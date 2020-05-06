River residents turn off utility scam
Two Rocky River residents didn’t fall for scam artists attempting to pass themselves off as utility workers trying to collect on past-due bills, said Lt. George Lichman of the Rocky River Police Department.
One person received a call April 22, and another April 23. Both residents said the would-be scam artist claimed to represent a utility company and told them that their power would be disconnected if they did not catch up on past-due bills. The scammer told the residents to buy gift cards and call back with the card numbers to pay off the bills.
However, neither person did that and instead called police to report the incidents.
Farmers Market update
The North Union Farmers Market will continue outdoors at Crocker Park in front of the Indoor Market space from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. The market will be open from 8:30-9 am for customers 60 and over and anyone who is immune compromised.
Here are the new guidelines:
Only a limited number of people in the market space at one time
Customers and vendors must maintain a 6-foot distance
Designate one family member as the shopper
The CDC has recommended cloth face coverings
Shoppers must tell the vendor what they want. No touching the product
No reusable bags
Customers should wash produce before consumption
Wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds
Customers should remain home if they or a member of their household is sick, even with mild illness
Westlake library reopening
The Westlake Porter Public Library has begun reopening procedures, according to director Andrew Mangels.
Curbside service and telephone reference will begin this week, with an official start date to be announced.
“WPPL staff will begin cleaning the building and preparing materials for circulation,” Mangels said in a news release. “When curbside service begins, patrons will be able to pick up new or existing holds by parking in one of several parking spaces in front of the building. Patrons will then be able to call the library and provide their name and parking spot number.
“A WPPL staff member will bring out the materials in a plastic bag and place them in the trunk of the patron’s vehicle. Any materials returned to the library will be quarantined for 72 hours.”
The building will be open for computer use starting Tuesday. Patrons may call the library to reserve a computer for a specific time and day. Patrons reserving a computer must have a library card. There will be a limit of one person to a computer, but there may be exceptions for two family members working together.
The timeline for opening the entire building has not been established.
