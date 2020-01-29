Avon Branch Library

37485 Harvest Ave., Avon, 440-934-4743, lorainpubliclibrary.org

Black History Month

Black History Month begins Saturday with an interactive display to celebrate. It will remain on display all month.

Art Play Date

Art Play Date will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. This creative story time will include a story, interactive songs and an art project designed for toddlers and preschoolers. Dress for a mess.

Learn embroidery

“Learn Embroidery with Creative Bug” will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday. All supplies provided. The class is free.

Pajama Jam

Come to the library in your jammies at 6:30 p.m. Monday for stories, music and an activity related to the special theme. This program is for families with children of all ages.

Project DAWN

Project DAWN Training will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Project DAWN is a community-based overdose education and naloxone distribution program, presented by Lorain County Public Health and funded by the Ohio Department of Health. Training and kits are provided free.

Avon Lake Public Library

32649 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, 440-933-8128, alpl.org

Wee STEM

Wee STEM for children ages 3-5 will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. This drop-in program is geared to let children explore and ask questions. Numbered tickets are available beginning at 9:15 a.m. Tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Step-Up Club

Step-Up Club, a story time for children ages 4-6, will be held at 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Thursday. There is no registration, but numbered tickets are available 15 minutes before each scheduled time.

Terrific Toddlers

Terrific Toddlers, a story time for walkers up to 24 months with a participating adult, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday or at 10 a.m. Friday. Join Miss Kim for 30 minutes of lap bounces, movement songs, instrument play and parachute time followed by 30 minutes of open playtime.

PC seminar

A PC seminar, “Quick Fixes, Tips and Help, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday. Learn how to deal with common tech annoyances. Also learn about computer options for those who have a physical impairment.

Friends meeting

The Friends of the Avon Lake Public Library will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.

Jr. Tree House Club

The Jr. Tree House Club for children ages 6-7 will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in DiscoveryWorks. Build a puzzle that spins on a stick.

Evening book discussion

The evening book discussion group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Lakeshore Room. This event is part of a combined series. If you register for this event, you will automatically be registered for the remainder of the series, held March 3 and April 7. The featured selection is “Never Caught” by Erica Armstrong Dunbar.

Bay Village Branch Library

502 Cahoon Road, 440-871-6392, cuyahogalibrary.org

Comfort soups

Learn how to make soups to warm up in the winter cold at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Teen Zone

Teen Zone for fifth-graders and older will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesdays. Hang out with something fun to do after school. Parents must complete a Release and Hold Harmless form.

Drop-In and Download

Drop-In and Download is held between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Learn how to borrow free e-books, e-audiobooks e-magazines, movies and music from the library’s digital collection. Bring your device and passwords.

Write On!

Write On! for fifth- through eighth-graders will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 6. Join this fun, quirky and challenging writing activity to get your creativity flowing.

Domonkas Branch Library

4152 Lake Road, Sheffield Lake, 440-949-7410, lorainpubliclibrary.org

Super Bowl snacks

Make some healthy Super Bowl snacks at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Crochet and Knit

“Crochet and Knit” will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Learn a new skill or bring your current project. Bring your own needles. New attendees welcome.

Zumba

Zumba will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday. Have fun and get fit as you dance to Latin beats.

Adult valentine craft

“Bespotted with Love,” an adult valentine craft, will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Make a piece of art perfect as a gift or a piece of valentine décor.

Cookbook Book Club

The Cookbook Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. February’s selection is “The Soup Book: 200 Recipes Season by Season” by Sophie Grigson. Copies are available at the library. Bring a dish to share and your opinion on the book.

Fairview Park Branch Library

21255 Lorain Road, 440-333-4700, cuyahogalibrary.org

Discussion of Lee Harvey Oswald

Joseph Reardon, a Fairview Park resident and retired materials scientist, will present “From Lee Harvey Oswald to the Kennedys in Two Short Years” at 7 p.m. March 23 in the lower-level meeting room. Registration is open.

‘Women for the Vote’

“Women for the Vote” will be presented at 7 p.m. March 31 in the lower-level meeting room. Actresses will portray suffragists Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony and abolitionist Sojourner Truth. Sponsored by The Friends of Fairview Park Branch Library.

North Olmsted Branch Library

27403 Lorain Road, 440-777-6211, cuyahogalibrary.org

Art Experiences

Art Experiences for kindergarteners through eighth-graders will be held at 4 p.m. Friday. Presented in partnership with the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Magic: The Togethering

Magic: The Togethering will be held between 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday. This is a game for ages 10 and older and all skill levels, but the game may not be suitable for children ages 9 and younger. Beginners welcome.

Teen Minecraft Meetup

The Teen Minecraft Meetup will be held at 4 p.m. Monday. Explore, build, battle and survive in exciting virtual worlds. Free refreshments provided.

GED/HSE classes

The Polaris Career Center Aspire Program provides free GED/HSE classes at Cuyahoga County Public Library branches. The North Olmsted Branch classes are at 9:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Students must attend an orientation session before beginning classes. For orientation and class information, call Polaris Career Center at 440-891-7647.

North Ridgeville Branch Library

35700 Bainbridge Road, 440-327-8326, lorainpubliclibrary.org

Caregiver stress

Carole Klinger from Dementia Life will present “Coping with Caregiver Stress” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Crafty Teens and Tweens

Crafty Teens and Tweens will be held at 6:45 p.m. Thursday. The featured craft will be fabric collages. The library will provide materials, but feel free to bring you own. The program is intended for tweens and teens ages 9 and older.

Browser’s Reading Buddies

Browser’s Reading Buddies for children ages 5-10 will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Read to a therapy dog for a 15-minute session.

North Ridgeville Writers

The North Ridgeville Writers will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday. Engage in writing exercises and peer critiques and get support for whatever project you are working on.

Wives of presidents

“Eight Wives of the U.S. Presidents from Ohio” will be presented at 3 p.m. Sunday. Hear from eight different women portraying the wives of Ohio presidents and dressed in period attire. Sponsored by the Friends of the North Ridgeville Branch Library Inc.

Family Engineering Night

Family Engineering Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Families with school-age children will enjoy this fun, friendly engineering competition that challenges their STEM skills

Rocky River Public Library

1600 Hampton Road, 440-333-7610, rrpl.org.

Movie Matinee

The Movie Matinee will be held at noon Friday in the auditorium, featuring the film “Judy.” Enjoy free popcorn.

‘Saturday Morning Comics’

“Saturday Morning Comics” will be presented at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Green room. Discuss your favorite graphic memoirs while enjoying free Erie Island coffee. Teens welcome.

Mandala stones

Enjoy the relaxing activity of painting your own mandala stone at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Community Room.

Turkish cooking class

A Turkish cooking class will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium. Learn how to prepare healthy red lentil soup and Turkish baklava rolls. Participants will cook and eat together.

Multi-Genre writing workshop

The Rocky River Multi-Genre Writing Workshop will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in the auditorium. This is a supportive and encouraging workshop where participants read each other’s work and offer constructive feedback.

Teen Tuesday

Teen Tuesday will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium. Play video games, board games or card games with your friends.

Game Night

Game Night for adults will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Room. No experience is necessary.

Home cleaning hacks

Sarah Fanara of Choice Cleaning Pros will present “Home cleaning Hacks: Making Life easier for busy Homeowners” at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium.

‘Medical Marijuana 101’

“Medical Marijuana 101” will be presented by Dr. Dvora Nelson of Lakewood Medical Clinic at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5 in the auditorium. A question and answer session will follow.

Westlake Porter Public Library

27333 Center Ridge Road, 440-871-2600, westlakelibrary.org

Aging

Lauranne Scharf from Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging will present “Optimal Aging versus Successful Aging” at 7 p.m. Thursday.

‘Got Science’

“Got Science?” for first- and second-graders will be held at 4 p.m. Friday. Test sweet, salty and sour foods. The program may not be appropriate for children with allergies.

Frozen Day!

Frozen Day! will be held between 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday. Celebrate the adventures of Anna, Elsa and friends while doing a craft while supplies last.

STEAMMaker Lab

STEAMMaker Lab for third- through fifth-graders will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday. Make and program your own LEGO Mindstorms EV3 robot.

Anime Club

The Anime Club for seventh-graders through adults will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday. This is a great club for anime and manga lovers. All otakus and newbies welcome.

American Girl Club

The American Girl Club will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, featuring Melody Ellison, a 9-year-old girl growing up in Detroit in the mid-1960s with the civil rights movement in full swing.

Teen Lounge

The Teen Lounge will be open Mondays between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. for seventh- through 12th-graders only. Enjoy video games, board games, snacks and more.

Code Club

Learn how to build an app, design a video game and change the world through code. Third- and fourth- graders will meet at 4 p.m. Monday. Explore Khan Academy and Google’s CS First.

Job search coaching

Job search coaching will be available at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Dover Room. Learn what it takes to have a resume that will get noticed by a hiring manager.

Interactive movie

Teen Movie Night for seventh- through 12th-graders will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Dover Room. Sing, snack and support Harry through year one of wizardry school.

Tax tips

H&R Block will share timely tax tips at 10 a.m. Feb. 5 in the Dover Room.

Bow Wow Books

Stop by Youth Services to sign up for a 10-minute reading time with a therapy dog from 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Signups begin at 3:30 p.m.

Horror Film Club

The Horror Film Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5. Join the club for another creepy classic from the vault if you dare.

Excel 1

“Excel 1: Introduction” will be presented at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Technology Training Lab.

