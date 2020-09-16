Bob’s Discount Furniture, a Connecticut-based company that operates 136 stores across 21 states, now inhabits land at 26350 Brookpark Road that was formerly used by Remington College. The 40,000-square-foot building was vacant for several years before the national furniture chain moved in. Founded in 1991, Bob’s is one of the fastest-growing furniture retailers in the country. The North Olmsted location is the third in Northeast Ohio to open this year, along with stores in North Canton and Mayfield Heights. In total, the company operates five locations in the state. As a part of its grand opening celebration, the company donated $7,500 to local nonprofits supporting children and families.
North Olmsted: Bob’s Discount Furniture to open
