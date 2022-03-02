Plans are marching forward for Lutheran High School as it looks to add a middle school and athletic complex. The project will start after workers tear down the nearly empty Westgate Professional Building that sits at the southern end of Westgate Shopping Center.
Crews are expected to begin demolition of the five-story office building toward the end of this year. The final occupant of the building, a dentist, will move out July 31.
Once cleared, the school can start construction on the 2.31-acre site.
The project will make the school a tale of two cities: The expansion will push the school, which is in Rocky River, into Fairview Park. Since acquiring the property in 2019 for $1.2 million, the two cities have been working together to help the school to expand. Lutheran West is landlocked — hemmed in by Linden Road to the east, Bohlken Park to the southwest, the shopping center to the west and established residential neighborhoods to the south. This was the only way the school could expand.
“They’ve been a good neighbor,” Fairview Park Mayor Patrick Cooney said. “We understand they cannot expand because of their location. We’ve worked together to make this work.”
Expansion is needed. The school, which has a student population of 510, has had three consecutive years of freshman classes of 150 students.
The property was zoned for business use, but Fairview Park officials rezoned it to civic and recreational use
Demolition preparation will be delayed so Fairview Park firefighters and police can use the empty building for training in August.
“They can never get buildings of that size and scope to do real training,” said Chris Steinmann, superintendent of the Cleveland Lutheran High School Association. “We’re going to tear this building down anyway, so they are very excited that they can help tear it down. It will allow them to do things they don’t normally do.”
After that, workers are to follow Ohio Environmental Protection Agency regulations before demolition starts, probably in late November. Construction is expected to start in January.
These dates, Steinmann emphasized, are a “soft timeline if fundraising lines up and we work through all proper city channels with planning design.”
Steinmann said they are hoping to get final designs by July or August. Preliminary designs are at Fairview Park and Rocky River city halls.
Expansion will include construction of a 31,000-square-foot academic building for a middle school and an athletic complex. By adding a middle school, the student population will increase to about 800.
The school is planning on starting middle school classes this fall in the existing facility.
“We want to have about 75 students,” Principal Michael Waugh said. “We want to have about the same number of students in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades.”
Waugh said increasing the middle school after the 2022-23 school year would depend on construction. He said the cost of materials, such as steel, has slowed construction in other projects.
After the middle school is built, school leaders plan to build a sports complex that will include a gym, an indoor practice facility, physical education classes and athletic offices.
“Academics come first,” Steinmann said. “There’d be PE classes during the day, so there’d be teaching there. After school, there will be extracurricular activities.”
Meanwhile, the administration has started to include Fairview Park in its plans. Last fall, Lutheran West and Fairview High School held their Senior Service Day together. The school worked with the Fairview Senior Center to rake leaves at homes around the city.
“I worked with five of our students,” Waugh said. “We had 25 students from around the community. It was something that we felt we had to do as new members of the Fairview community.”
Summerfest relies on the parking area between Target and the school, part of which belongs to Westgate Professional Building. That will not change once it becomes part of Lutheran West.
“We have always allowed Summerfest parking here in Rocky River,” Steinmann said. “They could use our parking lot. We’re not having anything that time of the year anyway.
“It’s part of being a good neighbor.”
