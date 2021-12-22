The Mills Road bridge over French Creek is expected to reopen Thursday after six months of work.
Traffic was maintained while crews rebuilt the bridge, which is 25 feet long and sits roughly midway between Westminster and Greenwich avenues on Mills, the border between North Ridgeville and Avon.
The bridge is a precast structure placed on a reinforced foundation. Sidewalks were added to both sides of the bridge.
The cost of the project as of Dec. 15 was just over $898,400, about $7,000 over the original contract price.
Material delays extended the reconstruction by about three months, Ridgeville city Engineer Daniel Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said the project largely went as planned, with contractor Fabrizi Trucking & Paving Company Inc. of Middleburg Heights seeking only two change orders, which the city approved and added $7,000 to the cost of the work.
The original bridge was built in 1928. It had deteriorated and reached a seriously bad condition on a state rating scale. The bridge carries approximately 8,800 vehicles per day.
The previous bridge was not designed to carry current weight loads and the creek openings beneath the bridge were undersized for the amount of water now flowing in French Creek.
