Avon High School, Sheffield Brookside, North Ridgeville’s Lake Ridge Academy and Olmsted Falls High School were among the eight schools named semifinalists in the “Scholastic Games” a radio student quiz show.
Avon’s team included Nicholas Stamatis, P. J. Yug and captain Matthew Downing, who won the program’s “Standout Scholar Award” presented each week by judges to the student who contributed the most to his or her team. The honor includes a $50 award. It was Matthews’s second such honor this year.
The competition’s initial round required answers beginning with the letter “I.” Answers ranged from Illinois to Iberia. Avon moved ahead in the Current Events round which gave Avon a 60 to 30 lead.
Avon entered the fourth round with a 100-to-50-point advantage and proceeded to continue its domination. Round four presents a series of clues for each answer, with a correct answer to a first clue yielding 50 points and diminishing point values for up to four additional clues.
Avon earned 30 points in the first series, about American jurist and diplomat John Jay, including 50 points for naming Mary Shelley from the clue stating her father was William Godwin.
Avon entered the final round with a 250 to 50 lead, including over nine minutes of toss-up and bonus questions earning Avon another 150 points and a ride into the quarterfinals.
Twelve schools have won the championships, including Avon in 2009, 2016, 2017 and 2019. Defending champion Lake Ridge Academy’s 2021 win was its third. Avon Lake won in 2001, 2005, and 2020. Olmsted Falls finished first in 2011 through 2014 and in 2018.
All eight quarterfinalist schools were announced on last week’s broadcast of “Scholastic Games.” The show is now in its 33rd year on WEOL radio (AM930 and FM 100.3). The program is broadcast weekly on 6-7 p.m. Mondays with one exception in the upcoming schedule.
The broadcasts end in May with the County Academic Championship. Following broadcasts, the games are archived online at weol.northcoastnow.com/2022-lorain-county-scholastic-games.
Here is the schedule for upcoming broadcasts, subject to modification if there are conflicts with live sports coverage.
4/11—Quarterfinal #2: Firelands vs. Olmsted Falls
4/18 – A special 4:30 p.m. rebroadcast of the Amherst-Avon match from February
4/25 –Quarterfinal #3: Amherst vs. Brookside
5/2—Quarterfinal #4: Avon vs. Keystone
5/9, 5/16, 5/23 – Semifinals and Championship
The program has enjoyed long-term support from Nordson Corporation and various other sponsors, including EcoTree Services and the Elyria Public Library System, which has provided venue space for program sessions for several years.
Area colleges and universities provide $1,000 college scholarships to participating high schools.
