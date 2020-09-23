Avon Branch Library
37485 Harvest Ave., Avon, 440-934-4743, lorainpubliclibrary.org
‘Fake News’ alert
Join in the Lorain Public Library System via Zoom for “Avoiding Fake News” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Learn tips to distinguish fact from fiction.
Musical Toolbox Baby and Me Storytime
Join the Lorain Public Library System for Musical Toolbox via Zoom at 11 a.m. Saturday. The program is designed for children with special needs and their families. Register and include your email address so that a Zoom invitation can be sent.
‘Window Fun’
“Window Fun” continues at the library through Oct. 31. Walk around the exterior of the Avon Branch to find a fun story or scavenger hunt in the windows. Stop in for a scavenger hunt list first and again after for a small prize.
Grab-and-Go
Pick up your grab-and-go for adults featuring “Brain Games for Adults” Monday through Oct. 3. While supplies last. Call for availability.
Avon Lake Public Library
32649 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, 440-933-8128, alpl.org
Family Storytime
Family Storytime @ Home will be held on the ALPL YouTube channel at 10 a.m. Monday. Accompanying craft bags will be available for pickup through curbside service or inside at the holds windows.
Teen mental health
“Mental Health Mondays” is held via Discord at 3 p.m. Monday. This program for teens is presented by Lisa Goodwin from LCADA, who will help you get through any stuff you have going on.
Genealogy
“Discover Your Past: Building on Other People’s Research – From Uncited Source to Solid Story” via Zoom will be held at 7 p.m. Monday.
‘Spirits with a Twist’
“Spirits with a Twist,” a book club for adults, will be held via Zoom at 3 p.m. Sept. 30. This month’s selection is “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd” by Agatha Christie. Feel free to bring your own spirits.
Bay Village Branch Library
502 Cahoon Road, 440-871-6392, cuyahogalibrary.org
Meet the authors
Cuyahoga County Public Library will hold a virtual meet the authors event at 7 p.m. Monday, titled “A Conversation with Jodi Picoult and Taylor Jenkins Reid.” Registration required. A virtual event link will be emailed to all ticket holders 24 hours in advance of the program.
Domonkas Branch Library
4152 Lake Road, Sheffield Lake, 440-949-7410, lorainpubliclibrary.org
LPLS cooking on Zoom
Join in the Lorain Public Library system via Zoom for “Cooking with Charlie at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30. While celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, learn how to make Pastelon de Platanos Maduros using the new Charlie Cart.
Grab-and-go activity
Pick up the grab-and-go activity titled “Wrapped Yarn Fall Birch Trees” Monday through Oct. 3. While supplies last. Please call for availability. Paint and Sharpies are needed to complete the activity.
Story Stop
Join the Lorain Public Library System for Story Stop on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Visit facebook.com/LorainPublicLibrarySystem.
Fairview Park Branch Library
21255 Lorain Road, 440-333-4700, cuyahogalibrary.org
Excel 1
Excel 1 will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 30 in the Technology Learning Center. This class is filled, but you can join the waitlist. For future reference, the library offers free tech training classes that cover digital literacy basics, Windows 10, Microsoft programs, digital imaging and cloud computing.
North Olmsted Branch Library
27403 Lorain Road, 440-777-6211, cuyahogalibrary.org
Kid’s Cafe
Kid’s Cafe will be held from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Are you 18 or younger? Looking for a place to have a nutritious meal during the school year? The library will be serving grab-and-go style meals provided by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank while supplies last.
No storytimes scheduled
No regularly scheduled storytimes will take place until further notice.
Library open
The library is open to the public from 9 a.m to -9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Drive-through and curbside service are also available.
North Ridgeville Branch Library
35700 Bainbridge Road, 440-327-8326, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Baby and Me Storytime
Join the Lorain Public Library System for Baby and Me Storytime on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Visit facebook.com/LorainPublicLibrarySystem.
LPLS Food Friday
Join the Lorain Public Library System for the Fall Produce Guide on Facebook Live at 3 p.m. Friday. Join the group in the new Culinary Literacy Center and learn some tasty, healthy and affordable ideas.
Grab-and-go activity
“DIY Duct Tape Earbud Case” is the grab-and-go activity Monday through Oct. 3. While supplies last. Please call for availability. Ruler and scissors are needed to complete the activity.
Hispanic Heritage Month
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by creating your own Huichol yarn painting through Saturday. While supplies last. Please call for availability.
Rocky River Public Library
1600 Hampton Road, 440-333-7610, rrpl.org.
Tween Cooking Club
The Tween Cooking Club will meet online at 4 p.m. today. This month you will create microwave mug meals.
Suffragette movement
The Western Reserve Historical Society will present “Battle for the Ballot: Cleveland’s Suffragette Movement” at 6:30 p.m. today.
Internet Skills V
Internet Skills V will be held online at 10 a.m. Thursday. Class includes Google Scholar, searching libraries and other resources.
Kindergarten
“Kindergarten, Here I Come @ Home” will be presented online all day Thursday. Register to receive weekly emails from Ms. Amanda with stories, songs, rhymes and activities.
Meet the author
Meet author Eliese Colette Goldbach at an online event at 7 p.m. Thursday. Goldbach will discuss her debut memoir, “Rust: A Memoir of Steel and Grit.”
Children’s book club
“Going Graphic Book Club, for fourth- through sixth-graders, will be held online at 4 p.m. Monday. The club will use their sketchbooks and draw together. This month’s book is “Stepping Stones” by Lucy Knisley.
Children’s books and movies
“Movin’ with Books and Music” an online event for children ages 4-6 will be held at 7 p.m. Monday. Register online to receive an invitation to join this event.
Tech tips
Ten Minute Tech Tips will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. This week’s topic is “How Do You Know if a Website is Safe?” Join online at Livestream.com/rrpl. No registration required.
Westlake Porter Public Library
27333 Center Ridge Road, 440-871-2600, westlakelibrary.org
Yoga
“Yoga and Miss Jen” will be held live via Zoom at 11 a.m. Thursday. Recommended for children up to third grade.
Genetics and health
Megan Holden, a board-certified genetic counselor at the Cleveland Clinic, will present “Genetics and Your Health” live via Zoom at noon Thursday. After registration, you will receive an email with details on how to join the program.
Healthy living
“Healthy Living with Suma” live via Facebook, Twitter or YouTube will be presented at 11 a.m. Friday. This program is geared for babies through fourth-graders.
Drug interaction
A drug interaction seminar will be held live via Zoom at noon Friday. Northern Ohio Academy of Pharmacy will discuss how to avoid drug interactions. Participants must provide an email address to receive instructions for joining on Zoom.
STEAM Bag Challenge
The Mystery STEAM Bag Challenge for first- and second-graders will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Join the challenge on Zoom to share designs built from the Mystery STEAM bag materials.
Tea party pickup
The Fancy Nancy Tea Party supply pickup will start Sunday in the Youth Services Department for children ages 5-8. Registering for this event also registers you for the Zoom program on Oct. 4, the day of the Fancy Nancy Tea Party at 2 p.m.
Hispanic/Latinx Storytime
Hispanic/Latinx Storytime will be held live via Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at 11 a.m. Monday.
Kinder Club
Children ages 4-6, pick up your Kinder Club packet on or after Tuesday at the Youth Services desk. Each bag will contain three alphabet letter activities featured weekly on the Kinder Club blog. While supplies last.
History of slavery
Join Professor Marcus Rediker of the University of Pittsburgh via Zoom live at 7 p.m. Tuesday. He will present “The Long History of Slavery, Resistance and Abolition.” Participants must provide an email address to receive Zoom instructions.
