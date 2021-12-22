State of the City
North Ridgeville Mayor Kevin Corcoran will give his State of the City address at a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 10 at the North Ridgeville Academic Center, 34620 Bainbridge Road. Reservations are required. The Chamber of Commerce sponsors this event annually to give the mayor an opportunity to inform residents and businesses of the past year’s activities and accomplishments and goals for the upcoming year. For more information, or to reserve a seat, contact Marjorie Snyder at 440-327-3737 or visit www.nrchamber.com. Cost is $25 per person.
Cleveland Orchestra news
The Cleveland Orchestra’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 16, at the Jack, Joseph, and Morton Mandel Concert Hall at the Severance Music Center in Cleveland. Tickets for the free concert will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at 10 a.m. Jan. 8. Tickets may be reserved by calling 216-231-1111 or 1-800-686-1141, or at clevelandorchestra.com. Associate Conductor Vinay Parameswaran will lead the concert, which is sponsored by
KeyBank.
Republican Club breakfast canceled
The regularly scheduled Avon/Avon Lake Republican Club Breakfast With Republican Friends will not be held on Jan. 5. A Club Breakfast will be held from 8-9 a.m. Feb. 2, at Sugar Creek Restaurant, 5196 Detroit Road. (corner of Detroit and Abby roads), Sheffield Village Plaza.
Help needed with holiday meals
Fields United Methodist Church in North Ridgeville will host the “Sharing Christmas” Holiday Meals this year. The church has agreed to provide its facilities and volunteer help for this ongoing holiday event that feeds over 600 needy individuals. Board members and designated volunteers will assemble at 8 a.m. Dec. 25 to begin cooking and delivery setup. Financial and physical support setting up and delivering meals is needed. To volunteer, call Donna at 440-731-8587. To order meals for qualified individuals or families, call Dee at 440-985-0011 or Peggy at 440-602-1279.
Avon Lake scavenger hunt
There are still a few days left to take part in the city’s 2021 Holiday Scavenger Hunt. Fifteen holiday characters are scattered around town at local businesses, public buildings and city sites. All characters are visible without entering any buildings. Go to https://bit.ly/alScavengerHunt to fill in the location of each character. When complete, hit the submit button. Forms are due by Sunday. Winners will be announced Tuesday. Sponsors include Giant Eagle, Jake’s on the Lake and Romeo’s Pizza.
