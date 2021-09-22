Avon Lake High School seniors Joshua Kerner and Rachel Sapola have been named 2022 National Merit Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corp. There are around 16,000 Semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Nearly $30 million in scholarships will be offered in the spring.
Joshua, 17, is the son of Lizzie Bye and James Kerner. He is involved in Merples (an a cappella ensemble), National Honor Society, Debate Club, tennis team, student council and The Spectrum, the school newspaper. Joshua is considering a major in biology and pre-med and is looking at colleges such as Johns Hopkins University, The Ohio State University and Case Western Reserve University.
Rachel, 17, is the daughter of Jessicah Lovich-Sapola and Brian Sapola. She is involved in The Spectrum, chamber orchestra, math team, National Honor Society and Pit orchestra. Rachel enjoys figure skating, cello and baking and is considering a major in mechanical engineering. She is considering colleges such as The Ohio State University, University of California Berkeley and Cornell University.
“This is earned through years of hard work and dedication,” Avon Lake High School Principal Michael May said in a news release. “We are all incredibly proud of your accomplishment and wish you luck.”
