Greater civic engagement
Together City Club of Cleveland and the nine public library systems of Cuyahoga County are working to encourage greater civic engagement ahead of the 2020 General Election. The program is “Five Days for Democracy” and people can sign up at cityclub.org/about/five-days-for-democracy to receive one email per day from Monday through Oct. 2 filled with suggested articles, activities, books and videos, as well as specific actions people can take to create positive change.
LWV local registration drive
This year the COVID-19 virus has put a damper on local voter registration drives. The Westlake-North Olmsted Chapter of the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland has planned an almost-contactless way to reach voters. On or around today, the League chapter will be distributing bookmarks promoting its national online voter guide, VOTE411.org. Library patrons in Westlake and North Olmsted will be on the receiving end, along with local food pantries, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and selected senior living facilities. Citizens who need to register to vote in Cuyahoga County or change their name or address have until Oct. 6 to sign up and make changes. Forms for these actions are available at all public libraries. An online form is available at the Ohio Secretary of State website, however it must be printed and then mailed using a 55-cent stamp.
Horizon scholarship garage sale
Horizon Education is holding a scholarship garage sale to benefit the Horizon Education Centers Off-Campus Summer Camp Activities Scholarship Fund. Twelve centers will come together for a garage sale at the Horizon Education Centers Cascade Center Gym, 233 Bond Street, Elyria, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Raffle baskets will also be available and cash donations accepted. For more information, visit HorizonOhio.org or call 440-779-1930.
Rocky River Chief leaving
After serving the Rocky River Police Police Department for 35 years, with the last nine as Chief, Kelly J. Stillman has been hired and sworn in as the new Police Chief for the City of Beachwood. During his time with Rocky River, Stillman is credited with starting the first Citizen’s Police Academy, as well as creating the bike and motorcycle patrols, initiating a Neighborhood Crime Prevention Officer and starting Coffee with a Cop. He was the president of the Cuyahoga County Chief’s Association in 2018.
Cuyahoga County, Rock Hall working to register voters
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is partnering with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to educate voters and will be onsite during the Resident Rockers Showcase of the Live and Local Series of free concerts at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame that combines music and voter education.
The public is invited to attend the concerts and register to vote or to update changes to their names or addresses prior to the Oct. 5, 2020 registration deadline. Vote-by-Mail Ballot Applications will be available for voters to complete and submit during the events.
The Board of Elections staff will also be accepting applications for various job opportunities for the upcoming Nov. 3, presidential election. They are hiring 5,000 Precinct Election Officials to work at the polls on Election Day. These individuals will earn up to $275.00 for assisting voters. There are also immediate openings for Temporary Election Officials who will perform a variety of tasks in preparation for the Election.
The shows are free and will be held on the Rock Hall’s plaza from 5-7 p.m. with an RSVP at rockhall.com. Events are: Thursday, Sept. 24; Saturday, Sept. 26; Thursday, Oct. 1; and Saturday, Oct. 3.
The Rock Hall’s food and beverage trucks will be open with socially distanced outdoor seating.
Merwin’s Wharf restaurant open
Merwin’s Wharf in The Flats is now open for patio dining, carry out and walk-up window service. The restaurant offers views of the Cuyahoga River and features fresh, locally-sourced menu items. Merwin’s Wharf is open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. weather permitting. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling 216-664-5696 during business hours, or anytime online at clevelandmetroparks.com/merwinswharf.
Six Nights Added to Asian Lantern Festival
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is again extending its Asian Lantern Festival presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s through Sunday, Oct. 4. The extension includes additional dates to experience the full walk-through event as well as a drive-through option. Tickets for the additional dates are available now at FutureForWildlife.org/lanterns.
Avon Early Learning Center named Hall of Fame School
The Ohio Association of Elementary School Administrators (OAESA) has named the Avon Early Learning Center a 2020 OAESA Hall of Fame School.
The learning center has the district's kindergartners and Avon Soaring Little Eagles Preschool program through the Educational Service Center of Lorain County.
The Hall of Fame School Award recognizes schools that engage faculty, students and the community to provide a quality school experience.
OAESA will recognize winners of the Hall of Fame Award during the OAESA Professional Conference to be held June 16-18. AELC Principal Colleen Mudore will be presented with the award, including $1,000, to be used at the principal’s discretion.
Halloween Trek at the Rec
The North Olmsted Parks and Recreation Department will host “Trek at the Rec”, a safe, family-friendly Halloween drive-thru event suited for socially-distanced times.
The department is currently looking for community partners to help provide treats while patrons drive through the rec center parking lot. The event will take place Oct. 23 from 6-8 p.m. Approximately 200 cars with families will be allowed in, and all must register in advance to receive an arrival time within the two-hour window. There will be a fee to attend.
While handing out candy to cars, community partners can also advertise themselves. To register, call Chris Wetmore at 440-716-4215 or email wetmorec@north-olmsted.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.