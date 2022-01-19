Free COVID testing kits
Millions of people in Ohio have access to free at-home COVID-19 testing under a new Biden administration rule that requires insurance companies to cover the cost of tests. Ohioans covered by private insurance now have free access to over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests. Tests can be picked up online or at a pharmacy or store, and are covered upfront by a health plan or through reimbursement. Under the rule, insurance companies and health plans will be required to cover eight free at-home tests per covered individual per month. A doctor’s note isn’t required to obtain the tests, which must be authorized, cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Name Akron Zoo’s infant gibbon
The naming contest runs through Jan. 26. The public can vote on one of five names at akronzoo.org/naming-contest. The names are gender-neutral as the sex of the baby white-cheeked gibbon is unknown. The name choices are Lolani, Keo, Kanoa, Rou and Jinzi.
CRS postpones fundraiser
Community Resource Services is rescheduling its Caring Hearts Ball originally planned for Jan. 29. The new date is to be announced in the next few weeks. CRS said the change is due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. “Our top priority is the health of our guests, staff and volunteers and we look forward to an event where we can gather and engage with our guests,” CRS said in a press release. Email questions or concerns to Sheila at srorth@aalcrs.org or Pam at pohradzansky@aaclrs.org.
Scholastic art exhibit
The 54th annual Lorain County Region Scholastic Art Exhibit sponsored by Nordson Corporation runs through March 11 at Lorain County Community College’s Beth K. Stocker Art Gallery. This exhibit draws from public, parochial and private middle and high schools and homeschoolers from Lorain, Erie and Huron counties. Because of the overwhelming popularity of this exhibit, the gallery is open extended hours through the run of the exhibit: Mondays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 4-6:30 p.m.; and Sundays from 1-3 p.m. on Jan. 23 and 30, Feb. 13 and 20 and March 6. The exhibit may also be seen by appointment by calling 440-366-4140. All students, employees and visitors are required to wear masks inside all buildings on the LCCC campus regardless of vaccination status. For more information, visit www.stockerartscenter.com
Avon kindergarten info night
Parents are invited to a Kindergarten Information Night 7 p.m., Jan. 27. The location is to be announced. Go to avonlocalschools.org for further information.
North Ridgeville spaghetti dinner
The North Ridgeville Office for Older Adults holds its monthly spaghetti dinner 5-7 p.m. Jan.28 at the Senior Center, 7327 Avon Belden Road. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and $4 for children. Tickets include spaghetti and meatballs with garlic bread. Soda and dessert are available for an additional fee. Dine in or take out. Tickets are available at the center 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. You may also purchase tickets at the door. Proceeds go toward center programs.
Parks and Rec survey
The North Ridgeville Parks and Recreation department seeks resident feedback on its Tri-Annual Program Guide. The guides are distributed with city utility bills, via email or in traditional mail. The survey consists of one question. Go to nridgeville.com for a link to the brief survey.
CPR classes
The North Ridgeville Fire Department, along with the American Heart Association, offers CPR/Basic Life Support Certification classes. The course is designed for healthcare professionals and other people who need to be certified in BLS. Topics include use of an AED, effective ventilation using a barrier device and the importance of teams in resuscitation. Sessions are Feb. 5, March 5 and April 2. All courses are held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at North Ridgeville Fire Station 1, 7000 Ranger Way. Cost is $10 for residents, $15 for nonresidents. Register at nridgeville.org/parksandrec or visit the parks and rec office, 7327 Avon Belden Road.
Avon Garden Club scholarship
The Avon Garden Club is pleased to announce that the application period for a $1,000 scholarship is open. The scholarship is available to high school seniors residing in Avon who will be majoring in a course of study aligning with the Avon Garden Club’s mission. Only students with proposed academic study in Agriculture, Botany, Forestry, Horticulture, Landscaping, or Natural Resources are eligible for this scholarship. Deadline for the postmark for the scholarship application is March 1.. Mail the completed application to the Avon Garden Club Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 213, Avon, OH 44011. For complete eligibility information and application, students should contact their high school’s guidance counselor or email avongcscholarship@gmail.com.
AARP tax help
Beginning Feb. 7 and running through April 12, AARP is offering free tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program. The new location in Lakewood is the Lakewood Congregational Church, 1375 W. Clifton Blvd. at Detroit Avenue. Appointments are available every half hour from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. To make an appointment, call 216-221-9555.
Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom
Northeast Ohio’s favorite summer tradition returns for 10 weeks of concerts and picnics at Blossom Music Center, the orchestra’s summer home. Time-honored favorites, contemporary classical, Broadway, folk, film scores and Beethoven’s triumphant Ninth Symphony fill out a season with something for every music lover. Subscriptions are on sale now; individual tickets available April 4. Visit clevelandorchestra.com for more information.
Comedy at Clague Playhouse
“Foolish Fishgirls and the Pearl” written by Barbara Pease Weber, runs Thursday, through Feb. 6 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission is $18 for adults, $17 for seniors (60+), and $10 for students (any age with a valid ID) and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m. or visiting www.clagueplayhouse.org. Clague Playhouse is at 1371 Clague Road in Westlake.
Owling field trip to Minnesota
The Black River Audubon Society is traveling to northern Minnesota searching for Great Gray owls, Boreal owls and winter finches at Sax-Zim Bog. The van will leave early the morning of Feb. 11 and travel straight through to Minnesota. Birding all day Saturday, departing the morning of Sunday, Feb. 13.
Proof of COVID vaccination and Black River Audubon membership will be required. Seats are limited. Travel and accommodations are included in the $300 price, but meals are not. Register at: https://www.blackriveraudubon.org/shop/field-trip-to-sax-zim-bog
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.