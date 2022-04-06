Local history buff Ed Neal took visitors to the Rocky River Library Community room more than a century back in time to life along the Rocky River and Lake Erie waterfront.
Neal, the executive director of the Cleveland Amateur Boat Builders Society, gave a presentation using historical photographs to simulate traveling from the mouth of the Rocky River to where the Detroit Bridge stands today.
He started with Bradstreet’s Landing in Rocky River and British Col. John Bradstreet, who was traveling on Lake Erie from Fort Niagara to Fort Detroit in the summer of 1764. Bradstreet’s fleet consisted of bateau boats, which Neal said were rowboats used to transport large groups of people.
On the return trip to Fort Niagara, Bradstreet sought a safe place for his fleet, which historians said consisted of 60 boats and nine canoes. But the Rocky River was too treacherous. Instead, he found a safe spot at what is now Bradstreet’s Landing. A surge wave on Lake Erie hit the boats, causing them to crash together. None of the estimated 1,500 British soldiers were injured on Oct. 18 . But 25 boats were incapacitated.
More than a century later, Neal said life along Rocky River had changed with the Clifton Lagoon area being “the Cedar Point” of the city. John Knol owned a hotel near the lagoons and in the 1860s it was a summer resort with beach access, beer gardens and a dance hall. Neal said different entertainment was offered, the most popular being tightrope walkers across the river.
He also discussed nearby “Indian Island,” which is now where the Cleveland Yacht Club resides.
“There were actually three islands then, not just one big one,” Neal said. “There was a belief that the islands were body burning sites or burial grounds so it was also referred to as ‘Dead Man’s Island.’”
Neal said as industry moved along the Cuyahoga River, the river was no longer a good fit for yachters, who merged the Cleveland Yacht Club and the Lakewood Yacht Club and decided it was time to move to the Rocky River.
“At that point, the water was high enough that a barge could come into the river all the way to Indian Island,” Neal said. “When the clubs merged they took the Cleveland Yacht Club’s clubhouse and put it on a barge at the East 9th Street pier and moved it over to the island” on the Rocky River.
Neal said the name change from the Cleveland Yacht Club to the Cleveland Yachting Club came after Josiah Kirby bought the area and made the club more socially focused.
Kirby’s finances collapsed and the club went into bankruptcy and Kirby went to jail for seven years for fraud. The new name was to refocus the club on boating instead of being a social club, Neal said.
The picturesque Nickelplate Bridge over the Rocky River was built to serve the Nickel Plate RailRoad, which was created by Daniel Rhodes to compete with William Vanderbilt’s Lake Shore & Michigan Southern Road. Vanderbilt was facing criticism for his railroad which had a bridge collapse in Ashtabula resulting in 92 people killed.
“People wanted competition against Vanderbilt since there was no one else,” Neal said.
The rail line was built in 500 days in 1882 and ran from Chicago to Buffalo.
“Vanderbilt bought out the company to remove his competition for what nowadays amounts to between $6 million and $7 million,” Neal said. “The track was never updated to become grander but was left to pay its own way.”
Neal then spoke about the Rocky River Dry Dock company which was responsible for building eight sub-chasers during World War I.
“These were 110-foot-long ships with three gasoline engines that could get up to 20 miles per hour,” Neal said. “They ran interference between the submarines and were shipped through the Erie Canal to the Hudson River.”
The company also built six mine-layers for the army which discharged electrically controlled mines to protect ports.
Neal’s presentation ended with the Rockport Tumulus, which is another word for burial mound.
Where Sloan Avenue and Detroit Road meet by the bridge a large mound was discovered by a farmer in the 1860s with human remains jutting out of it.
“He thought it was an Indian burial, but Jared Kirtland, who was a doctor in Lakewood, helped to excavate and examine the bodies,” Neal said. “There 70 skeletons found in the mound, all men and all Anglo-Saxon as identified by a craniologist.”
Neal said there is speculation that the skeletons were members of the Wilkins Expedition from 1793. British Major John Wilkins on an expedition to Fort Detroit lost 70 men and 20 ships, but his journals document that the group traveled along the northern shore of the lake near Canada.
Neal will be giving his presentation again on May 5 to the Rocky River Historical Society.
