Pottery painting benefit at Avon Heritage Elementary
Would you like to be an artist for a night?
Avon Heritage Elementary School is hosting a “Pennies for Patients” Night of pottery painting from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday in its North Cafeteria to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
The school is at 35575 Detroit Road.
The cost to participate in the event is $20 per person. Participants will be able to select random ceramic pieces ranging in price from $5 to $20. Larger pieces are available at an additional cost
Pizza and drinks will also be available for purchase.
To register for the event, follow these steps:
Click the link on SignUp.com: https://signup.com/go/zxEFZwr
Review the options listed and choose the spots you like.
North Ridgeville to strike up the music for Community Care
The North Ridgeville High School band and show choir are hosting a solo and ensemble recital that will benefit North Ridgeville Community Care.
The event will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Early Childhood Learning Community, 5490 Mills Creek Lane.
The price of admission is a donation of money or food.
Food that is needed for Community Care’s food bank includes peanut butter, jelly, oatmeal, canned goods, soup, pasta, pasta sauce and cereal.
New dental practice in Avon Lake to host grand opening
The Dental Studio of Avon Lake will hold a ribbon-cutting and grand opening at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The full-service dental practice is at 32713 Walker Road, in the former Howard Hanna real estate office near State Route 83.
Avon Lake Director of Economic Development Ted Esborn said the practice fits in well with the city’s recently adopted comprehensive land-use plan that focuses on areas for development: The west end of Lake Road, the north end of Lear Road, and the central intersection of Walker Road and SR 83.
“This dental practice is moving into a building that had been vacant for three years, and bringing an operation that draws people into Avon Lake from all over the region, Esborn said. “The city is very lucky to have them.”
The Caslon restaurant reopens in Avon Lake
A popular Avon Lake cocktail restaurant has reopened.
The Caslon, 33451 Lake Road, which was closed for renovations after a fire in October, reopened Jan. 24.
The restaurant, which has an extensive menu featuring American fare and wine list, opened in 2018.
No official cause of the fire was determined, but it is believed it started in a restaurant office, following a private party after canned heat containers were placed on shelves near paper products. The containers are fueled with Sterno, a gel-like substance that helps to keep food warm.
“We’re happy to be back in business,” owner Andrea Luke said. “We’re hoping business picks back up where we left off and continues.”
The restaurant’s specialties include lobster, empanadas and loaded (potato) tots.
Avon Lake City Councilman Rob James to resign
Avon Lake City Councilman Rob James, who represents the city’s Ward 1, announced his plans to resign during the council meeting on Jan. 27.
James has served on Avon Lake City Council since 2012, chairs council’s Public Service Committee and is a member of council’s Economic Development Committee.
James, who was an assistant Ohio attorney general from 2006 to 2010, said during the meeting that he and his wife, who have two young sons, have purchased a house in Avon Lake that is not in Ward 1. The ward covers the eastern portion of Avon Lake.
James said he will remain active in some capacity with the city, and praised everyone on council for working together.
After James officially submits his resignation, a new council member will be appointed to serve the remainder of his term, which expires Dec. 31, 2023.
Avon Middle School students score big in SouperBowl benefit
Many of the students at Avon Middle School who donated canned goods and non-perishable food items to its annual SouperBowl of Caring benefit predicted the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl on Sunday – and the Chiefs emerged as champions.
That meant the Chiefs not only won the game - the table representing the chiefs received the most food items – 355. The San Francisco 49ers, who lost to the Chiefs on Sunday, were second with 258.
The canned and non-perishable food drive that lasted through the week and concluded on Friday, benefited Community Resource Services. It gave the staff and students an opportunity to provide needed food goods to those in our community who face hunger and are in need.
Nominations sought for Avon Lake Citizen, Project of the Year
The Avon Lake Community Council is accepting nominations for the 2020 Avon Lake Citizen of the Year as well as Project of the Year.
A nominee for Citizen of the Year must be an Avon Lake resident who has provided significant community service as a volunteer, without monetary reward. The nominee may, but is not required to, belong to a service organization.
Project of the Year nominees may be an individual or a group. The award is given to a project that merits community-wide recognition for its positive impact on the community and its residents.
The deadline for nominations is March 13. Nomination forms are available at avonlake.org/residents/community-news, the Avon Lake Public Library and Avon Lake City Hall.
Completed forms may be dropped off at Avon Lake City Hall, emailed to modonnell@avonlake.org or mailed to Martin O’Donnell, Project/Citizen of the Year, City of Avon Lake, 150 Avon Belden Road, Avon Lake, OH 44012.
For questions regarding the nominations, contact O’Donnell at 440-933-7310.
The Citizen of the Year and Project of the Year will be recognized at a dinner in May. Details about the event will be announced later.
Avon Lake schools seeking substitute bus drivers
The Transportation Department of Avon Lake City Schools is looking for substitute bus drivers. The department conducts in-house training for those who need to gain bus-driving experience.
For more information, call the transportation department at 440-933-9802.
Bay Village school reopens
Students at Bay Village’s Westerly Elementary School returned to school Monday after having Thursday and Friday off due to widespread illness last week. The school closed after 35% of the student body, third- and fourth-graders, were out sick Jan. 29, said spokesperson Karen Derby-Lovell.
The school was closed so the students who were out sick would not fall behind in their studies. While the children were out, the district brought in cleaners to scrub the school for any flu-causing bacteria lingering in the building.
Musical theater classes in Westlake
The Cleveland Play House is bringing its CPH Theatre Academy to Crocker park today through April 8.
The 10-week program will give students ages 8-11 the opportunity to learn about musical theater and develop vocal and dance skills, according to a news release from Stark Enterprises.
Classes will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays inside Market Square. The fee for the program is $325. To register, visit https://www.crockerpark.com/theatre-academy/.
