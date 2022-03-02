Olde Towne Hall Theatre
Live theater returns to North Ridgeville with the full production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “The Sound of Music.” Performances are weekends through March 12 at Olde Towne Hall Theatre, 36119 Center Ridge Road. Call 440-327-2909 for tickets or purchase online at https://othtnr.ludus.com/index.php.
Spring Kid’s Kloset Resale
The Avon Early Childhood PTA Spring Kid’s Kloset resale event will be held from 7 a.m.-noon March 19 at the Avon Middle School Commons Area and Auxiliary Gym, 3445 Long Road. Early bird sale admission, $5, is from 7-9 a.m. and general sale admission, $2, is from 9 a.m.-noon. Tickets will be available for sale March 9. Vendors, visit www.avonaecpta for table registration and payment.
A recipe for hope
The 7th annual Nourish fundraiser will be held from 6-10 p.m. March 12 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 22909 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River. Since 2010, Village Project has served more than 400,000 meals to over 400 families in Avon, Avon Lake, Bay Village, Rocky River and Westlake. The proceeds from this event allow Village Project to provide nourishing meals and extended care and services to our neighbors experiencing cancer. Tickets are $125, and include dinner, beer and wine, music and entertainment. They must be purchased by Friday. For more information, call 440-348-9401.
Lakewood sets charging fee
The City of Lakewood instituted a $0.24 per kilowatt hour fee at all charging stations on Tuesday. The fee will cover the cost of electricity plus maintenance of the public charging stations. Also, there will be a four-hour limit for Level 2 charging stations and a two-hour limit for Level 3/DC fast charging at the stations. There will be an additional $2 fee for each additional hour of charging beyond the time limit.
St. Bernadette Church
St. Bernadette Church, 2256 Clague Road, Westlake, will be holding Hope For The World to focus on the Lenten theme on the virtue of hope. The program will start at 7 p.m. Sunday through March 8. It will have reflections on the Catholic, Jewish and Protestant traditions.
Westlake Garden Club changes
For the first time since the club’s inception, regular meetings will now be held on Saturdays. Many meetings are open to guests. The club’s year starts with a meeting at 10:30 a.m. March 19 at Westlake Porter Public Library, 27333 Center Ridge Road, with a presentation on how to get your newly purchased moth orchid off to a good start. For more information about the WGC, go to www.westlakegardenclub.org.
Avon-on-the-Lake Garden Club
Avon-on-the-Lake Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Avon Lake Public Library, 32649 Electric Blvd. Horticulturist Rob Dzurec will speak about incorporating edible plants into our residential landscape. To learn more or join the garden club, visit avonlakegarden.club.
Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland
The Rocky River Historical Society will host BetteLou Higgins of Eden Valley Enterprises and the premiere presentation of Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland. The program will be held at 7 p.m. March 10 at Beach School, 1101 Morewood Pkwy., Rocky River (parking lot is off Detroit Road). The program is free and open to the public. For more information, email ginnigoing@gmail.com or call 440-331-4614.
Avon Garden Club
The Avon Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. March 15 in the Orchid Room at Miller Nature Preserve, 2739 Center Road. Kevin O’Brien, landscape designer at Lifestyle Landscaping, will present “Designing Solutions for Challenging Sites.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the public is welcome.
Spring flowers
The Garden Club of North Ridgeville will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the North Ridgeville Branch Library, 3570 Bainbridge Road. The program will be on new spring flowers and the speaker will be from Pinehaven Greenhouse in Avon. Anyone interested in gardening is welcome. For more information, call 440-365-8522.
Bob Frantz to address club
Popular, award-winning, high-energy radio/TV personality and conservative news commentator Bob Frantz will speak March 10 at the Avon-Avon Lake Republican Club meeting at The Ragan Hall, 1783 Moore Road, Avon. He will discuss the current assault by powerful organizations in the government and media on free speech and how it represents an imminent threat to our democracy and way of life. He will be available at the 5 p.m. social hour. Guests are $5.
‘Snow White Ballet’
“Snow White Ballet” will be presented April 8-10 at the Beck Center for the Arts, 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. The hour-long ballet production is choreographed by Associate Director of Dance Education Melanie Szucs and produced by the Beck Dance Workshop, along with select dance students. With over 50 Beck Center dance students up to age 18, “Snow White Ballet” showcases the very best of Northeast Ohio’s young talent. The limited showing will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 8 and 9 and 2:30 p.m. April 10. Beck Center will also present a sensory-friendly performance at 10 a.m. April 7. Contact Ed Gallagher at egallagher@beckcenter.org for more information on the sensory-friendly performance. Tickets are $10 for children and $12 for adults. Call Customer Service for more details at 216-521-2540, ext.10, or visit BeckCenterTicketSearch.com to purchase tickets for the live and in-person performances and Showtix4U.com for the live streaming performance to be held at 7:30 p.m. April 8 only.
Cleveland Metroparks hiring seasonal workers
Applicants are invited to explore career opportunities available across Cleveland Metroparks’ 18 park reservations, golf courses, dining, retail, marinas and zoo. Seasonal positions are available for ages 16 and up and most offer a 40-hour workweek with employment dates ranging from spring through mid-October. Visit clevelandmetroparks.com/careers to learn more about available positions. Cleveland Metroparks’ annual job fair will be held from 10 a.m.-noon March 12. Attendees are asked to pre-register at clevelandmetroparks.com/JobFair2022.
North Olmsted spring rec sign-up
Spring registration for North Olmsted Recreation programs such as Learn to skate, Learn to Swim and Gymnastics will begin on March 21. Programs will begin the week of April 4 and run through May 21. Register at https://www.north-olmsted.com/parks-recreation-department/.
Senior Center luncheon
North Olmsted Senior Center will host a fundraiser luncheon at noon March 16 in the Community Cabin, 28114 Lorain Road. Emerald Village Senior Living is sponsoring corned beef and cabbage meals with mint chocolate brownies. Sign up for the luncheon by March 11.
Easter pastry fundraiser
The North Olmsted Senior Center is partnering with Stoller Fundraising to offer baked goods such as butter braids and cake rolls. The senior center will receive 35% of all sales from the fundraiser. Orders will be accepted through March 29. All orders must be picked up at the senior center between 2 and 3 p.m. April 14. Individuals preferring to donate directly to the Senior Center can mail checks payable to City of North Olmsted to 28114 Lorain Road, North Olmsted, Ohio 44070. Orders can be placed at https://store.myfundraisingplace.com/SelectProducts/653186d5-07b9-4602-8318-00bca42934ef/1475624.
Art show opens tonight
The North Olmsted Mayor’s Art Show opens at 6 p.m. today. The show is a collaboration between the North Olmsted Arts Commission and the North Olmsted High School Arts Department. Over 50 pieces of artwork by high school artists will be displayed inside Old Town Hall. Additional gallery hours are 6-8 p.m. Friday and 1-3 p.m. Saturday. A virtual version of the gallery will be posted at www.north-olmsted.com starting Thursday.
Rotary scholarships
The Lakewood/Rocky River Rotary Foundation is offering high school seniors grants for study at any accredited post-secondary educational institution. Five grants of $3,000 each will be awarded toward the cost of one year’s tuition. Applicants must be a member of the 2022 graduating class of any accredited high school; be a resident of the Lakewood or Rocky River school district; show a record of academic success in high school; have applied to a specific college, university, junior college or trade or professional school; and have no direct relationship to a current or honorary Rotarian. Applications must be received by 3 p.m. April 11. The awards will be presented June 6. Required information must be submitted on the application form that can be downloaded at https://www.lakewoodrockyriverrotary.org.
Winter Farmers Market
A Winter Farmers Market and Trash & Treasures Sale will be held every Saturday in March from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., weather permitting, at Frostville Museum, 24101 Cedar Point Road, North Olmsted. The market will feature local farmers, seasonal produce, free-range meats, pastries, eggs, honey, maple syrup, tea & coffee, artisan breads and more. If you would like to contribute items for the sale, contact Bob Lamb at 440-292-7822. Masks are required in the barn and schoolhouse. Access to Frostville via Columbia Road to Cedar Point Road or Lewis Road. Contact aobbish.marketmanager@yahoo.com or 330-592-6518.
‘Suite Antique’ concert
The West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, 20401 Hilliard Blvd., will host a special performance of composer John Rutter’s “Suite Antique” at 4 p.m. March 13. The concert is at the church’s sanctuary and is free and open to the public. Masks are required. Director of Music David Blazer will play the Dan Cica harpsichord for its inaugural performance.
Brave the Buzz
Students of St. Bernadette School are standing up against childhood cancers on March 25. St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest nongovernment funder of childhood cancer research grants, will host one of its signature head-shaving events at the school. Many students will shave their heads at Brave the Buzz 5 to raise money for the foundation. Brave the Buzz 5 brings the greater community together to show solidarity with kids fighting cancer. There will be speakers, music and entertainment. Brave the Buzz 5 is dedicated to St. Bernadette School’s own angel, Michael Orbany, who passed away in 2014 from medulloblastoma at age 9. In honor of Michael and all the heroes who continue to battle childhood cancers, St. Bernadette School intends to raise $60,000. To learn more about the event and to donate, visit https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/ 11143/2022 or call 440-734-7717.
Free Throw Championship
The Knights of Columbus Northern Ohio District Basketball Free Throw Championship was held Feb. 19 at St. Joseph Parish School’sGym in Avon Lake. The contest, facilitated by National Honor Society student volunteers from Avon Lake High School and volunteer Council Knights, had girl and boy winners (9-14 age groups) from the Lorain County parishes associated with the five KOC councils in the district. Winners have the opportunity to compete in the Ohio Regional Championship in early March. District Director, DeWitt Gober, in conjunction with the Avon-Avon Lake KOC Council #3269, sponsored the event.
