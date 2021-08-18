ROCKY RIVER/FAIRVIEW PARK
Cleveland Metroparks will begin searching for a new head police officer after Katherine Dolan, the first female Cleveland Metroparks police chief, announced she will become the deputy chief of police with the Beachwood Police Department.
Her first day on the force will be Sept. 13. The city will hold a ceremonial swearing in on Sept. 20.
She will serve under former Rocky River Police Chief Beachwood Kelly Stillman, who retired in September after 35 years on the force in Rocky River, including nearly 10 as chief. He was sworn in as chief in Beachwood on Sept. 21. Beachwood created the new position following a series of shootings at Beachwood Mall to increase police presence in the East Side city.
Dolan joined the Metroparks in July 2018 as the chief ranger, a title she changed to police chief after changing the personnel’s titles from rangers to police officers. Before joining Metroparks, Dolan was a captain with the Cleveland Heights Police Department from 2001-2018. She had started as a patrol officer.
As chief, Dolan was paid $130,000 and oversaw 90 offices patrolling 23,000-acres on 18 reservations with some 42 million annual visitors. Headquarters are on the 2,572-acre Rocky River Reservation that winds its way through the cities of Berea, Brook Park, Cleveland, Fairview Park, Lakewood, North Olmsted, Olmsted Township and Rocky River.
Under Dolan’s tenure, especially during the height of the pandemic, visitors flocked to the Metroparks to get out of the house.
However, it was also during Dolan’s watch that Carnell Sledge and Kate Brown were shot on June 4, 2019 while sitting on a bench along the Rocky River. The murder remains unsolved and the department has been heavily criticized for being uncommunicative with media and the public about the investigation, seemingly unwilling to even allow the families to post signs offering a reward for information and for not making any progress in solving the murder.
Dolan managed a department of 100 employees and a budget of over $12 million dollars during her time as Metroparks chief.
“I want to thank Mayor Horwitz for giving me this incredible opportunity and am excited to join
Chief Kelly Stillman and the other officers in the department,” Dolan said in a statement. Beachwood is a well-respected and flourishing community and I’m looking forward to assisting with leading the police department and taking it to the next level.”
Dolan holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Toledo and a master’s degree in Criminology from the University of Cincinnati.
“We thank Chief Katherine Dolan for her service to Cleveland Metroparks Police Department,” said a Metroparks statement. “As the first female chief of police, she successfully upheld the Police Department’s CALEA accreditation and led the department during a period of record-setting attendance across the park district.”
Metroparks will be naming an interim police chief within the next week.
