Man jailed after Westlake incidents
A Detroit, Michigan, man has been charged in two incidents that occurred within hours of each other in Westlake.
The unidentified 33-year-old man was arrested July 25 at 10:20 a.m. at the Village in the Park Apartments on Detroit Road after police received a report of a person yelling that someone was trying to stab them.
When police arrived, they found a man who said the suspect had tried to stab him with a knife and made him empty his pockets.
Police found the suspect and charged him with felony aggravated robbery and aggravated menacing.
The victim had superficial cuts and declined medical care.
This took place after police released the suspect at 9:45 a.m. from the Westlake City Jail.
He had been arrested at 1 a.m. after police received a report of a disturbance at Dover Gardens Tavern on Detroit Road that involved two men and a knife.
Police arrested the suspect, charging him with disorderly conduct while intoxicated.
Suspected marijuana and unknown pills were being analyzed at the crime lab.
The suspect was transferred to the Cuyahoga County Jail after a hearing in Rocky River Municipal Court. His case will go to a grand jury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.