Avon resident is Merit semifinalist
Saint Joseph Academy senior Katelyn Blouch is a semifinalist in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Katelyn competed with 1.5 million students from 22,000 high schools nationwide who took the PSAT/NMSQT. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
Katelyn has completed six Advanced Placement classes. She is a member of the stage crew, where she served as the stage manager of the 2019 fall play, plays in the string orchestra and is starting a debate club this year. Prior to COVID-19, Katelyn volunteered as an usher at Playhouse Square twice a month.
Katelyn is a graduate of Avon Middle School, and lives in Avon with her parents, Brent and Cynthia Blouch. She is considering the University of Notre Dame and Duke University and plans to major in engineering.
All semifinalists are eligible to be finalists next spring, when nearly $32 million in scholarships will be awarded.
WKSU celebration at Aut-O-Rama
WKSU-FM, Kent State University’s public radio station, is celebrating its 70th anniversary with NPR host Steve Inskeep at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2. Guests can attend the event from their home or from the Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-In Theatre in North Ridgeville.
Inskeep hosts NPR’s Morning Edition 5-9 a.m. weekdays on WKSU-FM 89.7. He is also the author of the new book Imperfect Union. Inskeep, known for his interviews with presidents and congressional leaders, will have a live, virtual presentation at the event about democracy in America, leaving time to answer questions from the audience.
The celebration is hosted by the Friends of WKSU, an independent nonprofit that supports the WKSU newsroom.
Ticket prices for this event are: General admission, home, $50; general admission, drive-In, $65; VIP admission, home, $75; and VIP admission, drive-in, $100. VIP admission includes a copy of Imperfect Union and preferred drive-in parking. To attend or just make a donation to Friends of WKSU, visit wksu.org/friendstickets.
Tickets must be purchased by Sept. 25. Email friends@wksu.org or call 330-672-3114 if you have questions.
Avon VFW requests outdoor bar
Avon VFW Post No. 7035 was expected to begin construction of a 26-by-7-foot outdoor bar under its existing pavilion if Avon City Council signed off on the project Tuesday night. The city's Planning Commission previously approved the plans by a 5-0 vote and there was no objection to the request for an extended special-use permit during council's work session Sept. 8. The VFW is at 36950 Mills Road.
Fleafest returning to Fairview Park
Fairview Fleafest is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Gemini Center parking lot, 21225 Lorain Road.
The event, which will feature food trucks, live music, local artisans, makers and unique treasures, was slated to take place earlier this summer, but was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Masks will be required for all participants and attendees, and socially distanced shopping will be ensured.
North Olmsted prepares grab-and-go meals for students
The North Olmsted City Schools food service department is distributing two days’ worth of breakfast and lunch meals for Tuesday pickup and three days’ worth of breakfast and lunch meals for Thursday pickup during remote learning. The meals are free to all children, ages 1-18, due to an extension of a waiver granted by the USDA that lasts until Dec. 31.
Meals can be picked up at Chestnut and Maple Intermediate schools between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., while North Olmsted Middle School will provide two different time frames – 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. For additional questions, call the food service department at 440-588-5602.
Fairview Park to purchase sprayers
Fairview Park is nearing the purchase of three Graco disinfectant spray units that will be used at all of its municipal buildings.
The machines, which come equipped with two sprayer wands and are pulled by the employee operating it, will be purchased from Sherwin-Williams at a cost of $9,924. Federal CARES Act funds will be used to make the purchase. The Gemini Center, senior center and city hall will each house one unit.
North Olmsted mask distribution
The city of North Olmsted recently purchased around 4,500 reusable masks, using $8,000 of CARES Act funding, and will begin distributing them to residents this week through a partnership with North Olmsted City Schools and JoAnn Fabrics, 26337 Brookpark Road.
Mask pickup will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Maple Intermediate School, 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Chestnut Intermediate School, 4-7 p.m. Friday at North Olmsted Middle School and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at JoAnn Fabrics.
In August, City Council earmarked up to $50,000 to be used on mask purchases for residents as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In late June, the city received over $760,000 in CARES Act money.
North Olmsted senior center reopening this month
In accordance with Gov. Mike DeWine’s recent decision to allow senior centers and adult day centers to reopen by Sept. 21, the North Olmsted senior center will open its doors Sept. 28, though its offerings and guidelines aren’t yet finalized.
Per DeWine’s ruling, all centers that choose to reopen will need to follow capacity limits, require face masks and perform health screenings, as well as limit entry to the building to only those necessary to the safe operation of programs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed for cleaning and sanitizing.
Westlake continues Senior Strong program
The Far West Center is offering a phone program to gain coping strategies and just talk. Bob Piovarchy of the center will lead the discussion. All you need is a phone. Upon making your reservation, you will be given “phone in” instructions. Remaining dates this month are today and Sept. 23 and 30. Calls are held at 10 a.m. Call 440-899-3544 to reserve space.
‘Boo by the Woods’
“Boo by the Woods” will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 17 completely outdoors at Weiss Field in Avon Lake. Tickets are $5 each and are on sale now for Avon Lake residents. Tickets for nonresidents (pending availability) will go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday. There will be the Spooky Trail and Not-So-Spooky Trail, food trucks and Halloween crafts to go and DJ Judy will provide themed music and fun. Register at avonlakeoh.myrec.com.
Free meal at Clague UCC
A free grab ‘n’ go meal will be available Sept. 26 at Clague Road United Church of Christ, 3650 Clague Road, North Olmsted. The free meal distribution will start at 4:30 p.m. till “run out.” Drive to the rear door of the church, and the meal will be brought to your car. This meal is hosted by Church of The Redeemer, Westlake, and Clague Road Church. All workers will have on masks and gloves – stay safe.
Rocky River outdoor concert
The Rocky River Senior Center will host a free outdoor drive-in concert at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 25 featuring The Evelyn Wright Quartet. A freshly made boxed lunch is available (grilled pork tenderloin $10 or vegetarian lasagna $8). Beverages and pumpkin cake included with both. Indicate choice when registering at 440-333-6660. The senior center is on the city hall campus, 21014 Hilliard Blvd.
St. Thomas fish fry
St. Thomas Church, 719 Harris Road, Sheffield Lake, will hold a special fish fry from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 26. Limited menu available while supplies last. Credit cards are accepted. Takeout orders are available by calling 440-949-8491. All COVID-19 will be regulations followed and masks will be required.
‘Fill This House’ in Bay
The Bay United Methodist Women are sponsoring a donation drive for “Fill This House.” This is a faith-based nonprofit dedicated to improving living conditions of local youth aging out of the foster care system. Masked volunteers will be in the west church parking lot (29931 Lake Road, Bay Village) with open car trunks to accept donations from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 1 and 3 and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 4. The wish list can be found at bayumc.org. All items should be new and unwrapped.
