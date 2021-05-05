BAY VILLAGE
Bay Village Mayor Paul Koomar is seeking a second term. The first-term mayor and longtime Bay Village councilman and resident will be on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Koomar was sworn in on Jan. 1, 2017.
“We are excited about the prospect of having an opportunity to build upon our many successes,” he said in a news release last week. “It’s a great honor to serve Bay Village residents.”
Koomar noted that his accomplishments include:
Securing more than $23 million in external funding for road and infrastructure projects, including the new Bay Village Library branch and the privately funded Bay Creek residences.
Securing more than $2.1 million in grant funding for a variety of projects including the new Cahoon Basin trail, improvements to historical buildings, recreational enhancements, and equipment for the safety forces.
Completing the Cahoon Park lakefront master plan.
“Bay Village is a special city made up of wonderful people, great parks, quality schools, and lakefront beauty,” Koomar said. “We are fully committed to maintaining its integrity. Continued enhancement of the livability and special nature of our town through further investments in our parks, lakefront, infrastructure and business districts will be at the forefront for the future.” Koomar is a member of the Cuyahoga County Emergency Services Advisory Board and an alternate for the Northeastern Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency as well as a member of the Westshore Council of Governments. He was elected by the Cuyahoga County Mayors and Managers to serve on the Board of Trustees of the Regional Transit Authority and the District One Public Works Integrating Committee (DOPWIC). As part of DOPWIC he also is a member of the Small Government Subcommittee and the Natural Resources Assistance Council.
Koomar served 16 years on the City Council and was council president from 2012-2016. He serves on Bay Family Services, a joint city and school program to help at-risk youth. He is a member of the Bay Village Kiwanis, Bay Men’s Club, and Bay Village Historical Society. He is active with Boy Scouts of America in Troop 40 with his daughter. Both are Eagle Scouts. Koomar and his family are members of Bay Presbyterian Church.
Koomar is a graduate of the Leadership Ohio Class of 2020 and a member of the Leadership Cleveland Class of 2021.
He has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and started his professional career in public accounting as a certified public accountant and then used his business skills in management at Cleveland Clinic.
