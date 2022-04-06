Invasive plant species are usually uprooted and destroyed, but Emily Katzin decided to use them in her art to send a message about how invasives affect the environment around them.
The 34-year-old Pepper Pike resident works full-time as a sustainability professional for the Cleveland Clinic. She graduated from Rocky River High School before double majoring in studio art and sustainability at Baldwin Wallace.
Her artwork is a side gig, but she always wanted her art to be featured at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens, which has been achieved.
Her newest exhibit, entitled “Material as Message” consists of 10 pieces that are on display at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens. She is the first artist featured at the Ron and Lydia Harrington Perennial Playspace.
Katzin’s work features native animals from Northeast Ohio and invasive insects and animals to raise awareness as to how invasive species are spread and can disrupt an ecosystem.
“I’ve primarily worked with different researchers in the Cleveland Metroparks that collect the plant material which primarily comes from invasive species of plants,” Katzin said. “Typically these plants are a waste product which are either pulled and thrown away or treated with herbicide or pesticide to get rid of them. I really wanted to give a second life to plant material and collage them into different animals.”
She does nothing to the plants to change their color and must collect multiple specimens to have an array of shades available.
“There’s just kind of the beauty in the material itself and that it can be used for the art and raising awareness of invasive species,” Katzin said. “I do list the plants in the works so viewers might recognize some of the plant species and be aware of the different species they are collaged into.”
Her favorite piece features three different salamanders from California. One is a native species, another is an invasive that was introduced as fish bait and the final is the hybrid that came from both species. Katzin said the hybrid out-competes both parent species.
Katzin’s artwork will be on display through June 26. Tickets are required for admission and can be purchased online at https://holdenfg.org/. Adults are $16, children 3 to 12 are $12 while children under two are free.
