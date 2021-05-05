‘Bay Village from A to Z’
Joan Hozza Query, an author and illustrator, recently released a book from Bay Village, inspired by Bay Village and for Bay Village. “Bay Village from A to Z,” is an illustrated alphabet book she created around 1940, when she was `12. The drawings and verses reflect the spirit of the era and capture the charm of Bay Village, both past and present. “Bay Village from A to Z” is available through the Bay Village Historical Society priced at $15. Visit bayhistorical.com for details.
OHS Trash and Treasure Sale
The Summer Farmers Market and the Trash and Treasures Sale at Frostville Museum, 24101 Cedar Point Road, North Olmsted, will be held every Saturday in May from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (9:30-10 a.m. for seniors and immune compromised). Follow social distancing, masks and state rules. Featuring local farmers, seasonal produce, free range meats, pastries, eggs, honey, maple syrup tea and coffee, artisan breads and so much more. Each growing season is represented by different farmers. For more information, contact Angie Obbish, market manager, at 330-592-6518 or olmstedhistoricalwsociety.org.
Bay Kiwanis spaghetti dinner
The Bay Village Kiwanis club is hosting a take-out spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds benefit the scholarships, children’s safety and leadership for kids programs Dinners are $10 each and can be pre-ordered online at bay-village-kiwanis-club.square.site. Pick up drive thru at The Village Project, 27278 West Oviatt Road (between Malleys on Dover Center and Cahoon roads. Dinners include salad, roll and dessert. Dinners can also be purchased at the event.
Avon Lake Historical Society
Avon Lake Historical Society via Zoom presents “A Little History with Your Wine” at 7 p.m. Monday. Have a glass of your favorite vintage, while you learn about the Avon Lake grape growing industry, from the only surviving vintner in town, Lee Klingshirn. You must register to attend. Email AvonLakeHistoricalSociety@gmail.com. The event is free to all.
Legacy Tree Fund program
Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District is sponsoring a Legacy Tree Fund program. Donations received will be matched to contribute to the tree planting efforts plant trees throughout the county aimed at restoring a healthy urban tree canopy. Donations can be made to www.cuyahogaswcd.org/donate. Choose the Legacy Tree Fund under “Designate my gift to:” drop down.
The Legacy Tree Fund program is one of Cuyahoga SWCD’s Cuyahoga ReLeaf initiatives. Funds raised will be matched by the Cuyahoga SWCD and will be used exclusively to purchase trees. Cuyahoga SWCD is working in cooperation with Bay Village, Independence, Parma, and South Euclid who have graciously offered to cosponsor the program. This program was established at the request of donors who have generously supported the conservation programs implemented by Cuyahoga SWCD.
For more information on the importance of trees and various programs offered by Cuyahoga SWCD’s ReLeaf program, visit www.cuyahogaswcd.org/programs/cuyahoga-releaf.
Super Pops concert
On Saturday, the Fairview High School lawn, 4507 W. 213th Street, will play host to the district’s annual music department fundraiser, which will feature student ensembles of various grade levels throughout the day. All donations go to support the musicians.
There will be a 50/50 raffle, drinks and snacks–to be paid for in cash only–available for purchase from the Fairview Park Music and Theatre Association. In the event of bad weather, the concert will move inside to the school’s auditorium, and the performance times will change. Only two guests will be allowed inside per performer, with socially distanced seating.
Performances will begin at noon, starting with the Gilles Sweet fifth grade band. It will be followed by the fifth grade orchestra at 12:20 p.m., the Mayer Middle School sixth grade band at 12:40 p.m., the sixth grade orchestra at 1 p.m., the middle school concert band at 1:20 p.m., the middle school concert orchestra at 1:40 p.m., the high school symphonic band at 2 p.m., the high school chamber orchestra at 2:30 p.m., the high school string orchestra at 2:50 p.m., the Gilles Sweet Golden Singers at 3:30 p.m., the middle school glee club at 3:50 p.m., the middle school concert choir at 4:10 p.m., the high school Scarlet Singers at 4:30 p.m. and the high school chorale at 4:50 p.m.
Hot lunch to-go fundraiser
The North Olmsted senior center, 28114 Lorain Road, will offer a lunch to-go on May 11 at noon for participants age 55 and over who register by May 7. This month’s meal, sponsored by O’Neill Healthcare, consists of meatloaf, a baked potato, a vegetable and dessert. All of the women in attendance will also receive a special gift from O’Neill Healthcare for Mother’s Day.
The senior center will be accepting cash or check donations. Please make checks out to City of North Olmsted. Change for large bills will not be available. Registered participants are to drive to the front of the building, where a staff member will place a meal in the trunk of the vehicle. City residents without transportation can have their meal delivered to them. Call 440-777-8100 to register.
Outdoor music bingo
On May 20 at 12:30 p.m., the North Olmsted senior center, 28114 Lorain Road, will host an interactive music bingo hour featuring the stylings of Kenny G. The program will take place at the building’s patio. Participants will be screened upon arrival and all must wear a mask until bingo begins. Masks are optional during the event. Chairs will be set six feet apart to maintain social distancing. Please bring your own water bottle and dress accordingly for an outdoor program. Sign up by May 17 by calling 440-777-8100.
Virtual bingo
On May 13 and 27 at 1 p.m., Devoted Health is sponsoring virtual bingo. The games can be accessed by computer or by phone. Bingo cards, chips and treat bags will be provided and can be picked up from the North Olmsted senior center, 28114 Lorain Road, by appointment when registering. Call 440-777-8100 by May 12 to register.
Oxcart Pantry donations
North Olmsted’s Oxcart Pantry has resumed collecting select food donations, with a different product highlighted each month. In May the organization is observing a fiesta theme, and every Thursday during the month it will collect taco shells (hard or soft), salsa, chips, rice and beans, refried beans and taco seasoning. No other items will be accepted at this time. If you prefer to make a cash donation to help families in need, visit www.north-olmsted.com.
Maple PTA Produce Market
In collaboration with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, the Maple PTA will provide free, fresh produce for the North Olmsted community at Maple Intermediate School, 24101 Maple Ridge Road, on May 25 from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This is a drive-thru service. For more information, call 440-202-9950 or email bhalleagle@gmail.com.
Chick-fil-A closed for now
North Olmsted’s Chick-fil-A location, 4779 Great Northern Boulevard, was recently closed temporarily as the building undergoes renovations to both its interior and drive-thru. The work is expected to last up to 10 weeks with a target reopening time frame of mid-June, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Rocky River Library trustee vacancy
The Rocky River Board of Education is looking to fill a trustees vacancy on the Rocky River Public Library Board of Trustees. There is one vacancy for the term of July 1, 2021-June 30, 2028 (seven years). Board of Education Member Kathleen Goepfert asks that those interested in applying should email a letter of qualification and a resume to Leslie Rossi, Executive Secretary to the Superintendent of Rocky River City School District, by the close of business on Friday, May 28, 2021. Interviews will be scheduled to take place at the Rocky River Board of Education office. The current trustee is seeking another term.
Hospice of Western Reserve walk
Registration is now open for the 10th annual Walk to Remember by Hospice of the Western Reserve on Sunday, June 13 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Social distancing will be observed, face masks are required and will be provided.
Registration includes all-day admission to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and RainForest and a commemorative Walk to Remember face mask. Register at https://p2p.onecause.com/walktoremember
