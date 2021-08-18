AVON
Work is going smoothly on the fresh, modern addition and update to the Avon Branch Library, slated to be finished in fall 2022.
The $12 million project is adding around 16,000 square feet of much-needed space to the library, Director of the Lorain Public Library System Anastasia Diamond-Ortiz said.
“It’s going to be an amazing community asset for everyone. It’s just really exciting,” Diamond-Ortiz said.
The expansion will add a larger children’s section, a drive-up book drop-off, meeting rooms, a maker space and an esports area to the library at 37485 Harvest Drive. The library has been working on planning the expansion and renovation since 2018 by conducting surveys and focus groups and getting feedback from community members on what they wanted to see from their library.
Voters approved a 20-year, 2-mill levy to fund the library expansion in April 2020. Around $9 million will come from the levy, and the other $3 million for the project will be funded by the Lorain Public Library System, Diamond-Ortiz said.
Gilbane Building Co. of Cleveland will manage project construction.
LPLS board President Garalynn Tomas shared her excitement and gratitude for all of those involved in the planning process.
“It’s been too long to get this building going,” Tomas said. “We are jumping for joy that Avon will now have a library that they can be so proud of that will reflect your community.”
Tomas said the community has asked for a nice, updated library that will support the community’s needs for years. Mayor Bryan Jensen said despite the pandemic, he is glad the project continued to move forward and give community members the library they want.
“When the residents want something so badly, it’s just always great to see that they’re going to get what they’ve asked for,” Jensen said.
For more information, visit lorainpubliclibrary.org/locations-hours/avon-branch/avon-branch-updates.
Contact this reporter at mheideman@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
