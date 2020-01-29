North Olmsted police station work completed
Workers have finished a $1.2 million project to add office space and replace the roof at the North Olmsted police station.
“They finished up slightly ahead of schedule,” Police Chief Bob Wagner said. “So we’re already using the firing range again and we’re waiting for furniture for the new offices. We should have that within a few weeks.”
Besides the new 15,000-square-foot roof, the 2,000-square-foot addition includes offices for the lieutenants and shift commanders. The roof was leaking into the department firing range and nearby areas where some old records were kept. The work was done by RFC Contracting of Strongsville.
Pizza Bake-off at Avon High School
The North Coast Rotary Club will hold the Great Pizza Bake-Off from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Avon High School.
Tickets, which are all you can sample, including dessert, cost $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. They will be sold at the door.
Following the Great Pizza Bake-Off, the Avon Electric Orchestra Fusion Concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Admission to the concert, which will feature performances by the Avon Eagles Big Band and Avon Eagles ACapella, is free.
Maria Gardens Center eyes Avon location
A garden center with two locations in Northeast Ohio is seeking to open one in Avon.
Managers of Maria Gardens Center are preparing to appear before the Avon Planning Commission within
Maria Gardens Center which has stores in Strongsville and North Royalton, is seeking rezoning for a property at Mills and Jaycox roads so it can open a center there, said Pam Fechter, planning coordinator for Avon.
Maria Gardens Center dates back 50 years.
Maria’s Garden Center, which has corporate and wholesale offices in Columbia Station, is owned by Tim Stopper Sr. and his son, Tim Stopper Jr.
The family-owned business dates back 50 years.
Avon Eagle Run registration open
Registration is open for the 20th Annual Avon Eagle Run on May 23. Entrants who register by Feb. 8 will receive a 20% discount on the registration fee.
Runners can pick from a 5-mile run, a 5K run/walk and a 1-mile Kids Fun Run. Pre-registration for the 5-mile & 5K races is $25, which includes hat & T-shirt for first 1,000 adult entrants. Pre-registration for the 1-mile run, open to runners 13 and younger, is $10, which includes a T-shirt. All participants will receive a medal.
Online registration closes at 9 a.m. May 22. Race-day entrance fees are $5 more. The run will begin at Avon High School, 37545 Detroit Road. Proceeds will benefit the Avon Schools Educational Endowment Fund and other local charities.
To register and for more information, go to www.hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/eagle.asp
Avon students in pre-K to grade five can win a party at the French Creek YMCA by adding their teacher’s name to the registration form.
Scholarships available from Kiwanis Club of Avon Lake
The Kiwanis Club of Avon Lake is offering scholarships for high school seniors living in Avon Lake regardless of what school they attend. The scholarships will be available beginning Monday on the Avon Lake High School guidance website, www.avonlakecityschools.org/highschool/guidance-department.
Applications are due in the guidance office by the end of the school day on March 11. Kiwanis is a service organization dedicated to improving the lives of children around the world. It has awarded over $96,000 in scholarships to Avon Lake seniors in the past six years.
For information about joining Kiwanis, call 440-225-8686.
Avon Lake hires new law director
A longtime Bay Village law director is Avon Lake’s new law director, effective today.
City Council unanimously approved Mayor Greg Zilka’s appointment of Gary Ebert to replace Abe Lieberman, who had been the city’s law director since 2012. Ebert’s annual salary will be $72,000, said Steve Presley, director of finance.
Lieberman, who resigned in December, said he needed to dedicate more time to private practice. Law director is a part-time position.
Ebert was Bay’s law director from 1986 to 2016 and a city councilman prior to that.
North Ridgeville’s Hale’s Florist closing
Hale’s Florist, a family-owned floral shop that relocated to North Olmsted in 2015 after 55 years in North Ridgeville, will close Friday after being in business since 1960. Owners Jim and Sandra Hale, both 79, are retiring.
The couple purchased the shop at 33699 Center Ridge Road in North Ridgeville when it was Van Arsdale Gardens. The Hales moved the business to North Olmsted soon after the state took their property by eminent domain for a road widening project.
“It’s definitely a heartful,” Jim Hale said of preparing to close the shop. “Things got rough because we didn’t get much from the state for our building and five greenhouses in North Ridgeville and we thought we could pull it out of the bag here, but it wasn’t enough. We’re ready to retire.”
North Ridgeville to buy new water meters
The city will spend as much as $175,000 on water meters for new construction.
Council unanimously approved the purchase of the Galaxy-model water meters during its meeting on Jan. 21. The meters are manufactured by Badger Meter Inc. and are the only models compatible with the city’s system,
The city will purchase the meters, and in turn sell them to homebuilders constructing new homes.
North Ridgeville paid $150,000 last year and $125,000 in 2018 for the meters.
North Ridgeville considers ODOT night work for Center Ridge
The Ohio Department of Transportation has requested to do a limited amount of overnight construction at Center Ridge and Avon Belden roads to install a water main.
City Council is considering the proposal City Engineer Dan Rodriguez made during its meeting on Jan. 21.
The project would involve installing a 16-inch water main. Crews would work from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for about three days. Police would help maintain traffic during the project.
Westlake police trying to sniff out theft suspects
Westlake police are reviewing video footage and trying to sniff out the identity of two women who took $5,000 worth of perfume Jan. 12 from the Ulta Beauty store at West Bay Plaza on Detroit Road.
The women entered the store at 5 p.m., said Westlake Police Capt. Jerry Vogel. One took a reusable bag from the rack by the door and went to the more expensive perfumes display. Both women loaded the bag with the perfume products and fled without paying, Vogel said. Workers said the women were in the store for about four minutes.
The Westlake Police Department is seeking the identity of both women, each described as black with black hair worn in a ponytail. Police do not have an estimated age for either woman.
The first suspect was wearing a red and white baseball cap, black Nike jogging pants and a black hoodie. The second suspect was wearing a black Adidas baseball cap, black jogging suit and tan Ugg-type boots.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 440-871-3311. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
North Olmsted Mayor’s Art Show opens Feb. 5
The North Olmsted Mayor’s Art Show has a new time and location this year.
The free public open house is set to open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Old Town Hall building next to North Olmsted City Hall on Dover Center Road, said North Olmsted City Schools spokeswoman Amy Rutledge.
Previously, the exhibition of a wide range of art from North Olmsted High School students was held in the spring on City Hall’s second floor.
School officials relocated the show to better exhibit the assorted artwork. Changing the exhibit’s date to February will allow more students and artists to see it, they said, because many students are too busy with activities in the spring to attend.
Visitors can also go from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7 and 1 to 3 p.m.
Crocker Park sees another addition
A Dry Goods fashion boutique is coming to Crocker Park.
Dry Goods, which specializes in women’s clothing, has 61 stores nationwide and eight stores in Ohio, including in Strongsville and Beachwood.
The Crocker Park store will be at 87 Main St. between Athleta and Hanna Anderson, according to a news release from Stark Enterprises. While it’s not known when the store will open, updates will be posted on crockerpark.com.
Rocky River Super Bowl fundraiser
The Rocky River Marooners are hosting their eighth annual Super Bowl watch party fundraiser from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday at Sibling Revelry Brewing, 29305 Clemens Road in Westlake.
Tickets are $25 for adults 19 and older, $60 for a family with up to four children and $15 for students ages 4 to 18. Children 3 and under will be admitted free. Those attending will receive craft beer, mixed drinks and wine, with pizza and soda also available. Raffles will be held with prizes including gift baskets, Browns tickets and replica helmets from all of the Big 10 schools.
Tickets can be bought online at e.givesmart.com/p/dhv3z7/e/g61/.
Contact Mike Fitzgibbon at 440-336-1641 or mike@pwiserto.com or go to rockyriverfootball.com for more information.
The Marooners, formed in 2012, raise money and support tackle football in Rocky River from third grade through high school.
They hope to raise $9,000 at the watch party. Part of the money will go toward funding the Dr. Jeffrey Kovesdy Memorial Annual Man of the Year Scholarship in future years. The first $4,000 scholarship has already been funded and will be awarded to one senior Rocky River football player after next season.
The remaining money from the watch party will go toward addressing needs for the city’s football programs, beginning with the high school.
Kovesdy was a 1983 graduate of Rocky River High School, where he was a multi-sport athlete. He played college football at Indiana University and earned his Doctor of Optometry degree at Ohio State University before returning to Cleveland to found Kovesdy Family Eyecare in Westlake.
Tri-C Westshore Campus holds Wellness Week
Cuyahoga Community College is sponsoring a Wellness Week Monday through Feb. 6 at Westshore Campus, 31001 Clemens Road in Westlake.
A variety of free activities for students and the community will take place daily. The schedule features events and workshops focused on mental health; physical health; nutrition and healthy eating; and overall personal wellness.
Highlights of the week include:
Bystander intervention training from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday. The session will provide participants with tips to address harassment and protect the rights of others.
A “healthy snack” information session from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday with a registered dietician from the College’s Dietetic Technology program, with food provided by Heinen’s.
Back-to-back-to-back events from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5, with programs on alternative medicine and heart health surrounding a wellness fair with information and activities.
A service project opportunity from 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 6 benefiting RePlay for Kids, a nonprofit organization that adapts toys for children with disabilities.
All events will take place in the Liberal Arts and Technology building at Westshore Campus. Visit tri-c.edu/westshorewellness for a full schedule.
