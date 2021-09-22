NORTH OLMSTED
City leaders seem poised to amend vicious and/or dangerous dog rules for pet owners, spurred by several serious dog-bite incidents this year. In May, four people, including a city police officer, were bitten by a pack of five dogs in the span of 11 days. The dogs were deemed vicious, but subsequently were removed from the city and have not been found.
The new North Olmsted rules would mirror state law and give the city’s animal control officer additional authority, said the sponsor of the amendments, Councilman at-Large Patrick Kelly. If approved, the city animal control officer would declare an animal dangerous or vicious in the field following any problematic incident.
“This is an excellent example of an ordinance that probably needed cleaning up some time ago,” Ward 1 Councilman Louis Brossard said during a meeting of council’s public safety committee Sept. 14.
He lamented it took a serious dog-bite incident to spur council to act.
The proposed changes clean up some ambiguities in existing city law, Law Director Michael Gareau said.
Under current regulations, a hearing is held to determine if dogs are dangerous or vicious. The owner of the animal or animals has the right to appeal that decision to the mayor.
Under the proposed rules, if the city animal control officer declares a dog dangerous or vicious, the owner could appeal that designation in Rocky River Municipal Court. Kelly has said the new protocol would remove any taint of politics from the process. He later added the city would be better equipped legally to impound dangerous or vicious dogs, adding a recent meeting between city and county officials puts North Olmsted in a much better position to impound troublesome animals.
Following the May incidents, several council members and the victims repeatedly questioned why the person in control of the animals was allowed to keep those animals in her possession despite an existing rule requiring dogs that bite be quarantined for 10 days.
City Animal Control Officer Mark Adkins has said the city had no place to house five animals and police Chief Bob Wagner in June said standard city procedure is for the owner of dogs involved in biting incidents to quarantine the animals themselves.
Kelly said a Thursday meeting with Gareau, other city leaders and the Cuyahoga County dog warden clarified how the city could handle impounding dogs in the future. The county has a large impound vehicle capable of carrying up to six dogs, which could be put at the city’s disposal. The county would then help the city find kennel space to quarantine impounded animals, according to Kelly.
Cuyahoga County Chief Dog Warden Deborah Conway did not respond to a request for comment. Kelly said county officials offered to host the meeting and termed it a productive session, professing confidence the city will handle dog bite cases much better in the future.
“They will certainly be handled better than they were this past time,” Kelly said.
Kelly’s amendments were unanimously adopted by the safety committee. The full council was to consider the amendments at a meeting Tuesday.
The city contends the five American Bullies, an offshoot of pit bulls, involved in the May biting incidents were in control of former North Olmsted resident Amanda Ramos Martinez, 41. A city hearing determined the animals to be vicious, resulting in an order for Martinez to turn the animals over to the city to be euthanized. She has not complied.
Martinez has told West Life the animals were turned over to a private party she declined to identify. She stated repeatedly the dogs are no longer in North Olmsted.
The Rocky River Municipal Court docket lists a total of 12 misdemeanor criminal charges against Martinez. Those charges are 10 counts of dogs at large, one count of failure to keep dogs under reasonable control and one count of harboring vicious or dangerous animals. Martinez was scheduled for a hearing in the municipal court Thursday. Her attorney, Mary Catherine Corrigan of Cleveland’s Corrigan Law Firm, said the case was continued until Oct. 14 with the agreement of North Olmsted Prosecutor Michael Gordillo. The continuance was granted to allow time for further discovery of evidence.
The city also filed a civil suit against Martinez, her sister Jessica Ramos and mother, Maritza Martinez, in an attempt to force forfeiture of the dogs to the city, said Assistant City Law Director Bryan O’Malley.
The city contends Amanda Martinez had control of all five animals at the time of the biting incidents, but one belonged to Jessica Martinez. Amanda Martinez was living in and housing all five dogs at her mother’s North Olmsted home.
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Emily Hagan granted Corrigan’s request for additional time to respond to the civil complaint on Thursday. The issue is due back in court Sept. 30. In a phone interview, Corrigan declined to comment further.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
