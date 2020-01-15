Avon Branch Library
37485 Harvest Ave., Avon, 440-934-4743, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Avon Writers Group
The Avon Writers Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. today. Engage in writing exercises and peer critiques and get support for whatever project you are working on.
Browser’s Reading Buddies
Browser’s Reading Buddies for children ages 5-10 will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Read to a therapy dog and enjoy dog-themed activities while you wait.
Mermaid bash
“Splish Splash Mermaid Bash” will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy activities, crafts and fun for families with children of all ages.
Celebrate MLK
“Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” will be held Monday through Jan. 25 during regular library hours. Stop in anytime for crafts and activities to celebrate his legacy and memory.
‘Cutting the Cord’
“Cutting the Cord” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Keep watching quality TV and movies without cable.
Avon Lake Public Library
32649 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, 440-933-8128, alpl.org
Step-Up Club
Step-Up Club Storytime for children ages 4-6 will be held at 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Numbered tickets are available 15 minutes before each scheduled time. Tickets are picked up on a first-come, first-served basis.
Spirits with a Twist
Spirits with a Twist, an adult book discussion club, will meet at 4 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Thursday. January’s selection is “The Couple Next Door” by Shari Lapen. Books are available at the information desk.
DW Adventurers
“Is the Price Right?” for students ages 10-13 will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in DiscoveryWorks. DW Adventurers will put their math skills and shopping expertise to the test to win prizes.
Adult beginner guitar
A beginner guitar lesson for adults will be presented at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Bring our own guitar or the library can provide one.
PC seminar
A personal computer seminar will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday. The topic is “Slow PC Cleanup.” Maintain and back up old files before they are lost due to system failure.
Lakeshore Writers Group
The Lakeshore Writers Group will meet at 7 p.m. Monday. Published Avon lake author Kathryn Eyring hosts this monthly group where participants will get to meet each other, share their writing and get feedback on the process.
Morning Mingle
Morning Mingle, a networking group for home-based and sole-proprietor operations, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. This is designed to help meet others, share information and learn from the experts.
Bay Village Branch Library
502 Cahoon Road, 440-871-6392, cuyahogalibrary.org
Beach Party
Beach Party for kindergarteners through second-graders will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday. Heat things up with summer stories, songs and sand.
‘Essential Oil Basics’
“Essential Oil Basics” will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday. Learn about aromatherapy and how plant oils work for human medicinal application.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the library from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday.
Domonkas Branch Library
4152 Lake Road, Sheffield Lake, 440-949-7410, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Teen Anime Night
Teen Anime Night for sixth- through 12th-graders will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Join fellow fans for an evening of anime and light refreshments.
Winnie-the-Pooh Party
A Winnie-the-Pooh Party will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday for families with children 12 and younger.
MLK film and discussion
Come for a viewing of the film “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr: A Historical Perspective” and participate in a discussion at 6 p.m. Monday.
Drop-in tech help
Drop-in tech help will be available from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday. Bring your basic tech questions and get hands-on help.
S.T.E.M.
“Full S.T.E.M. Ahead!” for school-age children will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Ideas of lykke
“Feeling Lykke with It” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22. “Lykke” is the Danish word for “good fortune.” Learn how the Danish incorporate lykke into their lives, why the Danish are considered the happiest people in the world and how to make your life have a bit more lykke.
Fairview Park Branch Library
21255 Lorain Road, 440-333-4700, cuyahogalibrary.org
Anime Club
Anime Club for sixth- through 12th-graders will meet at 7 p.m. today. Love anime or want to learn more about? Join the club for activities featuring a different anime each month.
Teen Maker Club
The Teen Maker Club for sixth- through 12th-graders will meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Put your critical thinking skills to the test, as we create unique STEAM projects.
North Olmsted Branch Library
27403 Lorain Road, 440-777-6211, cuyahogalibrary.org
China
Join the Cleveland Museum of Art for “China: Art and Technology” at 7 p.m. today. Learn how the Chinese manufactured bronze, silk and ceramics, discover the function of the artifacts and learn about Chinese society and culture.
Census 101
“Census 101: What, Why and When” will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday. A representative from the U.S. Census Bureau will discuss the importance of Census participation and options for responding, including confidentiality and data security.
GED classes
The Polaris Career Center Aspire Program provides free GED/HSE classes at Cuyahoga County Public Library branches. Students must attend an orientation session before beginning classes. For orientation and class information, call Polaris Career Center at 440-891-7647.
ESOL classes
The Polaris Career Center Aspire program provides free ESOL classes. Students must attend an orientation session before beginning classes. Please call 440-891-7647. Classes are from 6:45-8:45 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays.
North Ridgeville Branch Library
35700 Bainbridge Road, 440-327-8326, lorainpubliclibrary.org
POUND
POUND for adults and teens will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday. Using Ripstix, POUND transforms drumming into an incredibly effective way to work out.
Unsinkable Molly Brown
Actress and writer Carol Starre-Kmiecik will present “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” at 3 p.m. Sunday. She brings Margaret Brown, American socialite, philanthropist and activist, to life in this interactive performance.
Build Bristle robots at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Make robot animals that move by vibration. This program is intended for students ages 9-12.
Crafternoon
Crafternoon will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Adults, come enjoy a fun afternoon of crafting.
Rocky River Public Library
1600 Hampton Road, 440-333-7610, rrpl.org.
Wellness Kickstart Series
The Wellness Kickstart Series by River Yoga continues at 7 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium. Learn about setting goals while practicing meditation and yoga.
Stroke and prevention
“What is a Stroke and How to Prevent Them” will be presented at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Community Room. Dr. Hacer Guvenc Bicer from University Hospitals Orwell Family Practice will talk about the warning signs and risk factors.
Book discussion
Between the Covers, a book discussion group, will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday in the auditorium. Come for an afternoon of coffee, tea and book talk. You may take home a few advanced reader copies as well.
Classic Book Discussion
The Classic Book Discussion will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in the Green Room. January’s selection is “Don Quixote: Part 1” by Miguel de Cervantes.
Teen Tuesdays
“Retro Movie Day” will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium. Watch movie classics from the 1980s and ’90s and 2000s.
Westlake Porter Public Library
27333 Center Ridge Road, 440-871-2600, westlakelibrary.org
Teddy Bear Jamboree
The Teddy Bear Jamboree will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. Bring your favorite teddy bear and make some crafts and other beary fun activities.
Zentangle
Learn the basics of Zentangle at 1 p.m. Saturday. Create your own Zentangle simply using lines and shapes.
Edgar Allan Poe’s birthday
“The Tell-Tale Play: A Literary Celebration for Edgar Allan Poe’s 211th Birthday” will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday. This performance will be given by The Largely Literary Theatre Company.
Oreo taste test
An Oreo taste test for seventh- through 12th-graders will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday. Find out which Oreo you like the best.
Anime Club
The Anime Club for seventh-graders through adults will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday. All otakus and newbies are welcome.
Sundays a la Friends
Sundays a la Friends presents Red Light Roxy at 2 p.m. Sunday. Female vocalists pay tribute to the classic singers of the ’40s and ’50s.
‘Busy Town’
“Busy Town Building Day” for children ages 3-8 will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Help build Richard Scarry’s “Busy Town” using a variety of provided materials.
Investors’ Interest Group
The Investors’ Interest Group will meet at 7 p.m. Monday. The topic is “Social Security,” presented by Hantz Financial Services.
Maker Monday
Maker Monday will be held at 7 p.m. Monday. Learn about the kinds of green, renewable energy you can use in your home, from solar panels to electric vehicles.
Tablet Tuesday
The Tablet Tuesday User Group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Share tips and tricks about using IPads and Android tablets. Kindle Fire users are welcome. Bring your own devices.
Alzheimer’s and dementia
Danielle Bruck from Symphony at Olmsted Falls will present “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Tabletop Game Night
Tabletop Game Night for seventh- through 12th-graders will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday. This month’s game is “Ticket To Ride: Europe.” The library will provide the game, snacks and drinks.
Connecting for Kids
The Connecting for Kids Speaker Series will present “How to Meet the Needs of Typical Siblings” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. To register, visit connectingforkids.org/register, email info@connectingforkids.org or call 440-570-5908.
Bedtime Stories
Bedtime Stories for children ages 4-6 will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Siblings are welcome. “Llama, Llama” will help you get ready for bed with quiet stories, songs and activities.
Afternoon book discussion
The afternoon book discussion group will meet at 2 p.m. Jan. 22. January’s selection is “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng.
Tween Scene
Tween Scene for fifth- and sixth-graders will be held at 3 p.m. Jan. 22 and 29. Drop in after school to play board games and video games. Snacks provided.
‘Winter Walk’
Take a “Winter Walk” at 4 p.m. Jan. 22 on the library’s property and garden. Observe nature, hear a story and warm up with hot cider and a treat.
