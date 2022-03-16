Citizens holds award contest
Citizens bank has opened its annual Small Business Community Champion Award Contest, which will again recognize the positive contributions small businesses make within our communities. The contest will award $10,000 each to 30 small businesses across Citizens’ footprint, including at least 10 minority-owned and 10 women-owned businesses, to help further strengthen their communities and their businesses. The contest is open until 5 p.m. Thursday. Winners will be recognized for the impact they have upon the communities in which they operate and support. To enter, businesses must answer the following three questions (100 words max).
How would you use the Citizens Small Business Community Champion Award to strengthen and sustain your business?
How would you use the Citizens Small Business Community Champion Award to support your community’s growth?
How is your business adapting to meet the evolving needs and behaviors of your customers and/or community?
Entrants must be at least 18, must have a minimum of five full- or part-time employees and been in operation for at least two years. Official rules, additional instructions and requirements regarding entry and submission are provided at www.citizensbank.com/businesschampion.
Celebrate Women’s History Month at Clague Playhouse
Clague Playhouse presents “These Shining Lives” by Melanie Marnich in honor of Women’s History Month, which is March. The play runs through April 3. Show times are 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $18 for adults, $17 for anyone 60+ and $10 for students with a valid ID. Tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at 440-331-0403 from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or visiting www.clagueplayhouse.org. Clague Playhouse is at 1271 Clague Road in Westlake.
Cleveland Botanical Garden Celebrates the Spring Season
Experience spring in all its beauty at Cleveland Botanical Garden. Enjoy the great outdoors and get in touch with nature. The gardens are awakening in the new season, and you will not want to miss it. Cleveland Botanical Garden hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 12-5 p.m. Sunday. The first official day of Spring is Sunday.
Apollo’s Fire presents Virtuoso Bach & Vivaldi
This March, Apollo’s Fire and Jeanette Sorrell presents four concerts of Virtuoso Bach and Vivaldi venues across northeast Ohio. Local performances are at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cleveland Institute of Music (Kulas Hall) and 4 p.m. Sunday at Rocky River Presbyterian Church. Tickets start at $22. Student, senior, young adult, and group discounts are available in select seating sections. Free Student Rush tickets will be available beginning 30 minutes before each performance. Tickets are available through the Apollo’s Fire box office at (216) 320-0012 or online at www.apollosfire.org Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required at the door for all guests over age 12. Masks are required for all concert attendees. Please see details at https://apollosfire.org/sagety/ or call the office.
Chick-Fil-A to open
Chick-fil-A restaurant will open its location in the Promenade at Crocker Park next month. “We look forward to joining the community and to serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality,” the company said in an email. Plans approved by the city last year called for the restaurant to seat 82 people indoors, 24 people outdoors and have a stacked drive-through with a capacity to hold 49 vehicles. The site used to be a TGI Fridays.
Fairview Park Citizen of the Year
The Fairview Park Community Council is accepting nomination applications for the 2022 Fairview Park Citizen of the Year. Nomination forms are available at www.fairviewpark.org/2022/03/03/citizen-of-the-year-nominations/ as well as at Fairview Park City Hall, the Gemini Center, the Senior Center, the Fairview Park library and PJ’s Day Spa. Nomination forms must be postmarked by April 8. The winner will be chosen by a panel of the five most recent Citizens of the Year. Fairview Park Community Council will honor the recipient at its annual Citizen of the Year recognition dinner at 6:30 p.m. June 1 at the Fairview Park Senior Center, 20769 Lorain Road, behind City Hall. Those attending are encouraged to bring non-perishable items for donation to the Fairview Park Hunger Center. This dinner also serves as Fairview Park Community Council’s only fundraiser. Anyone wishing to make a donation for the raffle may call Denise Devine at 440-343-5389 to make arrangements to pick up your donation, no later than May 25.
‘High School Musical’
Beck Center for the Arts’ 2021-2022 Youth Theater Season will present Disney’s “High School Musical’’ through March 27 in the Senney Theater. This production has a student matinee at 10 a.m. Thursday and general performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and March 25 and 26 with a 3 p.m. matinee Sunday and March 27. Tickets are on sale. Call 216-521-2540 ext. 10 for group rates, and to schedule a spot in the student matinee. Prices include $12 adult/senior and $10 children/student (18 & under), plus a $3-per-person ticket fee. Reserve tickets at beckcenter.org-youththeater, call 216.521.2540 x10, or stop by Beck Center Customer Service at 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood.
‘Snow White Ballet’
“Snow White Ballet” will be presented April 8-10 at the Beck Center for the Arts, 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. The hour-long ballet production is choreographed by Associate Director of Dance Education Melanie Szucs and produced by the Beck Dance Workshop, along with select dance students. With over 50 Beck Center dance students up to age 18, “Snow White Ballet” showcases the very best of Northeast Ohio’s young talent. The limited showing will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 8 and 9 and 2:30 p.m. April 10. Beck Center will also present a sensory-friendly performance at 10 a.m. April 7. Contact Ed Gallagher at egallagher@beckcenter.org for more information on the sensory-friendly performance. Tickets are $10 for children and $12 for adults. Call Customer Service for more details at 216-521-2540, ext.10, or visit BeckCenterTicketSearch.com to purchase tickets for the live and in-person performances and Showtix4U.com for the live streaming performance to be held at 7:30 p.m. April 8 only.
North Olmsted rec sign-up
Spring registration for North Olmsted Recreation programs such as Learn to skate, Learn to Swim and Gymnastics begins Monday. Programs will begin the week of April 4 and run through May 21. Register at www.north-olmsted.com/parks-recreation-department/.
Easter pastry fundraiser
The North Olmsted Senior Center is partnering with Stoller Fundraising to offer baked goods such as butter braids and cake rolls. The senior center will receive 35% of all sales from the fundraiser. Orders will be accepted through March 29. All orders must be picked up at the senior center between 2 and 3 p.m. April 14. Individuals preferring to donate directly to the Senior Center can mail checks payable to City of North Olmsted to 28114 Lorain Road, North Olmsted, Ohio 44070. Orders can be placed at store.myfundraisingplace.com/SelectProducts/653186d5-07b9-4602-8318-00bca42934ef/1475624.
Rotary scholarships
The Lakewood/Rocky River Rotary Foundation is offering high school seniors grants for study at any accredited post-secondary educational institution. Five grants of $3,000 each will be awarded toward the cost of one year’s tuition. Applicants must be a member of the 2022 graduating class of any accredited high school; be a resident of the Lakewood or Rocky River school district; show a record of academic success in high school; have applied to a specific college, university, junior college or trade or professional school; and have no direct relationship to a current or honorary Rotarian. Applications must be received by 3 p.m. April 11. The awards will be presented June 6. Required information must be submitted on the application form that can be downloaded at https://www.lakewoodrockyriverrotary.org.
North Olmsted hires rec director
Timothy Pinchek will be North Olmsted’s new recreation and public engagement director.
City Council voted unanimously March 8 to hire Pinchek, 51 an Olmsted Township resident. Pinchek will be paid $87,000 annually. He is to start April 11.
Pinchek has spent the last six years as the director of recreation for Avon Lake. Before that, he served in the same position for Fairview Park, where he was involved in the opening of the Gemini Center.
Winter Farmers Market
A Winter Farmers Market and Trash & Treasures Sale will be held every Saturday in March from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., weather permitting, at Frostville Museum, 24101 Cedar Point Road, North Olmsted. The market will feature local farmers, seasonal produce, free-range meats, pastries, eggs, honey, maple syrup, tea & coffee, artisan breads and more. If you would like to contribute items for the sale, contact Bob Lamb at 440-292-7822. Masks are required in the barn and schoolhouse. Access to Frostville via Columbia Road to Cedar Point Road or Lewis Road. Contact aobbish.marketmanager@yahoo.com or 330-592-6518.
Brave the Buzz
Students of St. Bernadette School are standing up against childhood cancers on March 25. St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest non-government funder of childhood cancer research grants, will host one of its signature head-shaving events at the school. Many students will shave their heads at Brave the Buzz 5 to raise money for the foundation. Brave the Buzz 5 brings the greater community together to show solidarity with kids fighting cancer. There will be speakers, music and entertainment. Brave the Buzz 5 is dedicated to St. Bernadette School’s own angel, Michael Orbany, 9, who died in 2014 from medulloblastoma. In honor of Michael and others who continue to battle childhood cancers, St. Bernadette School intends to raise $60,000. To learn more about the event and to donate, visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/ 11143/2022 or call 440-734-7717.
Chamber Music Society
The Rocky River Chamber Music Society will present something a little different by hosting an evening of jazz at 7:30 p.m. April 4 at West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, 20401 Hilliard Blvd., Rocky River. Bob Sneider, associate professor at the world-renowned Eastman School of Music, will lead several colleagues in a lively evening of jazz music. If appropriate, the society will continue to wear masks during the concert. The convert will be streamed live.
Fairview school district honored
The Fairview Park City Schools’ Treasurer’s Office received the Ohio Auditor of State’s Award with Distinction for the 2021 fiscal year. The district received a clean audit of financial and data based on information provided in the audit and the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report. According to the auditor’s website, a district must submit financial reports and the ACFR before the statutory due date to be considered for this award. In addition, the audit must be free of any citations, weaknesses, deficiencies or comments related to several financial and data reporting areas. James Zupka, CPA, an independent auditor, conducted the audit on behalf of the state’s office. The last time the district received the Auditor of State’s Award with Distinction was in 2016.
Fairview senior dance
A senior dance will be held from 1-3 p.m. March 23 at the Fairview Park Senior Center, 20769 Lorain Road. Cost is $5 per person, which includes snacks, refreshments and music by Fred Ziwich.
Lasagna to go
Lake Shore United Methodist Church volunteers will be making family size, 9-by-12-inch pans of lasagna dinners for takeout. Dinners can be picked up at the church from 2-3 p.m. March 26 and from noon-1 p.m. March 27. The suggested donation is $18. Please call John at 440-933-5224 or Gary at 440-933-8486 for more information or to place orders. The church is at 33119 Electric Blvd. in Avon Lake. Orders should be placed by Monday. If the pickup times are not convenient, or if you would prefer home delivery, please mention this when you order. Payment will be collected at the time of pickup or delivery.
Junior Women’s Club offers scholarship
The North Olmsted Junior Women’s Club is offering a $1,500 scholarship to women over the age of 24 who are pursuing a college degree or health/technology/vocational certification. Applications and information about the scholarship are available at northolmsted.wixsite.com/nojwc/scholarships. Applications must be submitted by April 16. The winner will be informed after April 30.
Cleveland Polka Association’s spring dance
Live polka music dance party will be held April 2 at the Holy Spirit Party Center, 5500 W. 54th St., in Parma. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with music by Seven from Buffalo from 6-10 p.m. Please no BYOB; food and beverages will be available and snacks are welcome. Donation is $14; anyone 18 and under is free. The public is welcome. The hall is handicap accessible. For more information, call Elaine at 216-496-0223.
Crushers tickets on sale
Single game tickets for the Lake Erie Crushers 51home games are on sale. Thirty three of the home games have special night activities ranging from themed jersey auctions to bobblehead giveaways. There are also 10 weekends and 12 nights featuring post-game fireworks. Season tickets, multi-game ticket plans and group outings (15 or more people for a game) are also available by contacting the Crushers ticket office at 440-934-3636, visiting www.lakeeriecrushers.com or emailing the team at INFO@lakeeriecrushers.com.
Free grab ‘n go meal
Clague Road United Church of Christ, 3650 Clague Rad, North Olmsted, is offering a free hot meal from 4:30-6 p.m. March 26. Drive to the rear door of the church and we will bring your meal to you. This is free to everyone. Servers will wear gloves and masks. The meal is hosted by Church of the Redeemer, Westlake, and Clague Road Church.
Avon Lake Democrats Club March meeting
The Avon Lake Democrats Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Old Firehouse Community Center, 100 Avon Belden Road. Lorain County Auditor Craig Snodgrass will discuss the recent update of real estate values and the housing market in a presentation titled “Fair and Equitable.” All are welcome. The club is made up of your friends and neighbors, working for good government, equality and justice for all. For further information, contact Henry Bertorelli, vice chair, at 347-408-6916.
Mini Monster Course at Akron Zoo
The Akron Zoo and Akron Children’s Museum will offer one of the museum’s popular exhibits, Mini Monster Course, through Friday at the Akron Zoo’s Komodo Kingdom building. There are two courses, one for toddlers ages 1-3, and another for ages 4-12. Akron Zoo members will receive a buy-one-get-one free admission into the Akron Children’s Museum. In return, The Akron Children’s Museum members will receive free admission into the Akron Zoo.
Fairview to replace HVAC
The city will replace a heating and air conditioning unit at the Fairview Park Police Department locker room. The city has made a claim against the original contractor’s bond for the cost of the new unit, which will be about $18,850.This is the third unit to be replaced only 18 months after the facility was renovated for $240,000. The facility has been plagued with HVAC problems with the first unit malfunctioning about six months after it was improperly installed.
Easter egg hunt
The French Creek Foundation’s Pancake Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt will be held April 9 at Avon Middle School, 3445 Long Road. The breakfast includes pancakes, sausage and beverages. Following breakfast, children can enjoy activities and visit with the Easter Bunny. Breakfast is at 9 a.m. and the egg hunt for kids ages 2-8 at 10:30 a.m. Cost is $10 for adults. Children ages 9 and up are $5, and children under 2 are free. Tickets can be purchased at State Farm-Marci Barrett insurance agent, 35682 Detroit Road, Avon. Cash or check only.
Summer youth baseball and softball leagues
Registration for summer baseball and softball ends Thursday. Leagues and clinics are open to Avon Lake residents only except for students at St. Joseph Parish School. There is a skills clinic for youngsters in grades K-2 July 23. Cost is $25. Tournament divisions are for grades three and four, five and six and seven through nine. Players will participate in the league for the grade they are entering in the fall. A meet and greet and uniform handout are July 19. Gameplay begins July 21. Cost is $75. Register at avonlakeoh.myrec.com. Follow the links for softball and baseball leagues.
Avon Lake pool passes
Avon Lake residents may register online for season passes at avonlakeoh.myrec.com. Click on “pool membership.” Residents wishing to register online must upload a copy of a utility bill as proof of residency. You may also go to City Hall, 150 Avon Belden Road, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bring a utility bill. The rec department website contains a long list of membership categories. An individual season pass for people ages 3 to 59 is $60. A senior pass is $15 for people 60 and older. Adjustments and discounts will be applied during checkout.
Seasonal job openings
The Avon Lake Recreation Department has openings for seasonal jobs ranging from lifeguard to safety town teachers. Go to avonlakeoh.myrec.com to search jobs and apply. There are separate applications for those age 18 and over and those under 18. Completed applications can be emailed to alrec@avonlake.org or turned in to the rec department at City Hall, 150 Avon Belden Road.
Free boating classes
Ohio State Parks & Watercraft will conduct free Ohio Boating Education Courses from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. A two-day option is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23 and April 30. Call 216-361-1212 to register. Classes are held at the old Firehouse Community Center, 100 Avon Belden Road.
Avon Lake recreation
Registration is open for all Avon Lake recreation department programs, ranging from swim lessons to youth volleyball and T-ball leagues. Visit avonlakeoh.myrec.com for more information.
Make Music Avon Lake
This program, between Music on a Mission and the City of Avon Lake, gives community members of all ages and musical persuasions the chance to experience the joy of making music together, while serving the community. Join the activities from 2-9 p.m. June 21 at Bleser Park and Veterans Memorial Park. Events are free.
Spring musical part of Centennial Celebration Series
Bay Village City School District is celebrating 100 years throughout all of 2022. The fourth event recognizing the anniversary is the spring play “Bye Bye Birdie” which will be shown at 7 p.m. on April 7-9 with a matinee show on April 9 at 2 p.m. The play will be shown at Bay High School Auditorium, 29230 Wolf Road. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.
