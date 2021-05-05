LORAIN COUNTY
Teachers, administrators and most of all students are not just happy about being able to hold largely traditional commencement ceremonies along with senior proms.
Districts also are also enthusiastically marking the end of what numerous persons called a strange and even bizarre year for the Class of 2021 in all three school districts on the eastern edge of Lorain County.
“The whole year has been glum, no events that the kids can participate in such as sporting events, music concerts, clubs, spirits assembly, absolutely no release except going to class with masks for an entire year,” said Avon Lake High School math teacher Tori Rudkin.
Besides being a district teacher, Rudkin also is the parent of an ALHS senior.
“I have seen the eyes of disappointment all year and finally I see a twinkle in my daughter’s eye under that mask,” Rudkin said. “Go Shoremen!”
“It feels almost refreshing to be able to go to prom and graduation under fairly normal circumstances. Having these types of events are proof that we can get back to a ‘before covid’ lifestyle,” said North Ridgeville High School senior Megan Nikolic, 18. “North Ridgeville does senior prom only, so being able to go this year is super exciting for everyone.”
North Ridgeville High has been in virtual mode all year, Nikolic said.
“So being able to have these two nights (commencement and prom) with my class is going to be very special and I will for sure remember it forever.”
North Ridgeville’s prom is 6-11 p.m. at Mahern’s Banquet Hall in Avon Lake. Graduation is May 27 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Masks will be required except when eating during prom and dancing will be allowed, although she was not exactly certain as to what that dancing will look like, said North Ridgeville City Schools Superintendent Roxann Ramsey-Caserio.
She was nevertheless pleased to be holding both commencement and senior prom.
“I am absolutely ecstatic for these kids,” Ramsey-Caserio said.
Avon Lake High School seniors will formally graduate 6 p.m. June 4 at Avon Lake Stadium, 175 Avon Belden Road, according to Superintendent Robert Scott.
“I am just so happy to bring these kids some sense of normalcy,” Scott said. “The seniors have been through a lot this year and they deserve the same celebratory events other senior classes have been able to attend. Last year just didn’t seem fair.”
Avon Lake’s prom is May 22 at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, which Scott acknowledges is a pretty impressive setting for a high school prom.
“Our prom committees have been pretty inventive over the years,” Scott continued.
He added students begin fundraising efforts early in the year, even this year. Scott’s only concern this year is the venue for the prom is in Cuyahoga County, while his school system obviously is in Lorain County. He expressed some worry there may be differences in COVID-19 protocols between them .
“If there are differences, which ones would we be held to?” Scott asked.
Avon High School seniors received their diplomas May 29. Their prom is set for Windows on the River, an upscale restaurant in Cleveland’s Flats. Students will be able to tour the Cleveland Aquarium, part of the Powerhouse entertainment center which includes Windows on the River.
“We are planning on prom happening with the current restrictions in place, but we are ready to pivot to something more traditional if the health guidance changes,” said Superintendent Mike Laub.
The school has abandoned, at least for this year, their traditional location for commencement, the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University. Instead, graduates will cross the stage at Joe Firment Chevrolet Stadium, 3075 Stoney Ridge Road.
One spot popular for virtual graduations in 2020 will have no such events this year. North Ridgeville’s Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-In Theater hosted about half a dozen or so graduation events last year, said theater president Tim Sherman. He added no schools have approached him with any such ideas this year.
A Bride’s Design has experienced a rush on prom dresses over the last few weeks, said Laura Smith, owner of the dress shop, 37375 Detroit Rd Avon. She assumes the rush is because until recently seniors were not entirely sure they would be going to proms. Smith added she has only done one custom-made dress this year and again she believes that is because of time constraints.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
