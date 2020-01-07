New North Ridgeville mayor to present first address on Friday

NORTH RIDGEVILLE - Mayor Kevin Corcoran plans to hit the ground running to address the issues facing the city with economic development being the cornerstone of his administration.
Corcoran’s first day on the job was Jan. 1, but due to the New Year’s Day holiday, he officially started the next day.
Corcoran, who served on City Council for the past 11 years, recently left his longtime job as a staff attorney for Schmitt Homes Inc. in North Ridgeville.
Corcoran, 51, replaced David Gillock, who retired after 16 years and is seeking the Republican nomination in the Lorain County commissioner’s race on March 17.
Just 10 days after taking office, Corcoran will present the “State of the City” address at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the North Ridgeville Academic Center. The event is sponsored by the North Ridgeville Chamber of Commerce, and following a longstanding tradition, the highlights of the speech
"I believe the future of North Ridgeville is bright," he said. "I'm glad to be a part of it and thank the citizens for choosing me.”
It is no secret what North Ridgeville is facing and what Corcoran will have to address and focus on – helping to oversee completion of the Center Ridge Road widening project, managing growth and hiring an economic development director.
North Ridgeville has been named the fastest-growing city in Northeast Ohio, with the third-fastest-growing school district. About 200 to 300 new homes are added annually.
"Economic development is extremely important and we need to balance it with the residential growth,” Corcoran said in an interview last week. ‘One of the first things I will be doing is hiring a director of economic development.”
Corcoran has no deadline for filling that job, but he said “the sooner the better.” Meanwhile, he has been looking at what other area cities have in place to attract and land businesses.
The city’s exploding growth necessitates the new position, Corcoran said.
One way to manage that growth, he said, is to continue seeking outside funding or grants for projects such as widening Lear Nagle Road from two lanes to three between Lorain and Center Ridge roads, and the $54.7 million Center Ridge road-widening project. That project began in March 2018 and has suffered delays and at least $1.5 million in additional costs. It is expected to be finished in late 2021, with most of the improvements being completed in 2020.
Another project is the improvement at the intersection of Avon Belden Road (State Route 83) and Center Ridge Road near the former BP gas station and Butcher’s Hardware, which was torn down shortly after it closed.
Alternative funding was a big part of Gillock's success, Corcoran said, and he wants to continue to pursue it.
The cost to attend the State of the City Address is $20 for chamber members and $25 for others. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the chamber office at 440-327-3737 or visit nrchamber.com.
