Soup for the Spirit tickets available
North Ridgeville Community Care will host Soup for the Spirit, one of its major fundraisers, at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at Elegant Assets, 1514 Lake Ave., Elyria.
Individual tickets for the benefit are $50. Different levels of sponsorship tickets also are available.
Silver dinner tickets are $100, which gets your name in the program; Gold tickets are $250, which includes two dinner tickets and a business card-size ad in the program; and Platinum tickets are $500 and include four dinner tickets and a half-page ad in the program.
A Diamond sponsor costs $1,000 for eight dinner tickets with a reserved table and full-page ad in the program.
Email ads for the program to: georgia.awig@gmail.com by Feb. 1.
Checks or money orders can be sent to Community Care, 54015 Center Ridge Road, North Ridgeville.
North Ridgeville school levy meeting tonight
North Ridgeville school leaders will hold the first of five public meetings at 6 tonight to address questions about Issue 13, a 10-year substitute levy on the March 17 ballot.
School officials are asking voters to approve the substitute levy so four existing school operating tax levies can be combined into an 11.72-mill levy that raises $10.4 million annually. If approved, the levy will not increase taxes. Voters defeated the same issue Nov. 5.
Tonight’s meeting will be held at the Ranger High-Tech Academy, 5580 Lear Nagle Road. Other meetings are scheduled for: 6 p.m. Tuesday at North Ridgeville Academic Center, 4620 Bainbridge Road; 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at North Ridgeville High School, 34600 Bainbridge Road; 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Liberty Elementary School, 5700 Jaycox Road; and 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Early Child Learning Community, 5490 Mills Creek Lane.
Those planning on attending the meetings can RSVP on the North Ridgeville Citizens for Better Schools website, nrcbs.org.
If the replacement levy fails, the district could lose $4.6 million a year beginning in 2021 because two of the four levies expire this year.
The other two levies included in the replacement levy are scheduled to expire in 2022 and 2023.
Sweet fundraiser for Avon Early Childhood PTA
Pre-orders for six different assortments of cupcakes for a Valentine’s Day fundraiser are being taken to support the Avon Early Childhood PTA.
The cookie and cupcake assortment packages range in price from $6 to $34.95.
The cupcakes and cookies can be ordered from the website, www.avonecpta.org.
The last day to order is Feb. 6.
Payment is due when the order is placed. All orders will be picked up from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 11 in the Media Room at Avon Heritage North Elementary School, 35575 Detroit Road.
Email vp@avonecpta.org with questions.
Pizza Bake-off at Avon High School
The North Coast Rotary Club will hold the Great Pizza Bake-Off from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Avon High School.
Tickets, which are all you can sample, including dessert, cost $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. They will be sold at the door.
Following the Great Pizza Bake-Off, the Avon Electric Orchestra Fusion Concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Admission to the concert, which will feature performances by the Avon Eagles Big Band and Avon Eagles ACapella, is free.
Duck Tape Festival set for new location
The 17th Annual Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival will be held June 25-27 at a new location, Crushers Stadium at 2009 Baseball Blvd.
The festival’s theme, “City of Blooms” pays homage to the dormant Festival of Flowers, a long-running Avon festival that was held from the mid-1970s to the late 1980s.
“The venue and date changes will allow us to better engage neighboring businesses, integrate community partners and celebrate the traditions of the city in which we live, work and play,” said Marty Noga, president of the Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival Committee.
The free festival, which was held at Veterans Memorial Park in Avon Lake, typically draws more than 50,000 people each year. It features food and snacks and larger-than-life sculptures made of Duck Tape. There also will be live entertainment and the annual parade. The first 500 visitors each day will receive a free roll of Duck Tape.
North Olmsted police station work completed
Workers have finished a $1.2 million project to add office space and replace the roof at the North Olmsted police station.
“They finished up slightly ahead of schedule,” Police Chief Bob Wagner said. “So we’re already using the firing range again and we’re waiting for furniture for the new offices. We should have that within a few weeks.”
Besides replacing the 15,000-square-foot roof, the 2,000-square-foot addition includes offices for the lieutenants and shift commanders. The roof was leaking into the department firing range and nearby areas where some old records were kept. The work was done by RFC Contracting of Strongsville.
Crocker Park teams up with car dealership
A new partnership has been struck between Crocker Park and Serpentini Auto. Serpentini will provide a free shuttle service to customers waiting for their cars to be serviced at its new dealership at 25100 Detroit Road in Westlake, according to a news release.
General Manager Ryan Serpentini said the shuttle service will run hourly every day.
Serpentini Auto announced it was buying the Pat O’Brien Chevrolet dealerships in Westlake, Willoughby and Medina. The expansion gives Bob Serpentini, 62, six dealerships in Northeast Ohio, including ones in Strongsville, Tallmadge and Orrville.
Dayton mayor to address gun violence
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will speak about gun violence when she appears as the guest speaker for “Power of Moms: Ohio 2020.” The event, which begins at 3 p.m. Feb. 16 at Rocky River United Methodist Church, is sponsored by Moms Demand Action.
Two years ago, an overflow crowd attended Moms Demand Action meetings at the church and the Rocky River Public Library in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. A gunman killed 17 people and injured 17 others on Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Florida, and the incident spurred interest in gun reform efforts nationwide.
On Aug. 4 last year, Connor Stephen Betts, 24, fatally shot nine people and wounded more than two dozen others outside Ned Peppers Bar in Dayton. On Aug. 23, The Washington Post published an opinion piece by Whaley in which she hailed bipartisan efforts to enact common-sense gun laws.
According to information provided by the Ohio Department of Health, 16,374 people died by a gun from 2007 to 2019 in Ohio. Since then, there has been about a 40% increase in firearm sales. Gun violence is the second-leading cause of death among children and teens. Since when? 2019?
