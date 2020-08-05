Calling area artists — especially veterans and young artists. The North Olmsted Arts Commission is inviting Northeast Ohio veterans to share artistically their experiences in the military in the 2020 Veterans Art Gallery. The commission is also sponsoring a competition for North Olmsted residents ages 4 to 17, who are encouraged to submit artwork showing why life is good in their hometown.
One of the Arts Commission’s goals is to promote and encourage residents to express themselves using various artistic talents to communicate their message, said Keith Behrendt, vice chairman of the Arts Commission.
“Both of these programs are intended to allow residents to express their individual message using creative expression,” said Behrendt, who is heading the Life is Good contest.
“This is an opportunity for those who have served our country and communities to share their experiences with the general public,” said Veterans Gallery organizer Nicole Rambo-Ackerman. “While there is a general acknowledgement of the sacrifices made by our veterans, being able to visualize and experience aspects of military service through a creative lens will bring a whole new level of appreciation and understanding.”
Submissions may include visual art or performance art of any medium, including music or poetry, to reflect on any aspect of military service including training, combat, fellowship, separation from family, minority perspectives or the transition back to civilian life, Rambo-Ackerman said.
“If they want to read a poem they’ve written or something visual, they can record it and send it to us and we will put it in the gallery,” she said. “We wanted to get this one up for Veterans Day.”
Originally conceived as a live event with a variety of art, music and vendors, the exhibition will be online from Oct. 3 to Nov. 13. More information is available at www.north-olmsted.com. Deadline for veterans’ submissions is Sept. 11. The Life is Good contest entries are due Aug. 23.
“While the coronavirus pandemic has changed the ways that we can gather together, a virtual event has the potential benefit of reaching larger audiences,” Rambo-Ackerman said.
Rambo-Ackerman and her family have a strong interest in veterans.
“I have one brother serving on an aircraft carrier right now and I have a sister who also served in the Army National Guard,” Rambo-Ackerman said. “My maternal grandfather served in the Navy and my great-grandfather was killed at the battle of Okinawa while serving in the Army during World War II, so we’ve always been aware of things which affect veterans.”
“The ‘Life is Good in North Olmsted’ competition is meant to encourage young artists and to recognize the wealth of the young artistic talent we have in our community,” Behrendt said. “We also look at this as a way to focus on a positive message, encouraging people to find fun and creative ways to foster and show their talents while communicating the good things they see about being here.”
The youths are being asked to create art that expresses why life is good in their hometown. All entries must be the entrant’s original work. Prizes will be awarded in categories including drawing, painting and digital art. Submissions will be judged by Arts Commission members and area artists.
With both programs being new, Behrendt said the commission does not know how many entries to expect.
“We have prepared to accommodate both large and small numbers of entries; all submissions, regardless of the quantity, will be celebrated because each represents a unique point of view from members of our community,” Behrendt said.
Photos of winning entries will be posted on the Celebrate North Olmsted Facebook page and at www.north-olmsted.com, The city is looking at several options to present a virtual art gallery for the art submitted and winning entries. Life is Good winners may also appear in other city publications in the future.
Contact this reporter at assoceditor@westlifenews.com or 440 871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.