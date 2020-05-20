The scheduled reopening of Ohio restaurants began slowly last weekend when patios were permitted to open, but many owners feared the weather forecast would drown their efforts.
Indoor seating begins Thursday. However, reopening came amid myriad changes including mask-wearing servers, mandatory reservations, waiting in your car for a table to open up even if you have a reservation, shower curtains or plexiglass between tables, limited menus and the scent of sanitizer wafting over the smell of food due to strict protocols requiring extra cleaning every two hours in high-touch areas of any establishment. Some are required by the state while others were instituted by the restaurant itself to help welcome customers back while reassuring them that their safety is of utmost concern.
There are some who, despite permission to reopen, will not. That includes popular Avon Lake eatery Jake’s on the Lake on Lake Road. Owner Jim DePaul says he does not believe his customers or staff are ready. “It's not time yet,” he said, adding he is unsure when he will reopen. “Who knows? No one wants to get sick.” Jake's will continue to do carryout, which DePaul says has been better than nothing at all.
He was in the minority, however, as others scrambled to reopen as quickly as they could while adhering to state regulations meant to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Tree House and Strip Steakhouse on Detroit Road in the Old Avon Village were planning a very slow opening, according to Jen Larsen, co-owner with her dad and Strip chef, Ron. “We're not going to jump into anything,” she said. “There's a little uncertainty about how our customers will react. I still feel that vibe of a lot of uncertainty out there so we'll slowly ease back into this.”
Reservations will be required for both restaurants, including the bar at Strip, she said. Seating has been greatly reduced at both restaurants to adhere to social-distancing requirements. For instance, the bar at Strip has just two seats at 6-foot intervals.
Plexiglass has been installed at Strip’s hostess stand. Hooks are being set into ceilings for shower or other curtains in the future, but, for now, they are eliminating tables inside and on the patios of both establishments. Larsen said if weather even permits, they will allow one or two customers who ordered carryout from Strip to eat their purchases on the patio this week. However, there will be no outdoor service.
Hand sanitizers have been installed at the front doors to encourage customers to cleanse their hands as they enter and leave. Additional sanitizers have been installed at various locations in both restaurants.
She said some staff laid off during the shutdown will return to work this week. However, the callback process will be slow because they are uncertain about when customers will return. Tree House employs 15 and, as of this week, four to five will work. Strip employs 50, and 20 have been called back. During the seven weeks of shutdown, Larsen, her dad and family handled carryout orders. Each day one-laid off staff member and their family were provided with meals from the restaurants.
Kevin Tite, manager at Avon Brewing Company at Detroit and Stoney Ridge roads in the French Creek Historic District, said its preliminary plans were to open the patio on May 15. He noted the weather forecast might impact those efforts. When the brewery does open, patrons will notice nine instead of the usual 15 tables on the patio. Tite said a middle row of tables was removed to create 6 feet of space between the remaining tables.
There will be changes when the inside opens Thursday. As of last week, the business was waiting for arrival of shower curtains and plexiglass that will be installed around inside tables. Tite said if they do not arrive on time, fewer patrons will be seated to comply with state social-distancing guidelines. Reservations will be required and, because the waiting area is closed, patrons will be asked to wait in their cars until they receive a call that their table is ready.
The abbreviated menu used for carryout in recent weeks will remain in place a while longer. However, the restaurant will maintain its popular Tuesday wing, Wednesday burger and Thursday pizza night specials. Owners Mathias Huack and Brian and Ken Weaver are also planning to reopen their Medina location. Their newest Avon location, at the former ZZ's Big Top on Detroit Road at Jaycox Road, is also scheduled to open soon, Tite said.
Maddy Caroscio at Sorrento's on Detroit Road in Sheffield Village said reservations won’t be required when the restaurant reopens Thursday. “It will be first come, first serve,” she said. Workers have removed some tables and plan to seat diners at every other booth to comply with state requirements. The patio is also open. “We're excited,” Caroscio said about plans to reopen.
Peter “Taki” Diamantis plans to resume a normal schedule Thursday, and opened the patio last weekend. Because the interior of Taki's Greek Kitchen on Lear Road in Avon Lake is small, he removed nine tables leaving tables in the corners of the interior. He said this configuration will let him to seat groups of up to 10 and still follow social-distancing protocols. He's also reduced the number of tables on the patio but was pleased to say all the outdoor furniture is new. His landlord is letting him store tables and chairs in an empty store nearby so he can build configurations to accommodate parties of 10.
His restaurant's wait staff will wear face masks and additional cleaning will be done, as required. Diamantis was still undecided last week about requiring reservations. The six staff members who have been laid off are returning to work. He said he'd placed several calls to the Ohio Restaurant Association for clarification about the state's guidelines, acknowledging that adjustments will be made along the way.
All said they plan to continue carryout and curbside service. They also said updates will be posted on their websites or Facebook pages.
Contact freelance writer Michele Murphy at avonlakemurphy@gmail.com.
