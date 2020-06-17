Chilly temperatures and some new restrictions did not stop Westlake Mayor Dennis Clough from being the first to take a dip at the Westlake Aquatic Center & Peterson Pool Saturday morning, after a short ceremony marking the opening of the pool for the 2020 season. Details about the new reservation process and safety guidelines are available on the city's website: www.cityofwestlake.org/372/Westlake-Aquatic-Center-Peterson-Pool
Last year, Clough marked the facility’s grand opening by gliding down one of the center’s winding waterslides and breaking a ribbon at the end. The facility is open to members only and is operating under a set of new guidelines in light of COVID-19. Some of those guidelines are visible on flags outside the facility.
