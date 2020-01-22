Avon Branch Library
37485 Harvest Ave., Avon, 440-934-4743, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Builders Club
The Builders Club for children ages 5 and older will meet at 6:45 p.m. Thursday. The library supplies the blocks; you supply the ideas and creations.
‘Art in the Afternoon’
“Art in the Afternoon” for adults will be held at 3 p.m. Friday. Guidance and basic art materials will be provided.
Musical Toolbox
Musical Toolbox, designed for children with special needs and their families, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The program is conducted by a board-certified music therapist from the Music Therapy Enrichment Center.
Kids’ ukulele workshop
Kids can learn the ukulele basics at 1 p.m. Saturday with Sheela Das of Creative Concepts in Music. Arrive at 12:45 p.m. if you are bringing your own instrument.
Adult ukulele workshop
A ukulele workshop for adults will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday. Learn the basics, blues music and turnarounds for more experienced players with Sheela Das of Creative Concepts in Music.
Football Reading Buddies
Football Reading Buddies will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Early readers can play football-related literacy games and do activities.
Adult book discussion
The adult book discussion group will meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. January will be an open read for the group.
Super Bowl snacks
Make some healthy Super Bowl snacks at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Books and Brews
Books and Brews, an adult book club, will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Avon Brewing Company, 37040 Detroit Road. January will be an open read for the group.
Avon Lake Public Library
32649 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, 440-933-8128, alpl.org
Beach Glass
“Beach Glass Criss-Cross Necklace” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. All supplies provided, including sterling silver necklace, tools and required materials. The fee is $38.
Valentine card
Design a twist and pop-up card for your valentine chums at 7 p.m. Thursday. Learn the basic technique. All materials provided.
Baby Cuddle Club
The Baby Cuddle Club for the tiniest babies and their adult cuddlers will meet at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Join Miss Kim for 15 minutes of lap bounces, movement songs and instrument play.
Energy bike
Ride the DiscoveryWorks NOPEC Energy Bike from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Must be 36 inches tall to ride the bike. The program is open to all ages.
Paws to Read
Paws to Read for kindergarteners through fourth-graders will meet between 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday. Sign up for a 15-minute slot to read with a dog from Therapy Dogs International or Pet Partners.
Bullet Journaling
“Bullet Journaling: New Skills and Habits for a New Year – Organizing Your Life 2020 Series” will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday. A free journal will be given to all participants.
Tree House Club
Tree House Club for students ages 8-11 will meet at 4 p.m. Jan. 29. The topic is “Diaper Duty Science.”
Adult guitar jam
Bring your acoustic guitar and join the adult guitar jam at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Play and sing a variety of songs from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.
Bay Village Branch Library
502 Cahoon Road, 440-871-6392, cuyahogalibrary.org
Winter book sale
The Friends of the Bay Village Library will hold their winter used book sale beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday and continuing through 7 p.m. Monday in the meeting room during regular library hours. There is a large selection of books, magazines, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks and more. Monday is bag day, when a full bag of books costs $2. Proceeds are used to support upcoming library programs and activities. Please note: The sale is now a three-day sale and will be from now on. It will not extend to Tuesday as in the past.
Stuffed animal sleepover
Children ages 2-5 with a caregiver can drop off their stuffed animal anytime between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday. Join the stuffed animal sleepover party at 3:15 P.M. Jan. 29 for crafts and activities.
Domonkas Branch Library
4152 Lake Road, Sheffield Lake, 440-949-7410, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Board Game Night
Board Game Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Games will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their favorites. Pizza and snacks will be provided.
Adult book discussion
The adult book discussion group will meet at 7 p.m. Monday. January’s selection is “The Keeper of Lost Things” by Ruth Hogan.
‘ABCs of Art’
“ABCs of Art” for school-age children will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday. This program takes a hands-on approach to exploring the world of art history through a child’s eyes. Children should come dressed to work with paint, clay, glue and other messy mediums.
Lakeview Pen
Lakeview Pen, Domonkas writing group, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Engage in writing exercises and peer critiques and receive support for whatever project you are working on.
Fairview Park Branch Library
21255 Lorain Road, 440-333-4700, cuyahogalibrary.org
Homeschool Meet-up
Homeschool Meet-up for second- through fifth-graders will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the lower-level meeting room. The topic is “Cookie Sheet Memo Board.”
Music duo concert
“Brighten the Dark Days of Winter with Thorne Musica!” will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday in the lower-level meeting room. Enjoy a cozy concert mix of tangos, mazurkas, waltzes, jigs and reels.
‘Healthy Eating’
“Healthy Eating” will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the lower-level meeting room. Learn about the fundamentals of nutrition and exercise to reach your personal goals.
Power-up career goals
Cuyahoga Works invites you to a “Vision Board Pop-Up Party” at 6 p.m. Jan. 29. Power up your career goals by creating a vision board.
North Olmsted Branch Library
27403 Lorain Road, 440-777-6211, cuyahogalibrary.org
Creative writers
The North Olmsted Creative Writers Meet-Up will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. Meet other writers to discuss your work and other informative topics to help with your works in progress.
Dinosaur Discovery Day
Dinosaur Discovery Day for kindergarteners through third-graders will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Discover dinosaurs through stories and a variety of hands-on activities.
Mindful Mondays
Mindful Mondays for third- through sixth-graders will be held at 4 p.m. Monday. This week’s topic is “Spa Make and Takes.”
Tax filing info
H&R Block will present “The New W-4 Form and How to Avoid Tax Filing Surprises” at 7 p.m. Jan. 29. Receive tax planning tips and find out what you can do now to prepare for the future.
North Ridgeville Branch Library
35700 Bainbridge Road, 440-327-8326, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Fiber Arts Group
The Fiber Arts Group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Join other knitters, crocheters and other crafty folks by learning a new skill or bringing in your current project. New attendees welcome.
Book sale
The Friends of the North Ridgeville Library Inc. will hold a book sale from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Sunday will be a bag sale at $4 per bag. Preview night will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday for members of the Friends of the North Ridgeville Library Inc. New members may join and former members may renew at this time.
Cybersecurity basics
“Cybersecurity Basics for Parents and Grandparents” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Learn how to help young ones navigate websites and apps safely and how to protect your identity, wallet and electronic devices.
‘Winter Stargazing’
“Winter Stargazing” for families with children ages 5 and older will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. This program will be held partially outdoors, so dress accordingly. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while viewing the moon and constellations of the winter sky.
Super Bowl snacks
Unity Quilt
“Unity Quilt: A Community Art Project” continues through Feb. 29. Six-inch paper squares can be picked up at the library. Help the library create paper quilt squares that promote unity and equality.
Rocky River Public Library
1600 Hampton Road, 440-333-7610, rrpl.org.
Career-Minded Series
The Career-Minded Series continues at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Community Room. The topic is “Ready, Set, Go: Job Searching 101.” Get tips and ideas for creating and updating your resume and cover letters.
Wellness Kickstart Series
The Wellness Kickstart Series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium. This week learn about self-care while practicing meditation and yoga.
Travel Series
The Travel Series continues at 10 a.m. Saturday in the auditorium. Come learn about the “Last Great Race on Earth,” the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race with Eleanor Csizmadia.
Chinese New Year
“Chinese New Year: Celebrate the Year of the Rat” at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Purple Room. Celebrate with books, crafts and games.
Cowan Classic Film Festival
The Cowan Classic Film Festival will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the auditorium, featuring the 1951 film “An American in Paris.” Spot Cowan’s dancer figures.
Tech Coffee Chat
The Tech Coffee Chat will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Community Room. Bring your beverage of choice for an informal discussion and help session with tablets and smartphones.
Teen Tuesday
Teen Tuesday will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and feature a bubble wrap craft.
History of your home
“Tracing the History and Genealogy of Your Home” will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Room. Learn how to use the library and county resources to discover the history of a house, building or land.
Westlake Porter Public Library
27333 Center Ridge Road, 440-871-2600, westlakelibrary.org
Lunch and Learn
Small Business Lunch and Learn will be held at noon Thursday. The topic is “Grant Writing Basics.”
Fiber Fanatics
Fiber Fanatics will meet at 10 a.m. Friday. Needlecrafters can share, solve problems and show off their work.
Fun Science Friday
Fin Science Friday for children ages 4-6 will be held at 4 p.m. Friday. The topic is “Winter Animals.”
‘Family Football Fun’
“Family Football Fun” for all ages will be held from noon-4 p.m. Saturday. Celebrate the Super Bowl with crafts and games.
Family Storytime
Family Storytime for those with children ages 2-6 will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Siblings welcome.
Meet the author
“A Conversation with Matt Harry,” a bestselling young-adult author, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday. He is the author of “Cryptozoology for Beginners” and “Sorcery for Beginners.” Books will be available for purchase and signing.
Tarot cards
“Beginning Tarot Card Reading” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Learn how to become familiar with Tarot cards, ask the right questions, shuffle the deck and get information from the cards.
Laughter yoga
Brighton Gardens will present “Laughter Yoga” at 10 a.m. Jan. 29.
