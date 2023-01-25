Avon Branch Library
37485 Harvest Ave.0
440-934-4743, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Browser’s reading buddies
Children ages 5-10 sit and read to a therapy dog for a 15-minute session from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday and Feb. 18. Call the library at 440-327-8326 to register.
Musical Toolbox
Musical Toolbox is 6:30-7:15 p.m. Feb. 25. It is conducted by a board-certified music therapist from Mixed Melody Music Center, LLC. It is designed for children with disabilities and their families. Caregivers will be given tools to use with their children outside of class. Pre-registration required.
Writers group
6 p.m.-6:45 p.m. tonight and Feb 1 and Mar. 1. Join a pressure-free and friendly writing group. Engage in writing exercises and peer critiques, as well as support for whatever project you are working on. Pre registration required.
Tech Club
Children 9 and up can explore programming, robotics, digital art and electronics from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in a fun, collaborative environment. Pre-registration required.
Avon Lake Public Library
32649 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake
440-933-8128, alpl.org
Ukulele jammers
Adult Ukulele players jam on various songs at 7 p.m. Thursday. Participants must be able to play basic chords on the ukulele to enjoy jamming with the group.
ALPL guitar jam
Session led by Chuck Hendrichs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday. Bring a guitar, a capo and a music stand and jam with other guitarists. Songs used are well-known ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s compositions. Music provided by Chuck and ALPL. Singers are welcome. No registration required.
Baby time
Join Ms. Kim at 9:30 a.m. Friday for 20 minutes of bubbles, lap bounces, movement songs, and instrument play perfect for cuddly babies. Non-walking infants ages 5 months and older with a participating adult. No siblings please. No registration. A limited number of tickets are available at the Children’s desk, beginning 15 minutes before each scheduled time. Tickets are picked up on a first-come, first basis each week. You may only take tickets for you and your child.
Toddler time
Can’t sit still? Join Miss Kim at 10:30 a.m. Friday for an active movement time full of fun bubbles, songs, instrument play, and parachute time perfect for on-the-move toddlers. Walkers up to 24 months with a participating adult. No siblings please. No registration. A limited number of tickets are available at the Children’s desk beginning 15 minutes before each scheduled time. Tickets are picked up on a first-come, first-served basis each week. You may only pick up tickets for you and your child,
Ohio Means Jobs
Lorain County Workforce Development Agency staff will be at ALPL on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 1-4:30pm. Walk up, or make an appointment. If you are a job-seeker or an employer, OMJ works for you. OMJ prioritizes service for veterans. Information on all programs at http://ohiomeansjobs.com/lorain
Bay Village Library Branch
27400 Wolf Rd., Bay Village
440-871-6392
Preschool storytime
Children ages 3-5 (but not yet in kindergarten), join us from 10-10:30 a.m. Thursday for stories, rhymes, songs and fingerplays.
Family storytime
Children of all ages with a caregiver, come from 10-10:30 a.m. Monday for stories, songs, and fingerplays.
Toddler storytime
Children ages 19-35 months with a caregiver, come Tuesday from 10-10:25 a.m. for rhymes, plays, fingerplays and stories.
Teen string art
Students in grades 6-12 learn how to use push pins and string to create a unique zigzag design from 3:15-4:15 p.m. today. Registration required.
Domonkas Branch Library
4152 Lake Road, Sheffield Lake
440-949-7410, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Full STEAM ahead
School-age children will explore themed activities in the subjects of science, technology, engineering, art, or mathematics through games, stories, and more. From 2-3 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 25. Pre-registration required.
Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
All month long the library will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by collecting handmade, new, or gently used blankets, hats, and scarves to be donated to a local charity. Please call the branch for further information.
Tabletop Saturdays
New and experienced players are welcome for a variety of one-shot tabletop games, including Dungeons and Dragons, from 1-5 p.m. Feb. 4. Participants are encouraged to bring their own dice but not required. Pre-registration required.
Anime night
Students in grades 6-12 can join fellow fans for an evening of anime and light refreshments from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb.16. Pre-registration required.
Fairview Park Branch Library
21255 Lorain Road
440-333-4700, cuyahogalibrary.org/branches/fairview-park
Winter Reading Bingo
Join in the Winter Reading Bingo fun. Pick up a BINGO card at the first-floor children’s desk all day every day through Feb. 6. When a BINGO is completed, stop in and claim a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Swag Bag. Intended for ages preschool to age 5.
ESOL class
Aspire Greater Cleveland provides free English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes at Cuyahoga County Public Library branches. Students must attend an orientation session before beginning classes. For information, call 833-ASPIRE2 or visit aspiregreatercleveland.org.
ACT Practice Test
Free Proctored Diagnostic Test from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday for students in grades 6-12. Get ready for the ACT by leveraging the irrefutable benefits of a proctored practice exam. #collegeprep
Excel 1
The library offers adults free tech training classes from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 1, covering digital literacy basics, Windows, Microsoft Office programs, digital imaging, and cloud computing. Please register.
Music & movement
Children ages birth-5 with a caregiver, can come in from 10-10:30 a.m.. Monday for music and movement themed stories, songs, and activities.
Lakewood Public Library
15425 Detroit Ave.
216-226-8275, lakewoodpubliclibrary.org
Homework help
A library staff member will be present to assist with homework and reading skills, from 3-5 p.m. weekdays now through May 23 and to distribute school supplies when needed. Students may also check out a Chromebook with their library card to use while in the library. Homework Help will be closed for school holidays and vacations. No registration is required. Main Library Homework Room and Madison Branch, 13229 Madison Ave.
Meet the author
Cleveland’s Cultural Gardens: A Landscape of Diversity was written by John Grabowski and includes photographs by architectural photographer Lauren Pacini. Meet the author at 7 p.m. today. Books will be available for sale and signing.
North Olmsted Branch Library
224703 Lorain Rd.
440-777-6211, cuyahogalibrary.org/branches/north-olmsted
Wednesday book discussion
Read and discuss works of fiction written by local authors or about Northeast Ohio. From 7-8 p.m. the book read will be “The Bride of the Sea” by Eman Quitah.
Student Success Center
Students in grades K-8 can receive free homework help 4-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Assistance includes internet access, educational books and games and PC and database access.Students who participate receive homework assistance from trained tutors in language arts, math, reading, science and social studies.
Kids Cafe’
From 2:45-3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday during the school year, the library will collaborate with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to provide children with free healthy meals. Children who attend Kids Cafe’ may also receive a free book courtesy of the Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank while supplies last. The Kids Cafe’ is open to anyone ages 18 and younger.
Job & career counseling
Schedule an individual career counseling session at the North Olmsted Branch with Career Services Counselors or Coaches. Career Services Counselors/Coaches are available by appointment to help you discover your occupational interests, create an effective job search strategy, and prepare for job interviews. To schedule a free appointment at our branch, call Cuyahoga Works Job & Career Services at 216-475-2225.
ESOL class
Aspire Greater Cleveland provides free English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes at Cuyahoga County Public Library branches. Students must attend an orientation session before beginning classes. For information, call 833-ASPIRE2 or visit aspiregreatercleveland.org.
North Ridgeville Branch Library
37500 Bainbridge Road
440-327-8326, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Anime night
Students in grades 6-12, join fellow fans for an evening of anime and light refreshments from 6:30-7:30 p.m. today. Pre-registration required.
Preschool playtime
Preschoolers with their parents can enjoy learning activities that promote math, science, reading and other skills from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. These skills are needed to prepare for Kindergarten.
Reading buddies
Browser's Reading Buddies will meet 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Feb. 4 and 11. Children ages 5 to 10 sit and read to a therapy dog for a 15-minute session. Call the library at 440-327-8326 to register.
Writers Group
Join this pressure-free and friendly writing group from 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Engage in writing exercises and peer critiques, as well as support for whatever project participants are working on. Pre-registration required.
Winter Yoga
A community yoga class for all people and bodies at 2 p.m. Feb. 8 and 15. This class will focus on feeling good. Practitioners of all levels are welcomed and encouraged. Pre-registration required.
Rocky River Public Library
1600 Hampton Road
440-333-2600, rrpl.org
Volunteer Youth Crew
Students in grades 4-6 who want to volunteer at the library, come help the Children’s Department with special projects. From 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Monday-Thursday.
File Maintenance I
For adults from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday. Use File Explorer and other features on your Microsoft Windows computer to keep organized and finland files. Registration required.
Matinee time
This movie matinee for adults, from 1-2 p.m. Friday, features a recently released film, shown in the auditorium. No registration.
Emotional wellness
Adults, join Hande Okan, MD Board Certified Adult Psychiatrist and Edward Erdal Yilmaz, MA, Counseling from 1-2:30 p.m. online Saturday when they discuss the importance of mental health and emotional well-being. Registration required.
Game night
Adults, join fellow game lovers from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday for an evening of board games and fun. No registration.
Westlake Porter Public Library
27333 Center Ridge Road
440-871-2600 westlakelibrary.org
For kids:
Illustration creation
Children in grades 1-3, come from 3-4 p.m. Saturday to learn about a featured illustrator and then create a project inspired by their art. Please register.
Art smarts
Children in grades 4-6, come from 2-3 p.m. Sunday to explore some works of a well-known artist and then use that knowledge to create an art piece. Please register.
Music Monday
Children ages 2-6, join us from 10-10:30 a.m. Monday to develop pre-reading skills with music, movement, and rhythm through stories, songs, and rhymes. No registration required.
Virtual author talk:
Randall Munroe
Chat with Randall Munroe from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday about his new book “What if? 2: Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions.” Streamed live. Please register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.