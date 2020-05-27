Residents and ice cream lovers alike will have something to look forward to this summer in Westlake.
Last week, Dimit Architects of Lakewood revealed designs for a new Mitchell’s Ice Cream on Detroit Road. The 3,195-square-foot building is expected to open early this summer, said Dimit spokesperson Sara Krivanka.
Construction began earlier this year after the city’s Planning Commission approved the project in January. The ice cream shop will move from 26161 Detroit Road in the Jefferson Square Shopping Center to the free-standing shop at Detroit and Dover Center roads.
It is replacing Si Senor Mexican Restaurant, which relocated to Sperry Drive.
Mitchell’s Ice Cream opened its first location in Westlake in 1999 and soon expanded to communities including Rocky River, which served as its headquarters until 2014 when the company opened its flagship store in Ohio City. The popular ice cream store has locations in Northeast Ohio.
