Avon Lake fish cleaning station
Avon Lake City Council approved a bid Sept. 13 from Jeffrey A. Grusenmeyer and Associates of Fairview Park for the design of the new fish cleaning station at Miller Road Park. The cleaning station will be built using a $500,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources that the city accepted in early July.
The station will have a stainless steel area where more than four people can clean their fish. The fish parts are then placed in the disposal and ground into a slurry. The slurry will flow to the sanitary sewer that will be processed at the Water Reclamation Plant. The area will be open on all sides.
Polar Express tickets available
The Dennison Railroad Depot Museum’s Polar Express is returning. The train will be taking children to the North Pole on Dec. 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12.
Cost for the 90-minute ride, based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg, is $45 to $80, depending on the date and time of the ride. Tickets are on sale at dennisondepot.eventbrite.org or by calling 740-922-6776.
On the trip to meet Santa, the conductor will work his way through the coach and punch golden tickets before hot chocolate and a delicious cookie are served by dancing chefs. Passengers then read along with the classic children’s book, “The Polar Express.” Santa and his helpers board the train to greet passengers and each child is given the first gift of Christmas. There will be entertainment during the ride and each guest will take home a souvenir golden ticket. Just like in the book, families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the ride!
Riders at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 and 6 p.m. on Sundays will be able to watch an elf parate 45 minutes prior to the ride time as the elves board the train.
Bay Village homecoming
Chalk art, a bonfire and the parade are part of the Homecoming activities leading up to
the football game at 7 p.m. Friday against the Rocky River Pirates.
Bay Middle School students can chalk the walking path between the middle school and the Bay library from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. today. Families are invited to join chalk artists Lizzie Durny and Stacey Gepperth from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. .
Light the Night
Bay High School students and community members are invited to raise money for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society during the Light the Night Walk event and bonfire from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The parade starts at 5:45 p.m. Friday at Cahoon/Wolf Road and will head down Wolf to the high school. New members to the Distinguished Alumni and Distinguished Educator Hall of Fame will ride in the parade.
Bay Alumni Foundation will host a Hall of Fame brunch at 10 a.m. Saturday at Avon Oaks Country Club honoring the new inductees. Tickets cost $40. Reservations can be made by sending a check payable to the Bay Alumni Foundation, 377 Dover Center Road, Bay Village, OH 44140.
Rocky River Historical Society
The Rocky River Historical Society will hold a member appreciation event and museum preview from 6-8 p.m. Friday. This member-only event will highlight the society’s archives and Rocky River’s history as members prepare to launch fundraising for building a home and museum on the City Hall campus. The museum preview will be open to the public from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Beach School on Detroit Road. Families are encouraged to attend. The antique fire engine 3 will be in the parking lot along with an ice cream truck.
Breakfast with Republicans
Enjoy breakfast and socializing with the Avon-Avon Lake Republican Club from 8-9 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Sugar Creek Restaurant, 5196 Detroit Road (corner of Detroit and Abbe roads) Sheffield Village Plaza. No agenda, but a free exchange of ideas about current events. The Lorain County Port Authority doesn’t have a port, but Director Jim Miller will talk about its current activities. Bring guests. Each attendee is responsible for their meal..
Bay Blaze returns Oct. 2
Bay Village residents, get your firepits and marshmallows ready as Bay Blaze returns for its third year. The event began when an anonymous letter was delivered to a resident who had her firepit in her front yard. The letter said, “We are all interested in making our street attractive and desirable. Most of the residents enjoy their fire pits in their backyard along with their lawn chairs.”
The event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 2. Additional details will be posted on the event’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/262480155428680/.
Greco, Sharp win Bay Village Ward 3 primary
Mike Greco and Gary Sharp won the Sept. 14 City Council primary election for Bay Village’s Ward 3. The two will face off in the Nov. 2 election with the winner serving a two-year term on council. Greco led with 348 votes followed by Sharp with 211. Bernadette Power trailed with 40 votes. The two candidates will meet with residents at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Bay High School.
State Route 254 resurfacing
State Route 254, from Avon Commons Drive to east of Nagel Road, will be reduced to one lane for a resurfacing project. Work began Monday for milling, pavement repairs and linear grading. Traffic will be monitored by flaggers. The project is expected to be completed in October.
Trick or Treat Fest at zoo
The daytime celebration 2nd annual Trick or Treat Fest is being held from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct 8-10 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Bring your family in costume and trick or treat, enjoy meet-and-greets with costumed characters, dance at the Monster Mash Dance Party and enjoy unlimited movies at the 4-D Theater, train rides and rides on the carousel. Cost is $19.95 for non-members (includes zoo admission); $9.95 for members; children under 2 are free. Call 216-661-6500 for more information.
Home + Garden Show is back
The Great Big Home + Garden Show will return to the I-X Center Feb. 11-20.
It’s possible the 2022 Great Big Home + Garden Show layout will look different, depending on warehousing commitments in the South Hall of the I-X Center, traditionally the area where the event’s 30,000 square feet of feature gardens, showcased under theatrical lights, are placed. The gardens, which take the area’s top landscape designers more than two weeks to install, may be relocated on the main show floor.
Lakewood’s Spooky Pooch Parade
Spooky Pooch will be held from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at a new location, Madison Park in Lakewood’s Birdtown neighborhood.
The family-friendly Spooky Pooch Parade consists of a free festival at Madison Park, a parade along Madison Avenue and surrounding streets and an awards presentation. Pre-registration is $10 per dog and day-of registration is $15 per dog. Multiple dog discounts are available with pre-registration only. Humans are free.
This community event takes place rain or shine, and proceeds from the parade benefit nonprofit organization LakewoodAlive.
To learn more and register your dog(s), go to LakewoodAlive.org/SpookyPooch.
Fall festivities coming to Westlake
The 9th annual Scarecrow Festival will be hosted by the Westlake Recreation Center this year. Families, companies and small groups can design their own scarecrow, which will be displayed at the center. Entry is $20 per scarecrow and the deadline to enter is Oct. 3.
The Fall Festival and Pumpkin Hunt is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 at the recreation center. Entry is free and registration is required for the pumpkin hunt for children ages 2 through 8 by Oct. 8. Face painting, hay rides and more will be available for attendees.
Banner to be hung across from Bay Middle School
Bay Village City Council approved a 4-foot-by-8-foot banner to be hung across the middle school for the annual Amy Mihaljevic Run, organized by Mark Kevesdy, a Bay Middle School teacher. The banner will hang from Monday to Oct. 27, the day of the run.
Donations made to the run will be directed to Amy’s case, such as paying for genetic testing and the fees for a retired FBI agent who comes to Bay Village to work on the unsolved murder case.
Gonzalez will not run for re-election
After facing backlash from his party following his vote to impeach President Trump, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Rocky River) will not seek re-election. Gonzalez is one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach the former president after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Ohio Republican party called on Gonalez to resign following the vote.
In a statement posted on Gonzalez’s Twitter he attributed his decision to wanting to focus on his family, but he also said “the current state of our politics, especially many of the toxic dynamics inside our own party” contributed.
Republican Max Miller, Trump’s former aide, was looking to unseat Gonzalez in the 2022 primary election. At the Trump Rally in Lorain County Miller called Gonzalez “Turncoat Tony” and said he “betrayed the party.”
“Given the political realities of the day, I know this news will come as a disappointment to those who have been involved in our efforts,” Gonzalez’s post said. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve you as your Member of Congress and I will treasure the remaining months that I have left in office.”
Pumpkinville in the Valley
The Olmsted Historical Society hosts its annual family fall event 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Frostville Museum, 24101 Cedar Point Road. Festivities will include horse-drawn wagon rides, pony rides, face painting, a magician, bouncy houses and music. Admission is $1 per person, free for those under 2. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Maple PTA Produce Market
In collaboration with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, the Maple PTA will provide free, fresh produce for the North Olmsted community at Maple Intermediate School, 24101 Maple Ridge Road. The next market is 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday. This is a drive-through service, so you do not have to leave your vehicle. For more information, call 440-202-9950 or email bhalleagle@gmail.com.
Beck Center requiring vaccination proof
The Beck Center for the Arts is requiring audience members to prove they have been vaccinated before attending a show. The new policy applies to audience members 12 and older and will go into effect Sept. 30. Other area theaters requiring vaccination proof are Playhouse Square, Dobama Theatre, the Ohio Shakespeare Festival and Great Lakes Theater.
“While there are many details to be worked out to suit this policy to our specific theaters, we believe there is considerable strength in the whole of Cleveland's theatrical community uniting around this action. We strongly believe that this policy will provide audiences, staff, crew, and artists with a critical additional layer of safety,” the Beck Center said in a news release.
