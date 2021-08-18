DEI Cruise-In
The annual Design Engineering Inc. Cruise-In will be held from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at Weiss Baseball Fields, 33401 Webber Road, Avon Lake. Free and open to the public. There will also be activities, music, food vendors and more. The Cruise-In will also serve as a fundraiser for Valor Home of Lorain County. Funds will be raised through a $10 donation for anyone wanting to show a vehicle. For event updates follow Facebook.com/DEIcruisein.
Free grab ‘n’ go meal
A free grab ‘n’ go meal will be available Aug. 28 at Clague Road United Church of Christ, 3650 Clague Road. North Olmsted. Please drive to the rear door from 4:30-6 p.m. and the meal will be brought to you. The meal is hosted by Church of The Redeemer, Westlake, and Clague Road Church. Masks and gloves are worn by the volunteers.
Manning and Corcoran office hour
State Rep. Gayle Manning (R-North Ridgeville) and North Ridgeville Mayor Kevin Corcoran will hold an office hour from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at the North Ridgeville Library, 35700 Bainbridge Road. Constituents can meet with their elected officials to share comments and thoughts on issues most important to them. For more information, call Manning’s office at 614-644-5076 or email Rep55@ohiohouse.gov.
Frostville Antique and Craft Show
The Frostville Antique and Craft Show will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 12 at Frostville Museum, 24101 Cedar Point Road, North Olmsted. Vendor space is $25. No rain date. Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks or social distance. Unvaccinated individuals are recommended to wear masks. Crafts and antiques for sale. Food and beverages available. For more information, contact Linda at 440-263-9450 or Janschmitt79@gmail.com.
Avon High School reunion
Avon High School is having a multi-class reunion from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 10 at Mercy Health Stadium (Crushers Stadium), 2009 Baseball Blvd., Avon. This reunion will pay tribute to the classes of the 1970s, 1980 and 1981. Go to ahsalumnitributeinc.rsvpify.com for tickets and much more information. All alumni and guests are welcome. For questions, call or text Greg Loudin at 440-387-6504.
Brookside High School reunion
The Brookside High School Class of 1971 is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Classmates and spouses are invited to participate in three events: a reunion dinner Oct. 2 at the Hanks Community Center in Sheffield Lake. Tickets are $25 per person; a reunion warmup Oct. 1 at AMVETS Post 55 in Sheffield Lake; and a virtual reunion with classmates around the country on Zoom at 7 p.m. Sept. 19. For more information on the events and tickets, email Brooksideclassof71@yahoo.com or call 440-652-5896.
North Ridgeville High School reunion
North Ridgeville High School’s class of 1971 will celebrate its 50th reunion from 6:30-10 p.m. Oct. 9 at the North Ridgeville VFW Post #9871, 6805 Lear Nagle Road, North Ridgeville. Appetizers and a cash bar. The cost is $15 per person or $25 per couple. Please send a check to Evelyn Williams (Brunner), 37979 Chestnut Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035. Facebook: North Ridgeville Class of 1971.
