Tennis or pickleball, anyone?
City Hall and the Avon Local School District could join forces to build two tennis courts and three pickleball courts adjacent to Avon High School.
Tennis and pickleball courts are the two recreation amenities residents request most, Recreation Coordinator Clare Harasimchuk said during the March 7 City Council meeting.
The project is estimated to cost $540,000. But the school district could pay half the amount, said Mayor Bryan Jensen, adding that he and district Superintendent Ben Hodge are committed to collaboration. Hodge repeated the same pledge.
Five tennis courts sit adjacent to the high school, but Hodge told legislators they are in poor condition, with cracks that cause balls to bounce erratically. District officials were considering removing the courts before Jensen approached them with the idea of the joint project that could include refurbishing existing courts.
The city recreation department offers programs using indoor tennis courts in Avon Heritage South Elementary School’s gym. Approximately 300 people signed up to use those courts in the past five weeks, Harasimchuk said. There is a waiting list for one of two city youth tennis programs held at Avon Heritage, according to the recreation department website.
Legislators questioned whether there was room for five new athletic courts near existing courts. Harasimchuk said there is room as pickleball courts are roughly half the size of tennis courts.
Existing courts are not lit. The new plan calls for all courts to have lights. Jensen said courts will close at 9 p.m. hopefully eliminating any concerns from adjacent properties regarding glare from overhead lighting. Plans are to aim lighting at the courts as much as possible. The courts could stay open later than 9 p.m. if needed for tournament play.
Ward 2 Councilman Dennis McBride questioned if there was enough parking to accommodate additional visitors to the courts. Student and staff cars will be absent during peak use times, Hodge said. Cars could use an existing grass parking area as well, he said.
The schools will be responsible for maintenance, Hodge said.
Council took no action on the plan last month. The city Planning Commission must review plans and make a recommendation to council. The project should be back before council this month.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
