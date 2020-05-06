Spring and summer programs and events in the Cleveland Metroparks have been canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Edgewater LIVE and Euclid Beach LIVE concert series, summer camps and transportation on the eLCee2 Water Taxi won’t take place this year, the Metroparks announced Friday. Educational facilities, rental facilities, restaurants including Emerald Necklace Marina, Nature Shops and the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will remain closed.
In addition, 650 employees have been affected by full or partial furloughs, salary reductions and layoffs.
All guests who registered for programs, including summer camps, will receive full refunds.
Cleveland Metroparks rental facilities will remain closed through September. Guests with a rental scheduled between now and Sept. 30 will be contacted to reschedule or receive a full refund.
Cleveland Metroparks park reservations, marinas and golf courses remain open with several safety measures in place to protect guests.
The cost-saving measures are in addition to many steps Cleveland Metroparks took in March to reduce operating expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.