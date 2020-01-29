AVON
The work by Avon-based filmmaker Conrad Faraj and his team the past two months is starting to pay off.
High-profile companies and Hollywood are taking notice of Conrad Studios and Faraj’s work.
A release date for Season 1 of Faraj’s sitcom, “Making it in Ohio,” has been set for late September on Amazon Prime. The series consists of 10 autobiographical shows about a rag-tag group of local filmmakers trying to get their big break, Faraj said.
And one break came last month. Faraj and his producing team won the 1917 One-Shot Challenge with their two-minute film, “The Wedding Runner,” which was filmed at Faith Lutheran Church & Preschool on Garden Drive in Avon and featured local actors. Their film was selected from about 150 worldwide by Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes. Entries had to tell a story in a single, continuous shot, which is the technique Mendes used in his film “1917.”
Faraj and his guest, Hannah Lane, were flown to Hollywood for the premiere of “1917.”
Faraj and his team have been working on pre-production of “Making it in Ohio” the past two months. Faraj’s Conrad Studios and Amazon Prime, a paid subscription service, formed a partnership two years ago after Amazon accepted proposals and content Faraj submitted. “Making it in Ohio” mostly will be filmed throughout Westshore communities and produced in a documentary format, Faraj said.
“We’re very excited for ‘Making it in Ohio,’ and looking forward to start filming it in April,” the 29-year-old writer, director and producer said. “We came up with the idea of the show after we started sharing stories of our crazy experiences of working and thought it would be funny to put them to film. We hope to spark some comedy.”
One example Faraj gave is team members shooting weddings to supplement their income and hone their filming and editing skills. One episode will center on a wedding.
“As the group is preparing to videotape the wedding, everything goes wrong with the camera, the lighting, everything,” he said. “Comedy ensues.”
Jon Heus of Parma is helping Faraj write the shows, and Chris Harboldt of North Royalton and DeJonna Rakosky of Grafton are producing them. Sean Keta of Chester Township and Brenna Shippy of North Olmsted are the story editors.
“I think it’s a great local story,” said Harboldt, who has worked for Conrad Studios for about a year. “I think it’s a unique take on local filmmaking and very humorous.”
Harboldt, a full-time leakage inspector for Columbia Gas, said he had wanted to go to film school, but never did.
“Working with Conrad has been my film school,” said Harboldt, who became acquainted with Faraj through film festivals they were involved in. “I’ve been learning a lot from him. He’s a fantastic director. I enjoy collaborating with the team.”
Shippy, who is an actress who will be playing a costume designer on the show, said the sitcom gets kinda crazy.
“There’s expectations versus reality on the show,” she said. “It gets hectic, but it should be fun to watch. There will be some budding romances and we’ll get the director’s perspectives on the chaotic moments.”
Shippy, who has done some writing with Conrad Studios, works as a barista at Starbucks in Westlake. She said she would like to do more acting and producing.
“I’ve been getting a pretty good perspective on filmmaking in Cleveland,” she said. “I think Cleveland has a lot to offer.”
The sitcom adds another dimension to Faraj’s work – television. Amazon has been seeking more television productions.
Following a story about Faraj’s latest project that appeared on WKYC TV-3’s “What’s New in Cleveland” segment on Jan. 20, Conrad Studios’ Facebook page received messages from more than 400 people interested in acting in the series, he said.
Faraj envisions 10 recurring actors appearing in the show, and about 30 supporting actors.
Faraj’s earlier productions that have gained attention through Amazon Prime have included “The Colours of Desire,” a surrealistic drama, “Fighting the Sky” and “The Visitors,” both science fiction movies.
“The Visitors” was filmed in Lakewood and parts of “Fighting in the Sky” were filmed in Avon, North Ridgeville and Westlake.
Conrad Studios also has gained exposure on YouTube, the PlayStation Network and Family Video Nationwide.
In the past two years, Conrad Studios also won the Cleveland Division of the 48-Hour Film Project, a worldwide organization that selects films from major cities to premiere at its annual “Filmapalooza.”
“We were very, very lucky,” Faraj said of his partnership with Amazon Prime. “We’ve been working hard and good things have been happening. This has been an exciting time for us. We hope it continues.”
Contact this reporter at msakal@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
