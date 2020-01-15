Avon Lake’s Westview Elementary School’s third-grade classes held a sock donation drive through the Community West Foundation over the holiday season.
A total of 162 pairs of men’s, women’s and children's socks were collected and will be sent to the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless. The coalition will distribute the items to area shelters.
Many of the socks were purchased by Caren Turner’s third-grade students using their ‘Pay it forward’ money.
Last year, Turner started a new tradition with her students. Instead of the usual Christmas gift, she gave each child a $5 bill. The catch is, they had to use the money to perform a random act of kindness during the holiday season.
The response from parents has been overwhelming, with many doubling the money their children received.
