a nonprofit, volunteer organization established to help support the services and programs of the Bay Village Branch of Cuyahoga County Public Library. Interested in becoming a member? Call the library at 440-871-6392 for more information.
Domonkas Branch Library
4152 Lake Road, Sheffield Lake, 440-949-7410, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Book sale
The Friends of Domonkas Library are holding a book sale from noon-5:30 p.m. today through Saturday. Noon-1 p.m. is reserved for seniors and immunocompromised people. Exact change is appreciated for book sales due to the coin shortage.
Grab-and-go activity
Pick up the grab-and-go activity titled “Ojos de Dios” Monday through Sept. 26. While supplies last. Please call for availability. Scissors are needed to complete the activity.
Teens on Zoom
Join the Lorain Public Library System via Zoom for “Researching with Library Resources for Teens” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Learn how to use EBSCOhost and other free resources to have better-researched papers and school projects. Registrants must include an email address to receive a Zoom invitation.
Fairview Park Branch Library
21255 Lorain Road, 440-333-4700, cuyahogalibrary.org
PowerPoint 1
PowerPoint 1will be presented from 10 a.m.-noon Monday in the Technology Learning Center. This free class is geared toward the beginner and offers an overview of Microsoft PowerPoint. Create a simple presentation and learn how to add text, images and transitions to slides. A prerequisite for the class is Word 1 or some experience using PowerPoint. Participants will be required to wear a mask. The library will provide a mask if one is needed.
North Olmsted Branch Library
27403 Lorain Road, 440-777-6211, cuyahogalibrary.org
Red Cross Bloodmobile
The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the library from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday. For more information or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS.
Kids Cafe
Kids Cafe will be held from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Are you 18 or younger? Looking for a place to have a nutritious meal during the school year? The library will be serving grab-and-go style meals provided by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, while supplies last.
Social media
Follow the North Olmsted Branch Library on Twitter@NOlmstedLib and find it on Facebook under Cuyahoga County Public Library.
North Ridgeville Branch Library
35700 Bainbridge Road, 440-327-8326, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Zoom writers group
Join the Lorain Public Library System via Zoom for the LPLS Zoom Writers Group at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Adult writers are invited to write and discuss together. Registrants must include an email address to receive a Zoom invitation.
Grab-and-go activity
“A Surprise Craft for Kids” is the grab-and-go activity Monday through Sept. 26. While supplies last. Please call for availability.
Hispanic Heritage Month
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by creating your own Huichol yarn painting Monday through Sept. 26. While supplies last. Please call for availability.
Rocky River Public Library
1600 Hampton Road, 440-333-7610, rrpl.org.
Kids and racism
“How to Talk to Your Kids About Racism” will be presented online at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Join Adrianne Fletcher, assistant dean of diversity and inclusion at Case Western Reserve University, for this frank discussion. Register to receive a link to the Zoom meeting a few days before the event.
Senior Lecture Series
The Senior Lecture Series, an online event, presents “Memory Loss is Preventable – Now is the Time” at 10 a.m. Friday. Join Dr. Nate Bergman for a fun and informative presentation.
‘Tech Tales @ Home’
“Tech Tales @ Home” an online program for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be presented at 10 a.m. Friday.
Subscription service
The Library Book Subscription Service is new. Sign up once from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, and the reference staff will select a variety of books that can be picked up every six weeks. Register and receive an email with all the details.
Storytime at home
“Fall Baby & Me” will be at 9 a.m. Monday, and “Fall 2’s and 3’s Storytime” at 10 a.m. Monday online.
‘File Maintenance’
“File Maintenance II Part 1” will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Monday and “File Maintenance II Part 2 will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Registration required for both online events.
Teen/parent discussion group
“We Read Together; We Stand Together Discussion Group” will provide teens and parents with an opportunity to read diverse voices and have conversations on a variety of topics. The first meeting will be held online at 7 p.m. Monday.
Meet the author
Meet author Ruth Morhard online at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Author of “Mrs. Morhard and the Boys,” a story of her mother-in-law, Josephine Morhard, who established in Cleveland the first boys’ baseball league in America.
Westlake Porter Public Library
27333 Center Ridge Road, 440-871-2600, westlakelibrary.org
Wire-wrapped pendant
Supplies to make a wire-wrapped pendant will be available for pickup at the drive-up window all day Thursday. Supplies needed are wire cutters and round-nosed pliers. Please register.
Storytime Live
Storytime Live is at 11 a.m. Thursday. Tune in to Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.
WPPL Roblox Club
The WPPL Roblox Club for fourth- through sixth-graders will meet via Zoom at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Medicare
“Medicare Ins and Outs” live via Zoom will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The program will be presented by Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program. Participants must provide an email address to receive Zoom instructions.
Pokemon Fun
Pokemon Fun will be held via Zoom at 11 a.m. Saturday.
STEAM Bag Challenge
The Mystery STEAM Bag Challenge supply pickup for first- and second-graders will be held on or after Saturday. Use these materials to complete the design challenge.
Teen craft
Teen craft pickup will be held all day Monday in the Youth Services Department.
Health Fair Week
Kick off Health Fair Week at 11 a.m. Monday with an overview of health and medical databases live on the library’s social media.
Hear better
“Hear Better So You Can Socially Distance Better” will be presented via Zoom at noon Monday by the Cleveland Hearing and Speech Center. Register with your email to receive Zoom instructions for joining the meeting.
Get E-healthy
“Get E-Healthy: Digital and Emerging Health Technology” via Zoom will be presented at noon Tuesday. After registering, you will receive an email with details on how to participate.
Teen book club
Currently Reading Teen Book Club will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Bring a book to rave about or find your next favorite.
