Avon Branch Library
37485 Harvest Ave., Avon, 440-934-4743, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Black History Month
Black History Month begins Saturday with an interactive display to celebrate. It will remain on display all month.
Art Play Date
Art Play Date will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. This creative story time will include a story, interactive songs and an art project designed for toddlers and preschoolers. Dress for a mess.
Learn embroidery
“Learn Embroidery with Creative Bug” will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday. All supplies provided. The class is free.
Pajama Jam
Come to the library in your jammies at 6:30 p.m. Monday for stories, music and an activity related to the special theme. This program is for families with children of all ages.
Project DAWN
Project DAWN Training will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Project DAWN is a community-based overdose education and naloxone distribution program, presented by Lorain County Public Health and funded by the Ohio Department of Health. Training and kits are provided free.
Avon Lake Public Library
32649 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, 440-933-8128, alpl.org
Wee STEM
Wee STEM for children ages 3-5 will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. This drop-in program is geared to let children explore and ask questions. Numbered tickets are available beginning at 9:15 a.m. Tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Step-Up Club
Step-Up Club, a story time for children ages 4-6, will be held at 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Thursday. There is no registration, but numbered tickets are available 15 minutes before each scheduled time.
Terrific Toddlers
Terrific Toddlers, a story time for walkers up to 24 months with a participating adult, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday or at 10 a.m. Friday. Join Miss Kim for 30 minutes of lap bounces, movement songs, instrument play and parachute time followed by 30 minutes of open playtime.
PC seminar
A PC seminar, “Quick Fixes, Tips and Help, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday. Learn how to deal with common tech annoyances. Also learn about computer options for those who have a physical impairment.
Friends meeting
The Friends of the Avon Lake Public Library will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
Jr. Tree House Club
The Jr. Tree House Club for children ages 6-7 will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in DiscoveryWorks. Build a puzzle that spins on a stick.
Evening book discussion
The evening book discussion group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Lakeshore Room. This event is part of a combined series. If you register for this event, you will automatically be registered for the remainder of the series, held March 3 and April 7. The featured selection is “Never Caught” by Erica Armstrong Dunbar.
Bay Village Branch Library
502 Cahoon Road, 440-871-6392, cuyahogalibrary.org
Comfort soups
Learn how to make soups to warm up in the winter cold at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Teen Zone
Teen Zone for fifth-graders and older will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesdays. Hang out with something fun to do after school. Parents must complete a Release and Hold Harmless form.
Drop-In and Download
Drop-In and Download is held between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Learn how to borrow free e-books, e-audiobooks e-magazines, movies and music from the library’s digital collection. Bring your device and passwords.
Write On!
Write On! for fifth- through eighth-graders will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 6. Join this fun, quirky and challenging writing activity to get your creativity flowing.
Domonkas Branch Library
4152 Lake Road, Sheffield Lake, 440-949-7410, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Super Bowl snacks
Make some healthy Super Bowl snacks at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Crochet and Knit
“Crochet and Knit” will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Learn a new skill or bring your current project. Bring your own needles. New attendees welcome.
Zumba
Zumba will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday. Have fun and get fit as you dance to Latin beats.
Adult valentine craft
“Bespotted with Love,” an adult valentine craft, will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Make a piece of art perfect as a gift or a piece of valentine décor.
Cookbook Book Club
The Cookbook Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. February’s selection is “The Soup Book: 200 Recipes Season by Season” by Sophie Grigson. Copies are available at the library. Bring a dish to share and your opinion on the book.
Fairview Park Branch Library
21255 Lorain Road, 440-333-4700, cuyahogalibrary.org
Discussion of Lee Harvey Oswald
Joseph Reardon, a Fairview Park resident and retired materials scientist, will present “From Lee Harvey Oswald to the Kennedys in Two Short Years” at 7 p.m. March 23 in the lower-level meeting room. Registration is open.
‘Women for the Vote’
“Women for the Vote” will be presented at 7 p.m. March 31 in the lower-level meeting room. Actresses will portray suffragists Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony and abolitionist Sojourner Truth. Sponsored by The Friends of Fairview Park Branch Library.
North Olmsted Branch Library
27403 Lorain Road, 440-777-6211, cuyahogalibrary.org
Art Experiences
Art Experiences for kindergarteners through eighth-graders will be held at 4 p.m. Friday. Presented in partnership with the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Magic: The Togethering
Magic: The Togethering will be held between 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday. This is a game for ages 10 and older and all skill levels, but the game may not be suitable for children ages 9 and younger. Beginners welcome.
Teen Minecraft Meetup
The Teen Minecraft Meetup will be held at 4 p.m. Monday. Explore, build, battle and survive in exciting virtual worlds. Free refreshments provided.
GED/HSE classes
The Polaris Career Center Aspire Program provides free GED/HSE classes at Cuyahoga County Public Library branches. The North Olmsted Branch classes are at 9:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Students must attend an orientation session before beginning classes. For orientation and class information, call Polaris Career Center at 440-891-7647.
North Ridgeville Branch Library
35700 Bainbridge Road, 440-327-8326, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Caregiver stress
Carole Klinger from Dementia Life will present “Coping with Caregiver Stress” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Crafty Teens and Tweens
Crafty Teens and Tweens will be held at 6:45 p.m. Thursday. The featured craft will be fabric collages. The library will provide materials, but feel free to bring you own. The program is intended for tweens and teens ages 9 and older.
Browser’s Reading Buddies
Browser’s Reading Buddies for children ages 5-10 will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Read to a therapy dog for a 15-minute session.
North Ridgeville Writers
The North Ridgeville Writers will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday. Engage in writing exercises and peer critiques and get support for whatever project you are working on.
Wives of presidents
“Eight Wives of the U.S. Presidents from Ohio” will be presented at 3 p.m. Sunday. Hear from eight different women portraying the wives of Ohio presidents and dressed in period attire. Sponsored by the Friends of the North Ridgeville Branch Library Inc.
Family Engineering Night
Family Engineering Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Families with school-age children will enjoy this fun, friendly engineering competition that challenges their STEM skills
Rocky River Public Library
1600 Hampton Road, 440-333-7610, rrpl.org.
Movie Matinee
The Movie Matinee will be held at noon Friday in the auditorium, featuring the film “Judy.” Enjoy free popcorn.
‘Saturday Morning Comics’
“Saturday Morning Comics” will be presented at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Green room. Discuss your favorite graphic memoirs while enjoying free Erie Island coffee. Teens welcome.
Mandala stones
Enjoy the relaxing activity of painting your own mandala stone at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Community Room.
Turkish cooking class
A Turkish cooking class will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium. Learn how to prepare healthy red lentil soup and Turkish baklava rolls. Participants will cook and eat together.
Multi-Genre writing workshop
The Rocky River Multi-Genre Writing Workshop will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in the auditorium. This is a supportive and encouraging workshop where participants read each other’s work and offer constructive feedback.
Teen Tuesday
Teen Tuesday will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium. Play video games, board games or card games with your friends.
Game Night
Game Night for adults will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Room. No experience is necessary.
Home cleaning hacks
Sarah Fanara of Choice Cleaning Pros will present “Home cleaning Hacks: Making Life easier for busy Homeowners” at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium.
‘Medical Marijuana 101’
“Medical Marijuana 101” will be presented by Dr. Dvora Nelson of Lakewood Medical Clinic at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5 in the auditorium. A question and answer session will follow.
Westlake Porter Public Library
27333 Center Ridge Road, 440-871-2600, westlakelibrary.org
Aging
Lauranne Scharf from Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging will present “Optimal Aging versus Successful Aging” at 7 p.m. Thursday.
‘Got Science’
“Got Science?” for first- and second-graders will be held at 4 p.m. Friday. Test sweet, salty and sour foods. The program may not be appropriate for children with allergies.
Frozen Day!
Frozen Day! will be held between 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday. Celebrate the adventures of Anna, Elsa and friends while doing a craft while supplies last.
STEAMMaker Lab
STEAMMaker Lab for third- through fifth-graders will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday. Make and program your own LEGO Mindstorms EV3 robot.
Anime Club
The Anime Club for seventh-graders through adults will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday. This is a great club for anime and manga lovers. All otakus and newbies welcome.
American Girl Club
The American Girl Club will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, featuring Melody Ellison, a 9-year-old girl growing up in Detroit in the mid-1960s with the civil rights movement in full swing.
Teen Lounge
The Teen Lounge will be open Mondays between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. for seventh- through 12th-graders only. Enjoy video games, board games, snacks and more.
Code Club
Learn how to build an app, design a video game and change the world through code. Third- and fourth- graders will meet at 4 p.m. Monday. Explore Khan Academy and Google’s CS First.
Job search coaching
Job search coaching will be available at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Dover Room. Learn what it takes to have a resume that will get noticed by a hiring manager.
Interactive movie
Teen Movie Night for seventh- through 12th-graders will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Dover Room. Sing, snack and support Harry through year one of wizardry school.
Tax tips
H&R Block will share timely tax tips at 10 a.m. Feb. 5 in the Dover Room.
Bow Wow Books
Stop by Youth Services to sign up for a 10-minute reading time with a therapy dog from 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Signups begin at 3:30 p.m.
Horror Film Club
The Horror Film Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5. Join the club for another creepy classic from the vault if you dare.
Excel 1
“Excel 1: Introduction” will be presented at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Technology Training Lab.
