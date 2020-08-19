Gang member convicted in Olmsted Falls murder
A Cleveland Heartless Felon gang member has been convicted of murdering a 26-year-old man in Olmsted Falls in March 2019.
Antoine Pollard, 25, could face life in prison without parole when he is sentenced at 11 a.m. Aug. 26 in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.
Pollard was found guilty of two counts of aggravated murder in the shooting death of Nathaniel Edwards, 26, inside an apartment. The jury also convicted Pollard of one count each of felonious assault, aggravated burglary and aggravated menacing and four counts of kidnapping. In addition, he was convicted of illegally carrying a weapon.
On March 6, 2019, Pollard and his 25-year-old girlfriend arrived at the Olmsted Falls apartment. After a fight broke out between Pollard and his girlfriend, Edwards intervened and asked Pollard to leave the apartment. Pollard then shot him multiple times.
DNA evidence and fingerprints placed Pollard at the scene. East Cleveland police arrested him two days after the murder.
Rocky River Nature Center Preschool
A limited number of spots are available for Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Nature Preschool for the 2020-21 school year.
Classes are available for children between the ages of 3 and 5. Parents interested in registration should email Erica Anton at eja@clevelandmetroparks.com.
Cleveland Metroparks Nature Preschool features a nine-month, nature-based curriculum with immersive outdoor experiences at the Rocky River Nature Center. The preschool promotes the children’s development and prepares them for kindergarten.
Visit clevelandmetroparks.com/preschool to learn more.
Tri-C JazzFest interviews
Jazz bassists Christian McBride and John Clayton will share stories via live chats this weekend during the virtual edition of the 41st annual Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland.
Each Grammy Award winner highlights a night of music during the three-day online event that begins Friday. Listen for McBride on the festival’s first day; Clayton is set to call in Saturday.
The free virtual festival begins at 7 p.m. each day and will run approximately 90 minutes on various online platforms. The interviews with McBride and Clayton will share the spotlight with pre-recorded and live performances by Cleveland’s best jazz musicians.
Visit 2020virtualjazzfest.eventbrite.com to register for the festival, which will stream on Tri-C JazzFest’s website, YouTube and Facebook page. A list of performers taking the virtual stage can be found at tri-cjazzfest.com.
The virtual event is free, although viewers may donate to Tri-C’s Student Emergency Fund. Money raised will specifically benefit creative arts students experiencing unforeseen financial challenges with the potential to derail their studies.
Westlake pool adjusts hours
The Westlake Aquatic Center & Peterson Pool has new operating hours. The changes are below:
Week of Aug. 17-21
Monday through Friday
Adult Lap Swim – 10-11:30 a.m.
Session 1 – noon to 3 p.m.
Session 2 – 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Weeks of Aug. 24-28 and Aug. 31 to Sept. 4
Monday through Friday
No Lap Swim
One session only – 4-7 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday
Aug. 22-23; 29-30; and Sept. 5-7 (Sept. 7 is Labor Day.)
Session 1 – 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Session 2 – 2-4:30 p.m.
Session 3 – 5-7:30 p.m.
Bay senior transportation services return
The Bay Village Senior Center has restarted its transportation services for senior residents. The service is available for medical appointments only for those age 60 or older, Knickerbocker residents and disabled residents.
The service was halted earlier this year due to health and safety concerns related to COVID19. To make an appointment, call 440-899-3410.
Free COVID-19 testing in Avon Lake
Avon Lake will host a free pop-up COVID-19 community testing event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m today and 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Ellen Trivanovich Aquatic Center, 32850 Electric Blvd.
Testing is for people ages 2 and older. Face coverings are required for those using drive-through or walk-up services. You do not need to be symptomatic to get tested. You also don’t need a doctor’s order, an appointment, a medical or insurance card or an identification card.
Test results from these events will take about three days. Lorain County Public Health will follow up with all Lorain County residents who test positive. Anyone living outside the county who tests positive will be contacted by their local health department.
This is a PCR test (not an antigen test), which will tell people if they have COVID-19 at the time of the test. This is not an antibody test, so results won’t tell you if you’ve had COVID-19 in the past.
AECPTA going digital
Avon Early Childhood PTA will hold its remaining 2020 activities virtually as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, it has reduced membership fees to $5 in consideration of the economic pinch so many are experiencing.
The organization typically sponsors many family-oriented outings during the year. A news release indicated it is exploring ways to do some virtually. However, the popular fall kids closet, which was scheduled for Sept. 19, has been canceled.
The group's first meeting for the 2020-21 school year will be virtual on Sept. 8. Time to be announced. Its annual membership drive is happening now. Details can be found at http://avonecpta.org/.
N.O. police receive defibrillators
North Olmsted police will have more tools at their disposal, thanks to the recent donation of four defibrillators from the Cleveland Clinic.
City Council’s Public Safety, Health and Welfare Committee voted 3-0 Aug. 11 to accept the portable defibrillators, which will travel with officers in police cruisers.
Lakewood virtual concert
LakewoodAlive’s 2020 Virtual Front Porch Concert Series concludes with the performance of The Light of Day Band beginning at 7 p.m. Friday on LakewoodAlive’s Facebook page.
North Ridgeville car and bike show
The North Ridgeville VFW, 6805 Lear Nagle Road, will host a car and bike show from noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Registration begins at 11 a.m. The first 50 registrants receive a Dash Plaque. Raffles, food and beverages available. For more information, call 440-327-4068.
River Junk-in-Your-Trunk
The 19th annual Junk-In-Your-Trunk Sale at the Rocky River Senior Center will be held from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Aug. 29, rain or shine. Rent a space for $20 per car — each car gets two parking lot spaces. You must pre-register to sell. Or come to buy your treasures from the registered vendors. Refreshments will be available outside the senior center. Please follow CDC guidelines for social distancing. The event will be held in the Rocky River Senior Center parking lot, 21014 Hilliard Blvd. To register, call 440-333-6660.
North Olmsted free meal
A free grab ‘n’ go meal will be available Aug. 29 at Clague Road United Church of Christ, 3650 Clague Road, North Olmsted. The free meal distribution will start at 4:30 p.m. until the food runs out. Drive to the rear door of the church, and the meal will be brought to you. This meal is hosted by Westlake Church of The Redeemer and Clague Road UCC.
Taste of Lakewood canceled
Taste of Lakewood, an event showcasing businesses in the city, has been canceled for this year.
The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce announced the decision Aug. 12, citing health and safety concerns related to COVID19.
The event, normally held in June, was planned for Sept. 20 after being postponed in May. The organization hopes to bring the event back next year.
Fairview scholarship recipients named
The Fairview Park Education Foundation recently awarded 21 scholarships totaling $24,600 to the following students:
Maxwell Meany received the $1,000 Dr. John Babel Memorial Scholarship and will study integrated mathematics at Bowling Green State University. Kylie Cianciolo received the $500 Frank W. Barr Memorial Scholarship and is pursuing Associate of Arts and Associate of Science degrees at Cuyahoga Community College. Paola Espinoza received the $500 Mary Lou Chalfant Memorial Social Studies Scholarship and will study political science and pre-law. Mikayla Wiemels received the $500 Bruce Linden Cherkala Memorial Scholarship and will pursue a degree in health science (pre-occupational therapy) at Cleveland State University. Lindsey Hill and Lauren Malloy each received the $1,000 Laura Dean Memorial Scholarship, with Hill pursuing a doctor of pharmacy degree at Ohio Northern University and Malloy planning to study architecture at the University of Cincinnati. Savannah Zupan received the $500 Shirley Docherty Memorial Scholarship and will study fine arts at the Columbus College of Art and Design. Abigail Dalton received the $1,000 Fairview Park Education Foundation Scholarship and will study health information technology at Ohio State University. Matthew Kaufmann received the $1,000 Richard Stuewe Fairview Park Education Foundation Memorial Scholarship and will study early childhood education at Notre Dame College. JoHanna Arnold received the $1,000 Maxine Field Memorial Scholarship and will study music performance at Baldwin-Wallace Conservatory. Samuel Large received the $750 Dorothy Graab Memorial Scholarship and will study environmental and conservation biology, with a concentration in environmental policy and management. Eric Hartman received the $750 Judson Graab Memorial Scholarship and will study aerospace systems engineering at the University of Akron. Luke Chambers and Sophia Malloy each received the $1,000 Fred J. & Betty J. Helwig Memorial Scholarship, with Chambers studying construction management at Bowling Green State University and Malloy studying both economics and creative writing at Miami University. Julie Cook received the $500 Richard Stuewe Alumni Hall of Fame Memorial Scholarship and will study early childhood education at Kent State University. Julia Polyak received the $600 Zuhair Jallad Memorial Scholarship and will pursue a computer science degree at Mount Union University. Kathlyn Reilley received the $3,000 Robert V. and Rose T. Kundmueller Memorial Scholarship and will study chemical engineering at Ohio State University. Colette King received the $500 Lewis F. Mayer Memorial Scholarship and will study fashion design at Kent State University. Martin Lowry and Meghan Weir each received the $1,000 Richard C. and Louise K. Nickerson Memorial Scholarship, with Lowry pursuing and nursing and playing basketball at Otterbein University and Weir attending Ohio State University. Collin Jenkins received the $500 Nelson Russ Memorial Scholarship and will study health sciences at Cleveland State University.
North Olmsted beachy event
A game of Beach Blanket Boogie BINGO! Will begin at 2 p.m. Aug. 26 at North Olmsted Community Park, 28114 Lorain Road. Seats are limited and pre-registration is required. Call 440-777-8100 to register. Each participant will receive five BINGO game cards. The one-hour game will take place outside.
Prizes were donated by Brighten Gardens. Participants will have an opportunity to earn points throughout the activity. Points earned will go toward the chance to win the grand prize (a $50 value). Points will be awarded for:
Bringing a beach towel
Boogieing to the beach-inspired dance music played between each BINGO game
Chairs will be set up in advance and spaced 6 feet apart. Participants are required to wear face coverings until seated. Outdoor restrooms will be available. Participants will not have access inside the Senior Center. Please bring your own pen or marker for your BINGO cards. The rain date is Aug. 31 at 2 p.m.
St. Edward High School expansion finished
With just a few weeks left until students return to class, construction on St. Edward High School’s $7 million expansion is complete. The 15,000-square-foot addition, called the Marilyn and David Palisin Commons, took about 14 months to complete.
The two-story addition, which can be seen from Detroit Avenue, features a new cafeteria, lounge and an 18-foot mural depicting the history of the high school by Lakewood resident George Vlosich.
Students will return to school Sept. 14.
