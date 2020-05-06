LORAIN COUNTY
Lorain County voters decided on tax levies seeking operating funds for schools, a library and city services.
Results:
Lorain County Community College – renewal levy
Lorain County voters approved Lorain County Community College’s 2.3-mill levy, a renewal of its 1.8-mill levy plus a 0.5-mill increase. The 10-year operating levy, approved by 59.51% of voters, will cost homeowners approximately $72 per $100,000 in home valuation annually. It is expected to raise $15.6 million a year for the college.
Avon Lake – current expenses
Voters approved a five-year renewal levy that will take effect next year. The 1.5-mill levy, approved by nearly 75% of voters, will generate more than $1 million annually for Avon Lake’s safety service department and other general operating expenses.
Avon Public Library – new levy
Voters approved a 20-year, 2-mill levy with 59% voting yes. The levy will raise $1.9 million annually and is estimated to cost $70 more annually per $100,000 home valuation, according to the Lorain County Auditor's Office.
The levy will fund a plan to nearly double the size of the current Lorain Public Library System Avon Branch. The project is estimated to cost $9 million and will include an interactive children’s play area, a space for teens along with an open café and reading garden. The expansion will also include a drive-up service window and a new metal roof.
North Ridgeville police – renewal levy
Voters renewed a 1.95-mill levy for the city’s police department. The renewal, which 76% of voters approved, will generate nearly $1.6 million annually for maintenance, communications and other equipment.
North Ridgeville fire – renewal levy
An existing 1.9-mill levy for the fire department was renewed with 78% of voters approving. The five-year levy will generate $1.5 million annually for maintaining fire apparatus, appliances and buildings and sites, and firefighter salaries.
North Ridgeville roads and bridges – renewal levy
Voters approved renewal of a 1.9-mill levy focused on the city’s infrastructure. The five-year levy, approved by 75% of voters, will generate $1.5 million annually. The money will go to general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges.
North Ridgeville City School District – replacement levy
Voters approved possibly the most debated issue in North Ridgeville. The 10-year school district operating levy, which combines four levies that were set to expire in the next few years, will not raise taxes. The 11.72-mill levy will raise $10.6 million annually. Last year, voters rejected the measure because it would have been an ongoing levy without an expiration date. This time it was approved by 57% of voters.
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 216-307-6614.
