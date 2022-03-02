Omelia Thornton wants ZippyTaxes to be more than just a financial business. She hopes to connect with schools and provide financial education to students and families.
ZippyTaxes, 21194 Center Ridge Road, held its grand opening Feb. 2, but its doors opened days earlier.
“It’s accounting in a nutshell with bookkeeping, consulting on starting a new business, being able to help other businesses thrive along with family financial classes and financial classes,” said Thornton, who is CEO of First Invest. Accounting and Taxes and ZippyTaxes.
Thornton has worked as an accountant for 25 years, beginning at a Beachwood firm before joining the bursar’s office at Cleveland State University. Her first franchise was ColbertBall Tax Service in 2007.
“After figuring out that I didn’t really want to take advantage of people with high fees, I started First Invest Accounting and Tax Service,” Thornton said. “It branched out into ZippyTaxes after about 13 years.”
Thornton, who has lived in Rocky River for four years, thought about ZippyTaxes in 2020 but did not find a good location for the business until this year.
“I really wanted to get back into the community,” Thornton said. “I wanted to be able to build up families again financially and put more money in their pocket with fair tax prices and then also have the family financial class piece for the youth to be able to get them into understanding taxes, investing, finances and building that bond with their family.”
Thornton wants to connect with the school district by offering financial classes in some capacity and work as a liaison between parents and schools.
On the ZippyTaxes website are multiple courses available, including financial parenting and youth income tax training.
“We have a lot of schools that are endowed with education and teaching somewhat of financial literacy, but I’m not here to replace the schools,” Thornton said. “I’m here to help the parents, the school and be a liaison along with the community. We have churches, we have parishes, we have nonprofits. There’s a lot of things going on where I believe financial education can help.”
This is not Thornton’s first time interacting with schools for financial education. She spent three years teaching financial literacy at Jane Addams Business Career Center in Cleveland pro-bono after school to 10th- through 12th-graders.
“I enjoy helping people financially succeed and I know that without families, we’re not going anywhere,” Thornton said. “Without financially stable families communities cannot be built and if we can get financial education to be stable across the board, from children to parents, into the schools and into the nonprofit religious organizations, then we have more of a chance to develop as a community with our money.”
Since the business opened, Thornton said, people have come in for tax returns and she has worked to have conversations with community members. She said she is excited to continue rolling out financial training courses and populating the business with them.
Make appointments for the classes at https://www.zippytaxes.com/. Thornton said a flag will soon be placed outside with just one word on it: classes.
“We say ZippyTaxes, but it’s so much more than taxes,” Thornton said. “It’s not really all about taxes. It’s really about building that financial bond with community and family, and we can only do that by hosting and having classes.”
ZippyTaxes is open from noon to 8 p.m. daily.
Contact this reporter at mmacarthur@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.