Eggstravaganza
An Easter egg hunt for residents of Sheffield Village and Sheffield Lake is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Knollwood Elementary School, 4975 Oster Road. The Community Eggstravaganza includes an egg hunt, arts and crafts, games and activities, a Chinese Raffle, bake sale and a visit from the Easter Bunny. The event is free. No pre-registration is needed.
Westlake Easter Egg Hunt
An Easter Egg hunt will be held Saturday at the Westlake Recreation Center. The first will be for children ages 4 through 6 at 1 p.m., followed by one for ages 7 through 10. All eggs will be redeemed for stuffed animals. For children 3 and under, there is a non-competitive hunt where eggs are redeemed for candy and prizes.
Westlake Adult Easter Egg Hunt
The fifth Annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt will be held Friday from 7:30-9 p.m. at the Meadowood Golf Course. Be the first to collect a dozen Easter eggs and see if you found the winning tickets. Must be 21 or over to register. $30 per person.
Winter heating bill assistance
The Illuminating Co. encourages residential customers experiencing financial hardship due to high winter heating bills to contact the utility as soon as possible to establish an affordable payment arrangement or obtain assistance before shutouts for nonpayment resume April 15. There are several programs available. Visit firstenergycorp.com.
AL Memorial Day Parade
Preparations have begun for Avon Lake’s Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony, which will be May 30. All veterans groups and Avon Lake organizations interested in participating should contact Jacqui Hoffman, Program Manager, at 440-930-4130 Ext. 1033 or by emailing AvonLakeMemorialDay@AvonLake.org. The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Avon Lake High School, 175 Avon Belden Road and ends at Veterans Memorial Park, 32756 Lake Road. The City of Avon Lake is committed to the health and safety of the community and will follow all COVID-19 guidelines in effect from the State of Ohio at the time of the event.
Community Crosswalk
The Ministerial Association of North Ridgeville is sponsoring the 10th Annual Community Crosswalk, which symbolizes the journey Jesus took nearly 2,000 years ago. The walk begins at 5:30 p.m. on Good Friday, April 15. Participants will meet at North Ridgeville’s South Central Park Gazebo across from the library on Bainbridge Road and carry the cross to the corner of Rt. 83 and Center Ridge Road. All are welcome. For more information, call the Rev. Tom Joyce at 440-327-8753.
Westgate to get W Nail Bar
The W Nail Bar will open its Westgate shop in late April, marking the 13th overall location and eighth in Ohio. The opening creates 20 news jobs for licensed nail technicians and cosmetologists. The W Nail Bar is hiring for this location and interested applicants should email careers@thewnailbar.com.
Westlake high musical
The Westlake High School Demon Drama Club will perform Chicago The Musical at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Westlake Performing Arts Center. The musical is celebrating its 25th Anniversary on Broadway this year. The Drama Club is performing the high school edition to make it family friendly for all ages. Tickets are available at the door for $10.
Public Employee Retirees Meeting
Chapter 91 of Public Employees Retirees, Inc. will meet at 11 a.m on Monday on the lower level of the Fairview Park Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 21255 Lorain Road. Guest speaker will be Chris Polomsky, Chair of the Meals on Wheels kitchen in Fairview Park. Members can learn about Meals on Wheels qualifications and volunteer opportunities available in the Westshore area. PERI District 10 Representative Rick Lawrence will also be present to install officers and answer questions.
Herb Guild Garden Club meeting
The April meeting of The Herb Guild Garden Club will be held on April 13 at Porter Public Library in Westlake. After a brief business meeting, the program will start at 11:30 a.m., which will be a Powerpoint presentation about the Cleveland Cultural Gardens. A craft will follow the presentation. Guests are invited to attend and find out more about the club. There is no charge for the craft. At this time the library has dropped its mask mandate. For further information on the upcoming meeting, call 440-353-9764 or visit our website, theherbguild.org. You can also find us on Facebook under The Herb Guild.
Avon Democratic Club meeting
Join the Avon Democratic Club from 6:30-7:30 p.m April 14 at the Avon Senior Center, 3678686 Detroit Road, as we welcome several Democratic candidates appearing on the primary ballot. Light refreshments will be served. If you cannot attend in person, you can call in via Zoom. Contact us at AvonOHDems@gmail.com for Zoom link details.
Murder Mystery Dinner Theater
Friends of the Metro Parks of Lorain County will present their annual Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, “Talk About A Murder”, by Lee Mueller on Fridays and Saturdays, April 29 and 30, May 6, 7, 13, and 14. Seating is at 6:30, with dinner at 7. A matinee will be held May 15. Seating is at 1:30, with dinner at 2.
Avon Lake Parks & Rec hiring summer help
The Avon Lake Parks & Recreation Department is hiring summer help to fill openings at the concessions, admissions, maintenance, lifeguard, greenbox and camp & field staff positions. Call 440-930-4130 or visit Avon Lake Recreation Department: Summer 2022 Seasonal Job Openings! (myrec.com)
Great Northern spring-themed events:
Smile & Snap with the Easter Bunny
Families can create lasting memories with special visits and photos with the Easter Bunny through April 16. Reservations for the photo opportunity are not required but encouraged to reduce wait times.
Pet photos with the Easter Bunny
Furry friends will have the chance to visit the Easter Bunny during a special Pet Photo Night on April 10 from 6-8 p.m. The event welcomes domestic animals only, all pets must be on a leash or in a carrier, and owners are expected to clean up after their pets.
Super Hero Party
Join Great Northern Mall for meet and greets with everyone’s favorite Superheroes, superpowered crafts, photo ops and other fun activities on Saturday. This event is free to attend and open to children 10 and under.
Easter-Themed Kids Club
Enjoy an hour of engaging Easter activities at Great Northern Mall geared toward younger children on April 14. Kids Club activities include story time, crafts and more. No fee to participate.
It is highly recommended to register for all Great Northern Mall events in advance. To learn more , visit www.greatnorthernohio.com/events.
LakewoodAlive schedule
LakewoodAlive is holding 13 free home maintenance program workshops April through November.
The 2022 season begins with “How to Contract a Repair” 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday. This kick-off will focus on the process of working with a home repair/improvement contractor and getting a high quality finished project.The second session “Managing Pests” from 7-8:30 p.m. April 21, will be led by Shawn Payne, owner of Lakewood Exterminating. He will share his tips and tricks for dealing with everyday household pests. To reserve your free spot, call 216-521-0655.
Cuyahoga West Chapter of Ohio Genealogical Society Meeting
The Cuyahoga Cuyahoga West Chapter of the OCG returns to in-person Wednesday, April 20, for a “Roundtable Potpourri.” Members and guests are invited to share how/why they started researching family history, in what states and/or countries the family resided and to ask for help with a brick wall. Program begins at 7 p.m. in the Porter Room, Westlake Porter Public Library, 27333 Center Ridge Rd. Social time is 6:30-7 p.m. There will be adequate social distancing, masks may be worn, and no refreshments will be served. Meeting will conclude by 8:30 p.m. For more information email cuyahogawest@gmail.com.
Winter Farmers Market and Trash & Sale at Frostville Museum
Join us every Saturday in April from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.. The Market will feature local farmers, seasonal produce, free range meats, pastries, pastries, honey, maple syrup, tea & coffee, artisan breads, and so much more. Anybody who would like to contribute items for the sale, contact Bob Lamb at 440-292-7822. Access to Frostville via Columbia Road to Cedar Point Road or Lewis Road. Contact aobbish.marketmanager@yahoo.com or 330-592-6518. www.olmstedhistoricalsociety.org
Free concert at Rocky River Senior Center
Alchemy-A Vocal Quintet, will perform April 13th at 1:30, featuring madrigals and motets by Claudio Monteverdi, Heinreich Schutz, and Carlo Gesualdo. The RRSC is located at 21014 Hilliard Blvd. in the City Hall Complex. Please call 440-333-6660 to register.
Danny Greene Era
A description of the bloody Cleveland mob war that gave Cleveland the moniker “Bomb City USA” will be presented by the famous master-storyteller, author and local historian Dennis Sutcliffe at 7:30 p.m., April 21, in the Knights of Columbus Council #3269, Fr. Ragan Hall at 1783 Moore Rd. in Avon, OH 44011. Brother Jim Teubl will also briefly describe the benefits of being a Knight. RSVP by April 18th with your name(s), the number attending, your phone number and email address to either 440-930-0251 or fatherragan@gmail.com. The talk is free and all are welcome. Snacks and refreshments will be served following the talk.
Council Citizen of the Year Banquet
The Citizen of the Year Banquet will be held April 28 at Springvale Ballroom, 5871 Canterbury Road, North Olmsted. Door opens at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Tickets are $25 per person. Reservations can be made by contacting Beth Roshetko at 440-610-0366 or roshetko@roadrunner.com. Reservations can also be made online at northolmstedcommunitycouncil.org.
Friday Night Dance
The Cleveland Polka Association Friday Night Dance will be held from 7-10 p.m. May 6, at Holy Spirit Party Center, 5500 W. 54th St, Parma. Doors open at 6 p.m. with music by Friday Night Special starting at 7 p.m. Donation is $10, free for those 18 and under. Please, no BYOB. Beverages will be available, also food by Classic Cuisine will be available. Snacks are welcome. For more information, call 216-496-0223.
French Creek Easter egg hunt
The French Creek Foundation will hold a pancake breakfast and Easter egg hunt 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Avon Middle School, 3445 Long Road. Tickets are $10 for adults and children over 9, five dollars for children 2-8. The event is free for children under 2. Purchase tickets at State Farm-Marci Barrett Insurance Agency, 35682 Detroit Road #2. Cash or checks only. Call the State Farm office at 440-937-4040. A picture for a coloring contest is available on the group’s website, French Creek Foundation.com.
Lakewood Summer Meltdown
The Lakewood Summer Meltdown, sponsored by Melt Bar and Grilled and presented by LakewoodAlive, returns to Downtown Lakewood from 4-10 p.m. on July 16. The celebration is on Detroit Avenue in Downtown Lakewood between Marlowe and Arthur avenues. The Summer Meltdown has a 5K race, 1 mile Family Fun Run and Walk, street festival, outdoor activities, games, food vendors, beer garden, live music and more.Meltdown race registration for the 5k race, 1 Mile Family Fun Run & Walk goes live on April 19. These races serve as a fundraiser for LakewoodAlive.For more details about the Lakewood Summer Meltdown, visit lakewoodalive.org/meltdown.
Minority Men’s Health Fair
The Minority Men’s Health Fair, a long-standing event for health screenings and education, is making its new home at the MetroHealth System in Spring 2022. This year’s fair will offer education and health screenings on topics prevalent in minorities like prostate cancer, diabetes, kidney, heart disease and vascular disease, high blood pressure, skin cancer, mental health concerns, lung and colorectal cancer, hepatitis, vitamin D deficiency, stroke and many other conditions. The health fair is free and will be held from 5-8:30 p.m. on April 28 at three of MetroHealth’s locations: Main Campus Outpatient Pavilion, Cleveland Heights Health Center, and Broadway Health Center. Reservations are not required but online registration is strongly encouraged. For more information, please visit www.metrohealth.org/mmhf.
